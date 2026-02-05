Rain Enhancement Technologies Expands Research into Air Quality and Smog Mitigation

New Research Initiative to Test if Ionization Can Remove Harmful Particles From the Atmosphere Before People Breathe Them

NAPLES, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) today announced a research initiative to explore whether its proven ionization technology can remove harmful airborne pollution from the atmosphere. The concept is to use ionization to charge tiny particles suspended in smog and pull them to the ground, rather than leaving them in the air where they can be inhaled into lungs. The research represents a new application of the same technology RET uses to enhance rainfall and snowpack.

This initiative represents a natural extension of RET's successful ionization technology, which has demonstrated measurable precipitation enhancement results. The research will investigate how the same ionization principles that enhance rainfall and snowpack can potentially be applied to remove harmful particulate matter from the atmosphere through a process known as "dry deposition."

"This research initiative exemplifies our strategic advantage of maintaining a comprehensive team of scientific advisors who guide us through all phases of operations," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "Our advisor-driven approach to innovation enables us to identify and pursue promising applications of our core technology, ensuring that RET continues to expand its environmental impact while building on proven scientific foundations."

The research is being conducted in collaboration with leading experts Dr. Arquímedes Ruiz-Columbié, an atmospheric scientist, and Dr. Daniel Martin, both recognized specialists in ionization technology and weather modification. Dr. Ruiz-Columbié serves as Senior Lecturer at Texas Tech University and President of Active Influence and Scientific Management. Dr. Martin is President/CEO of Pluvium, LLC and a retired Research Engineer with USDA-ARS.

"The same ionization technology that successfully enhances precipitation can theoretically be applied to attract airborne particulate matter and bring it to the ground," said Dr. Daniel Martin, Technical Advisor to Rain Enhancement Technologies. "This represents a promising approach to addressing one of the world's most pressing environmental challenges."

Air pollution affects billions worldwide, with fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) posing severe health risks. PM 2.5 refers to particles 2.5 micrometers or smaller in diameter-about 30 times smaller than human hair and invisible to the naked eye. These combustion-derived particles from vehicles, power plants, and wildfires can remain suspended in the air for days and penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, causing cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Traditional air pollution mitigation approaches have limitations, and there is growing global interest in innovative solutions for urban air quality management.

"Rather than having harmful particles suspended in the air where they can be inhaled into lungs, this approach would bring them to ground level through controlled deposition," said Dr. Arquímedes Ruiz-Columbié, Meteorological Advisor to Rain Enhancement Technologies. "Our previous research has shown that ionization can affect aerosol distribution in the atmosphere."

RET's ground-based "dry deposition" approach using WETA ionization technology could complement existing "wet deposition" methods, with different environmental conditions potentially favoring different technological approaches. The research will include controlled experiments to measure effectiveness and validate the scientific approach.

"This initiative demonstrates RET's commitment to expanding environmental applications beyond water security," said Scott Morris, Chief Technical Officer of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "We're exploring how our proven ionization platform can address multiple environmental challenges while maintaining our focus on sustainable, chemical-free technology."

The research is in early stages and subject to successful testing and validation. No assurance can be given that this research will result in commercial applications.

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET develops, manufactures, and commercializes ionization precipitation generation technology that enhances rainfall and snowpack to address water scarcity challenges. The Company is also developing applications for fog mitigation to expand its weather modification capabilities. RET's chemical-free, solar-powered technology seeks to transform water resource management for businesses, society, and the planet. To learn more, go to www.investor.rainenhancement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential applications and benefits of the Company's research initiative and technology. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of RET's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of RET. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect RET's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. RET anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause RET's assessments to change. However, while RET may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, RET specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing RET's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

