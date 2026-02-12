Rain Enhancement Technologies Reports More Than 20% Snowpack Enhancement in Utah During January Operations

Results Build on December Efforts as Region Faces Low Snowpack and Warm Conditions

NAPLES, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN), a leading provider of ionization precipitation generation technology, today announced measurable snowpack enhancement from its Utah installation during January 2026, continuing positive results following December operations. Despite one of the driest winters in recent Western U.S. history, the company's Weather Enhancement Technology Array (WETA) system demonstrated over 3.5 inches of additional snowpack in the La Sal Mountains compared to the control site in the Abajo Mountains, exceeding historical patterns for comparable dry years by more than 20%.

The results provide quantitative validation of the technology's effectiveness during severe drought conditions affecting the western United States. Much of the region is experiencing record-warm temperatures and historically low snowpack, with water managers warning of reduced stream flows and reservoir shortfalls. The January operational data demonstrates WETA's capability to enhance precipitation when water resources are most critically needed.

"If there was ever a test for whether this technology works, this is it," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "One of the driest years on record provided the most demanding conditions possible for validation. The fact that we achieved measurable enhancement during such extreme drought demonstrates both the technology's effectiveness and its strategic value for water-stressed regions."

The company refined its analytical methodology for January, utilizing La Sal Upper SNOTEL station as the treatment site and Buckboard Flat SNOTEL station in the Abajo Mountains as the control site. Both stations are at similar high elevation and historically experience comparable precipitation patterns. By comparing 2026 performance against the five driest years in the past 12 years, the analysis establishes a conservative baseline for measuring enhancement effects, strengthening statistical confidence in the results.

The January results showed over 3.5 inches of additional snowpack at the treatment site compared to the control site-significantly exceeding historical patterns and representing greater than 20% enhancement. Snow water equivalent increased by 2 inches, and accumulated precipitation showed measurable gains, providing multiple data points confirming enhancement effects.

The winter of 2025-2026 has been marked by record-warm temperatures and unusually dry conditions across the western United States, resulting in one of the lowest snow years in recent memory. Utah has been particularly affected, with snow drought conditions threatening water supplies and agricultural operations. Mountain snowpack serves as a natural reservoir for the region, with 95% of Utah's water supply originating as snow that gradually melts and feeds rivers, lakes, and reservoirs.

"The WETA system operated reliably throughout January, capturing every storm system that moved through the region," said Scott Morris, Chief Technical Officer of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "Autonomous solar-powered operation in remote mountain conditions is critical for scaling this technology across western watersheds."

Local water managers monitoring the La Sal Mountains installation have observed measurable differences in snowpack compared to historical patterns and nearby mountain ranges experiencing the same weather systems.

"We're seeing more snow on this mountain range than we are on a neighboring mountain range that gets the same weather patterns," said Gary Wilson, Chairman of the Grand Water and Sewer Service Agency.

The Utah installation continues operations through winter 2025-2026, expanding the observational dataset and strengthening statistical confidence in the technology's performance. Additional operational data will enable analysis of enhancement magnitude under varying atmospheric conditions and optimal operational strategies for different weather patterns.

The WETA system operates autonomously using solar power with minimal maintenance requirements and produces no chemical residue or environmental emissions, making it a sustainable approach to water resource enhancement for remote mountain locations.

