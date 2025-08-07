Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 07-Aug-2025 / 17:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 7 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 7 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 76,723 Highest price paid per share: 142.20p Lowest price paid per share: 138.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 140.6900p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,687,010 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,687,010) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 140.6900p 76,723

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 556 138.80 10:11:18 00348484199TRLO1 XLON 553 138.60 10:17:41 00348489152TRLO1 XLON 283 138.80 10:18:03 00348489425TRLO1 XLON 285 138.80 10:18:03 00348489426TRLO1 XLON 554 138.80 10:18:46 00348489845TRLO1 XLON 551 140.00 11:22:00 00348521127TRLO1 XLON 566 140.00 11:30:32 00348521662TRLO1 XLON 194 139.60 11:30:46 00348521692TRLO1 XLON 22000 139.60 11:30:46 00348521693TRLO1 XLON 488 140.20 11:30:50 00348521708TRLO1 XLON 229 139.80 11:30:54 00348521710TRLO1 XLON 229 139.60 11:31:02 00348521716TRLO1 XLON 348 139.60 11:31:02 00348521717TRLO1 XLON 1434 139.80 11:31:02 00348521718TRLO1 XLON 416 139.80 11:31:02 00348521719TRLO1 XLON 5129 139.80 11:31:02 00348521720TRLO1 XLON 577 139.40 11:31:03 00348521722TRLO1 XLON 575 139.20 11:31:06 00348521734TRLO1 XLON 552 139.40 11:37:05 00348522126TRLO1 XLON 584 141.20 11:51:32 00348522964TRLO1 XLON 572 141.20 11:52:01 00348523012TRLO1 XLON 576 141.00 11:52:56 00348523089TRLO1 XLON 576 141.20 11:53:09 00348523106TRLO1 XLON 127 140.80 12:01:00 00348523687TRLO1 XLON 429 140.80 12:01:00 00348523688TRLO1 XLON 1032 142.00 12:26:45 00348524926TRLO1 XLON 590 141.80 12:27:46 00348524940TRLO1 XLON 580 142.00 12:39:50 00348525530TRLO1 XLON 579 142.00 12:39:50 00348525531TRLO1 XLON 580 142.00 12:39:50 00348525532TRLO1 XLON 579 142.00 12:39:50 00348525533TRLO1 XLON 1133 142.20 12:44:09 00348525716TRLO1 XLON 563 141.80 12:44:14 00348525718TRLO1 XLON 561 141.80 12:44:14 00348525719TRLO1 XLON 561 141.80 12:44:21 00348525720TRLO1 XLON 571 141.80 12:53:57 00348526034TRLO1 XLON 576 141.60 12:55:01 00348526062TRLO1 XLON 557 141.40 12:58:58 00348526205TRLO1 XLON 556 141.40 12:58:58 00348526206TRLO1 XLON 576 141.20 13:03:00 00348526464TRLO1 XLON 587 141.40 13:16:20 00348527050TRLO1 XLON 594 141.40 13:29:56 00348527733TRLO1 XLON 594 141.20 13:29:59 00348527738TRLO1 XLON 590 141.20 13:30:23 00348527816TRLO1 XLON 601 141.40 13:51:13 00348528495TRLO1 XLON 550 141.40 13:51:13 00348528496TRLO1 XLON 1676 141.40 13:51:13 00348528497TRLO1 XLON 571 141.40 13:51:28 00348528504TRLO1 XLON 580 141.40 13:51:39 00348528507TRLO1 XLON 262 141.40 13:51:50 00348528514TRLO1 XLON 122 141.40 13:51:50 00348528515TRLO1 XLON 189 141.40 13:51:50 00348528516TRLO1 XLON 564 141.40 13:52:01 00348528535TRLO1 XLON 559 141.40 13:52:12 00348528543TRLO1 XLON 590 141.40 13:52:25 00348528551TRLO1 XLON 558 141.40 13:53:25 00348528569TRLO1 XLON 573 141.40 13:54:00 00348528579TRLO1 XLON 575 141.40 13:54:24 00348528606TRLO1 XLON 579 141.40 13:54:51 00348528630TRLO1 XLON 543 141.40 13:55:14 00348528637TRLO1 XLON 30 141.40 13:55:14 00348528638TRLO1 XLON 573 141.40 13:55:38 00348528654TRLO1 XLON 558 141.40 13:57:42 00348528724TRLO1 XLON 562 141.40 13:59:13 00348528801TRLO1 XLON 562 141.40 14:00:10 00348528857TRLO1 XLON 572 141.40 14:00:29 00348528869TRLO1 XLON 584 141.40 14:00:44 00348528884TRLO1 XLON 595 141.40 14:00:59 00348528890TRLO1 XLON 558 141.40 14:01:19 00348528911TRLO1 XLON 560 141.40 14:02:32 00348528947TRLO1 XLON

584 141.40 14:03:51 00348529012TRLO1 XLON 591 141.40 14:04:06 00348529015TRLO1 XLON 559 141.40 14:04:44 00348529043TRLO1 XLON 558 141.40 14:09:03 00348529140TRLO1 XLON 558 141.40 14:13:07 00348529239TRLO1 XLON 625 142.00 14:18:25 00348529410TRLO1 XLON 380 141.80 14:18:43 00348529421TRLO1 XLON 209 141.80 14:18:43 00348529422TRLO1 XLON 595 142.00 14:26:02 00348529657TRLO1 XLON 2 142.00 14:26:02 00348529658TRLO1 XLON 552 142.00 14:28:40 00348529729TRLO1 XLON 554 142.00 14:30:36 00348529801TRLO1 XLON 552 142.20 14:40:00 00348530221TRLO1 XLON 551 142.20 14:40:00 00348530222TRLO1 XLON 552 142.20 14:55:00 00348530839TRLO1 XLON 549 142.20 15:20:18 00348532124TRLO1 XLON 551 142.20 15:20:34 00348532134TRLO1 XLON 565 142.20 15:43:16 00348533324TRLO1 XLON 561 142.20 15:43:16 00348533325TRLO1 XLON 561 142.20 15:43:16 00348533326TRLO1 XLON 561 142.20 15:43:16 00348533327TRLO1 XLON 561 142.20 15:43:16 00348533328TRLO1 XLON 561 142.20 15:43:29 00348533333TRLO1 XLON 103 142.20 15:43:51 00348533338TRLO1 XLON 140 142.20 15:43:51 00348533339TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

