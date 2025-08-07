

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parents who mock, threaten, or humiliate their children increase the risk of their children developing poor mental health later in life by 64 percent, according to a new study published in BMJ Open.



'Our study reveals that degrading, humiliating and abusive language directed at children can have long-term mental health impacts at least as severe as those associated with physical abuse,' said lead author Prof Mark Bellis of Liverpool John Moores University.



'Equally concerning is the trend observed over the study period where physical abuse declined but verbal abuse increased . potentially offsetting the mental health gains we might expect from reduced exposure to physical harm.'



The research analyzed data from over 20,000 adults in England and Wales, using tools to measure negative experiences in childhood and current mental well-being.



The study looked at both physical and verbal abuse during childhood and found strong links to adult mental health struggles. Physical abuse was associated with a 52 percent higher risk of low mental well-being, while verbal abuse was linked to an even higher risk of 64 percent.



People who experienced both forms of abuse had the highest risk. Moreover, the prevalence of low mental well-being among people who were not abused as children stood at 16 percent, compared to 22.5 percent among those who were physically abused, 24 percent for those verbally abused, and 29 percent for those who experienced both.



The study also supports earlier research linking childhood verbal abuse to higher risks of self-harm, drug use, and incarceration. Additionally, it found that people born in 2000 or later were more likely to have poor mental well-being overall. Men were more likely to say they rarely feel optimistic, useful, or close to others, while women were more likely to say they rarely feel relaxed.



'Although this study does not examine the reasons for these trends, it is vital that we do not simply replace one form of childhood trauma with another,' Bellis noted.



'That's why we must go beyond telling parents what not to do, and instead offer clear, practical support and guidance that allows them to raise their children through healthy, nurturing relationships.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News