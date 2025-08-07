Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. (PT) / 11:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss its second quarter production and earnings results and updated 2025 guidance. Please note this is 30 minutes later than previously announced.

The Company's second quarter results will be announced before markets open on Thursday, August 14, 2025, and will be available at www.firstmajestic.com.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers:

Canada & USA Toll-Free: +1-833-752-3407 Outside of Canada & USA: +1-647-846-2866 Toll-Free Germany: +49-69-1741-5718 Toll-Free UK: +44-20-3795-9972

Participants should dial-in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure placement in the conference on time.

The live webcast link of the call will be accessible prior to the start of the call directly at this link, Q2 2025 Results Conference Call, as well as on the First Majestic home page at www.firstmajestic.com through the "August 14, 2025 Webcast Link". A webcast archive will be available approximately one hour after the end of the event and will be accessible for three months through the same link as the live event.

A recording of the conference call will be available for telephone replay approximately one hour after the end of the event by calling:

USA & Canada Toll-Free: +1-855-669-9658 Outside of Canada & US: +1-412-317-0088 Access Code: 1902689

The telephone replay will be available for seven days following the end of the event.

ABOUT FIRST MAJESTIC

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates four producing underground mines in Mexico: the Los Gatos Silver Mine (the Company holds a 70% interest in the Los Gatos Joint Venture that owns and operates the mine), the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine, as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada, U.S.A.

First Majestic is proud to own and operate its own minting facility, First Mint, LLC, and to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at http://www.firstmint.com/, at some of the lowest premiums available.

