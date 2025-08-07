T-Mobile International AG: Back to School, Forward to the Future: How Smart Tech and Sustainable Connectivity Empower Students to Thrive on the Go"

Apple's latest gadgets and next-level perks this new semester? This social media influencer shows how T-Mobile helps her make the most of college life with smart tech and even smarter plans.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Back-to-school season isn't just about loading up on textbooks and moving into dorms - it's about owning your moment. Whether you're heading to campus for freshman year or clocking into your side hustle between lectures, you deserve tech that delivers something big - like, main-character energy big.

Enter: Helaine Zhao, a college student, creator and voice of experience when it comes to making the most of school, tech and travel. Her social posts give her hundreds of thousands of followers a front-row seat to campus life, study-abroad adventures and the digital tools keeping her locked in and focused.

"I'm excited to share my tech recommendations with other students based on my experiences as a student and content creator and also help spread the word about the amazing benefits and deals that make T-Mobile valuable to students on a budget."

And Zhao says she's seen firsthand how T-Mobile is investing in students - not just through deals, but real empowerment.

"At the world's largest student-run conference for empowering women in tech, I had the honor of speaking with members who shared more about T-Mobile's Project 10Million," she says. "Learning about all of T-Mobile's youth initiatives was super inspiring. I couldn't be happier to partner with a company that genuinely cares about education and empowering the next generation!"

Your Technology Is Your Study Buddy, and It Has to Travel with You Everywhere

As a student at one of the most competitive Ivy League schools in the country, Zhao is tasked with staying on top of a rigorous course load while also trying to find balance with extracurriculars and a social life.

"Tech is truly the basis of a good semester and school year, and it makes such a difference in my school life," she says.

So what's the tech she can't live without right now?

"I film all of my content on my iPhone, and after trying the iPhone 16, I thought the camera was insane," she says. "As a student, I also love the iPhone 16's fast performance and built-in Apple Intelligence features. I use the Notes app a lot to keep track of my assignments and now that Apple Intelligence is integrated into Notes, it's made my entire workflow smoother and more productive. I also have to say my iPad because it's so light I can carry it around campus all day - no backpack strain."

She says she knows new tech can be expensive and has some advice on timing purchases to be most cost effective.

"Use student discounts or deals whenever possible, especially during back-to-school season," she says. "T-Mobile has the craziest back-to-school deals I have ever seen.

On the Go and Always Online: The Power of a Great Connection

Zhao says thanks to today's hybrid of in-person classes and online lectures, she thinks connectivity is the most important feature of her tech arsenal, which means having the right plan, so she has the data needed to work on the go and access hot spots if needed.

"I have done my assignments on the grass of the Harvard Yard, on the train to New York, in an Uber and even in the dining hall," she says. "I feel very blessed to attend a college that offers a lot of traveling opportunities, but they often occur during the school year, which means that I am juggling schoolwork while traveling."

"I especially love to study in cafes, which sometimes don't offer free Wi-Fi, so having hotspot data included in my plan, along with the amazing 5G network has been super reliable. I never have to worry about losing connection during a meeting or interview," she says. "Plus, I attend college across the country from home and fly over five hours every time I go back. As someone who frequently has work to get done, having free in-flight Wi-Fi is truly lifesaving."

Time Management, Reimagined

While she says she's confident in her current set up to balance coursework, content creation and her personal life, she admits there are some improvements she's hoping to make before heading back to class this school year.

"I'm going to be so honest with you, before I tried the Apple Watch, I thought it was completely unnecessary and kind of extra," she admits. "But after testing it out last school year, I can admit I was wrong. It kept me on schedule, tracked my workouts, and since every student today lives by their Calendar app, it's helped me stay on top of notifications during class without pulling out my phone.

She says she's surprised that one feature became a personal favorite.

"As a college student, it is so easy to feel stressed and overwhelmed, and the Apple Watch Mindfulness app has helped me manage my mental and emotional health," she says. "I use it almost daily to guide me through deep breathing exercises."

Making Memories

Everyone talks about how tech can help you succeed in today's competitive college landscape, but there's got to be room to experience your newfound independence and friendships.

"It seems silly to say, but an important piece of advice I have for college students is to have fun," she says. "Yes, studying and work are very important, but the four years you have in college are a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so make the most of them. Attend concerts, go to events, stay up late watching a show with your friends! I am so glad that T-Mobile has also thought of this and is making college so much more enjoyable with everything that comes with Magenta Status including T-Mobile Tickets, their streaming bundles and perks."

