Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

- Reports Net Revenues of $174.4 million for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

- GAAP net income of $31.0 million, or $0.64 per share, for the second quarter

- Adjusted non-GAAP net income of $40.9 million, or $0.85 per share, for the second quarter

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) ("Amphastar" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing complex generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, today reported results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

"We are pleased to report strong second-quarter performance, driven primarily by the continued momentum of BAQSIMI®, which has quickly become a key driver of our revenue in 2025, with a 21% total sales increase compared to the same period last year," said Dr. Jack Zhang, Amphastar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter also marked a major strategic milestone with the announcement of the largest domestic infrastructure investment in our company's history, a multi-year plan to quadruple manufacturing capacity at our headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga. In today's geopolitical environment, expanding our U.S. manufacturing footprint is essential to mitigate risks tied to international supply chains. This investment not only strengthens our operational resilience but also supports the advancement of our R&D pipeline. Together, these efforts underscore Amphastar's commitment to sustainable growth and long-term value creation."

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Net revenues $ 174,414 $ 182,394 $ 344,942 $ 354,230 GAAP net income $ 31,030 $ 37,949 $ 56,315 $ 81,126 Adjusted non-GAAP net income* $ 40,893 $ 48,688 $ 77,764 $ 103,984 GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.64 $ 0.73 $ 1.15 $ 1.54 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS* $ 0.85 $ 0.94 $ 1.59 $ 1.98

* Adjusted non-GAAP net income and adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion in the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table III of this press release.

Second Quarter Results

Three Months Ended June 30, Change 2025 2024 Dollars % (in thousands) Product revenues, net: BAQSIMI® $ 46,687 $ 30,854 $ 15,833 51 % Primatene MIST® 22,880 22,856 24 0 % Glucagon 20,602 27,373 (6,771 ) (25 )% Epinephrine 16,180 27,941 (11,761 ) (42 )% Lidocaine 14,999 12,800 2,199 17 % Other products 53,066 57,564 (4,498 ) (8 )% Total product revenues, net $ 174,414 $ 179,388 $ (4,974 ) (3 )% Other revenues - 3,006 (3,006 ) (100 )% Total net revenues $ 174,414 $ 182,394 $ (7,980 ) (4 )%

Changes in product revenues, net as compared to the second quarter of the prior year were primarily driven by:

BAQSIMI ® sales increased primarily due to an increase in unit volume; total sales of BAQSIMI ® grew 21% including prior year sales by Eli Lilly and Company, or Lilly

Epinephrine sales decreased due to a decrease in unit volumes, as a result of other suppliers returning to their historical distribution level for the epinephrine pre-filled syringe, as well as increased competition for our multi-dose epinephrine vial product

Glucagon sales decreased primarily due to a lower average selling price, impacting sales of $4.7 million, as well as a decrease in unit volumes, impacting sales of $2.1 million, as a result of competition, and a move to ready to use glucagon products such as BAQSIMI ®

Lidocaine sales increased primarily due to an increase in unit volumes, due to an increase in demand caused by shortages from other suppliers during the quarter

Other pharmaceutical product sales changes were primarily due to a decrease in sales of enoxaparin, dextrose and sodium bicarbonate, as a result of increased competition. This was partially offset by an increase in sales of albuterol, which we launched in August 2024

Other revenues were zero in the second quarter of 2025 as we completed the assumption of distribution responsibilities globally for BAQSIMI® at the beginning of 2025, with all of BAQSIMI® related revenues in the current period being recognized in Product revenues, net. Other revenues in the previous period consisted of $3.0 million in BAQSIMI® sales made by Lilly on our behalf under the Transition Service Agreement, or TSA, was net of $4.6 million in cost of sales and other expenses

Three Months Ended June 30, Change 2025 2024 Dollars % (in thousands) Net revenues $ 174,414 $ 182,394 $ (7,980 ) (4 )% Cost of revenues 87,924 87,228 696 1 % Gross profit $ 86,490 $ 95,166 $ (8,676 ) (9 )% as % of net revenues 49.6% 52.2%

Changes in the cost of revenues and gross margin were primarily driven by:

Decrease in other revenues related to Lilly's sales of BAQSIMI ® under the TSA, which were recorded net of cost of sales and other expenses; as we assumed distribution of BAQSIMI ® to all of our customers by the beginning of 2025, we recorded those sales in product revenues and cost of sales separately

Decrease in unit sales and pricing of glucagon, and lower pricing for our epinephrine multi-dose vial product, both of which are higher-margin products

Cost control efforts across the business partially offset the impact of pricing declines

Three Months Ended June 30, Change 2025 2024 Dollars % (in thousands) Selling, distribution, and marketing $ 10,235 $ 9,012 $ 1,223 14 % General and administrative 13,991 13,285 706 5 % Research and development 20,080 17,652 2,428 14 %

Selling, distribution, and marketing expenses increased primarily due to the expansion of our sales and marketing efforts related to BAQSIMI ® , including expenses related to our co-promotion contract with MannKind, and sales efforts related to Primatene MIST ®

General and administrative expenses increased primarily due to an increase in salary and personnel-related expenses, which was partially offset by a decrease in accounting and consulting service fees

Research and development expenses increased primarily due to an increase in material and supply expenses for our inhalation pipeline products, an increase in depreciation expense, and an increase in clinical trial expense

Three Months Ended June 30, Change 2025 2024 Dollars % (in thousands) Non-operating expenses: Interest income $ 1,921 $ 3,337 $ (1,416 ) (42 )% Interest expense (6,281 ) (8,609 ) 2,328 (27 )% Other income (expenses), net 1,511 298 1,213 407 % Total non-operating expenses, net $ (2,849 ) $ (4,974 ) $ 2,125 43 %

The change in non-operating expenses, net is primarily a result of:

A decrease in interest income resulting from a decrease in interest on our cash and investments accounts

A decrease in interest expense as a result of the repayment of the mortgage loan with East West Bank, as well as the accretion of the interest on the deferred payment for BAQSIMI ® , both of which were paid in full in June 2024

A change to other income (expenses), net primarily as a result of foreign currency fluctuation, as well as mark-to-market adjustments relating to our interest rate swap contracts during the three months ended June 30, 2025

Cash flow provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $70.7 million.

Share Buyback Program

On August 5, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a $50 million increase to the Company's share buyback program, which is expected to continue for an indefinite period of time. The primary goal of the program is to offset dilution created by the Company's equity compensation programs.

Purchases may be made through the open market and private block transactions pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 plans, privately negotiated transactions, or other means, as determined by the Company's management and in accordance with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable laws.

The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, and other conditions.

Pipeline Information

The Company currently has four abbreviated new drug applications ("ANDAs") and one biosimilar insulin candidate filed with the FDA targeting products with a combined market size exceeding $3 billion, along with three biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market size exceeding $6 billion, and two generic products in development targeting products with a market size of over $1 billion. This market information is based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025. The Company is developing multiple proprietary products with injectable and intranasal dosage forms.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company is disclosing non-GAAP financial measures when providing financial results. The Company believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations (and comparisons of its current operations with historical and future operations) would be difficult if the disclosure of its financial results were limited to financial measures prepared only in accordance with GAAP. As a result, the Company is disclosing certain non-GAAP results, including (i) Adjusted non-GAAP net income (loss) and (ii) Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS, which generally excludes amortization expense, share-based compensation, impairment charges, expenses related to our acquisition of BAQSIMI®, certain debt issuance costs, legal settlements, and other one-time events in order to supplement investors' and other readers' understanding and assessment of the Company's financial performance because the Company's management uses these measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. Whenever the Company uses such non-GAAP measures, it will provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures set forth below and should consider non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Market Data

This press release contains market data that we obtained from industry sources. These sources do not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information. Although we believe that our industry sources are reliable, we do not independently verify the information. The market data may include projections that are based on a number of other projections. While we believe these assumptions to be reasonable and sound as of the date of this press release, actual results may differ from the projections.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amphastar is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin API products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.

Amphastar's logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar, including, but not limited to Amphastar®, BAQSIMI®, Primatene MIST®, REXTOVY®, Amphadase®, and Cortrosyn®, are the property of Amphastar.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to our expectations regarding future financial performance and business trends, our future growth, sales and marketing of our products, market size and expansion, product portfolio, product development, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to our pipeline of product candidates, the timing and results of clinical trials, the impact of BAQSIMI® and Primatene MIST®, including their potential for continued revenue growth, the strategic trajectory of and market for our product pipeline, our ability to leverage our existing expertise and technology, expansion of our headquarters, including quadrupling our production capacity and manufacturing capabilities, the resilience of our supply chain, our ability to expand our automation capabilities and integrate advanced technologies, our ability to create new jobs in the future, and other future events. These statements are not facts but rather are based on Amphastar's historical performance and our current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 3, 2025, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, and our other filings or reports that we may file with the SEC. In particular, there can be no guarantee that our sales strategies will be successful, or that we will continue to experience significant sales of BAQSIMI®. You can locate these reports through our website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause our expectations to change.

Table I

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net revenues: Product revenues, net $ 174,414 $ 179,388 $ 344,942 $ 337,017 Other revenues - 3,006 - 17,213 Total net revenues 174,414 182,394 344,942 354,230 Cost of revenues 87,924 87,228 173,201 168,964 Gross profit 86,490 95,166 171,741 185,266 Operating expenses: Selling, distribution, and marketing 10,235 9,012 22,101 18,383 General and administrative 13,991 13,285 29,987 28,961 Research and development 20,080 17,652 40,176 34,695 Total operating expenses 44,306 39,949 92,264 82,039 Income from operations 42,184 55,217 79,477 103,227 Non-operating expenses: Interest income 1,921 3,337 4,010 5,893 Interest expense (6,281 ) (8,609 ) (12,567 ) (17,220 ) Other income (expenses), net 1,511 298 (723 ) 6,219 Total non-operating expenses, net (2,849 ) (4,974 ) (9,280 ) (5,108 ) Income before income taxes 39,335 50,243 70,197 98,119 Income tax provision 8,305 12,294 13,882 16,420 Income before equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate 31,030 37,949 56,315 81,699 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate - - - (573 ) Net income $ 31,030 $ 37,949 $ 56,315 $ 81,126 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.77 $ 1.19 $ 1.67 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.73 $ 1.15 $ 1.54 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 46,949 48,907 47,295 48,560 Diluted 48,128 52,046 49,009 52,530

Table II

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)

June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,689 $ 151,609 Restricted cash 235 235 Short-term investments 44,062 70,036 Restricted short-term investments 2,200 2,200 Accounts receivable, net 132,982 136,289 Inventories, net 191,731 153,741 Income tax refunds and deposits 1,603 1,747 Prepaid expenses and other assets 20,328 18,214 Total current assets 580,830 534,071 Property, plant, and equipment, net 310,239 297,345 Finance lease right-of-use assets 296 383 Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,199 46,899 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 578,499 590,660 Long-term investments 2,047 10,996 Other assets 28,099 25,992 Deferred tax assets 71,124 71,124 Total assets $ 1,615,333 $ 1,577,470 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 166,552 $ 157,057 Income taxes payable 1,049 9,664 Current portion of long-term debt 927 234 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 7,879 6,804 Total current liabilities 176,407 173,759 Long-term reserve for income tax liabilities 6,957 6,957 Long-term debt, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs 607,727 601,630 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 38,964 41,881 Other long-term liabilities 27,796 20,945 Total liabilities 857,851 845,172 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock: par value $0.0001; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock: par value $0.0001; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 61,649,607 and 46,490,609 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of June 30, 2025 and 60,847,124 and 47,617,691 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2024 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 520,581 505,400 Retained earnings 625,102 568,787 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,361 ) (9,181 ) Treasury stock (382,846 ) (332,714 ) Total equity 757,482 732,298 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,615,333 $ 1,577,470

Table III

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP net income $ 31,030 $ 37,949 $ 56,315 $ 81,126 Adjusted for: Intangible asset amortization 6,269 6,193 12,509 12,360 Share-based compensation 6,382 5,780 14,775 13,140 Expenses related to BAQSIMI® acquisition - 1,825 - 3,651 Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments (2,788 ) (3,059 ) (5,835 ) (6,293 ) Adjusted non-GAAP net income $ 40,893 $ 48,688 $ 77,764 $ 103,984 Adjusted non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.99 $ 1.64 $ 2.14 Diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.94 $ 1.59 $ 1.98 Weighted-average shares used to compute adjusted non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 46,949 48,907 47,295 48,560 Diluted 48,128 52,046 49,009 52,530

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Selling, General Research Non-operating Cost of distribution and and (expenses) Income revenue and marketing administrative development income, net tax provision GAAP $ 87,924 $ 10,235 $ 13,991 $ 20,080 $ (2,849 ) $ 8,305 Intangible asset amortization (6,250 ) - - (19 ) - - Share-based compensation (1,400 ) (311 ) (4,068 ) (603 ) - - Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments - - - - - 2,788 Non-GAAP $ 80,274 $ 9,924 $ 9,923 $ 19,458 $ (2,849 ) $ 11,093

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Selling, General Research Non-operating Cost of distribution and and (expenses) Income revenue and marketing administrative development income, net tax provision GAAP $ 87,228 $ 9,012 $ 13,285 $ 17,652 $ (4,974 ) $ 12,294 Intangible asset amortization (6,173 ) - - (20 ) - - Share-based compensation (1,325 ) (268 ) (3,653 ) (534 ) - - Expenses related to BAQSIMI® acquisition - - - - 1,825 - Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments - - - - - 3,059 Non-GAAP $ 79,730 $ 8,744 $ 9,632 $ 17,098 $ (3,149 ) $ 15,353

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Selling, General Research Non-operating Cost of distribution and and (expenses) Income revenue and marketing administrative development income, net tax provision GAAP $ 173,201 $ 22,101 $ 29,987 $ 40,176 $ (9,280 ) $ 13,882 Intangible asset amortization (12,470 ) - (1 ) (38 ) - - Share-based compensation (3,738 ) (624 ) (8,637 ) (1,776 ) - - Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments - - - - - 5,835 Non-GAAP $ 156,993 $ 21,477 $ 21,349 $ 38,362 $ (9,280 ) $ 19,717

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Selling, General Research Non-operating Cost of distribution and and (expenses) Income revenue and marketing administrative development income, net tax provision GAAP $ 168,964 $ 18,383 $ 28,961 $ 34,695 $ (5,108 ) $ 16,420 Intangible asset amortization (12,320 ) - (3 ) (37 ) - - Share-based compensation (3,450 ) (528 ) (7,529 ) (1,633 ) - - Expenses related to BAQSIMI® acquisition - - - - 3,651 - Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments - - - - - 6,293 Non-GAAP $ 153,194 $ 17,855 $ 21,429 $ 33,025 $ (1,457 ) $ 22,713

