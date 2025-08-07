Anzeige
Whirlpool Corporation and Foundation Committed to Building Thriving Communities Through Social Responsibility Efforts

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation has always put life at home at the core of our business. As a leading kitchen and laundry company, we constantly strive to improve the home experience for everyone, especially in the communities where we operate.

Through the Whirlpool Corp. House+Home strategy, which guides both Whirlpool Corporation and the Whirlpool Foundation's corporate social responsibility initiatives, our dedication to building thriving communities is achieved by enabling comfortable, nurturing places to live and supporting resilient, sustainable communities through education programs and unique collaborations.

We're incredibly grateful for the organizations and employees who contribute to our House+Home programs. Together, we're creating lasting, meaningful impact in our communities and around the world.

Habitat for Humanity International, Boys & Girls Club, Maytag, KitchenAid, Whirlpool Care Counts, The Washing Machine Project, Instituto Consulado da Mulher, United Way, Gladiator, InSinkErator, JennAir, World of Whirlpool Studios

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As theonly major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/whirlpool-corporation-and-foundation-committed-to-building-thriving-co-1058008

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
