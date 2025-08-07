

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $243.41 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $297.97 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.3% to $7.006 billion from $6.023 billion last year.



Live Nation Entertainment Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $243.41 Mln. vs. $297.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $7.006 Bln vs. $6.023 Bln last year.



