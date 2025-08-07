Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19Z69 | ISIN: USG06905AG15 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
07.08.25 | 12:00
89,14 
+0,75 % +0,66
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.08.2025 23:02 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi Launches Glass Recycling Program in Puerto Rico To Reduce Waste From Hospitality Sector

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Family-owned spirits company Bacardi has partnered with recycling company, Reciclaje del Norte, and the Municipality of Cataño, to launch a glass recycling program for businesses in the area surrounding its BACARDl rum distillery in Puerto Rico.

The new initiative which launched in May, sees the weekly collection of spirits bottles from participating bars and restaurants in the Cataño Bay area. The collected glass is then crushed and reused to produce building blocks.

To date, more than 1.3 tons of glass has been collected through the scheme, making an important contribution to reducing glass waste in landfill, and at the same time helping raise awareness of the importance of recycling in Puerto Rico.

"As a family-owned business, we believe strongly in doing the right thing by giving back to our local community and helping protect the environment in Cataño," said Magaly Feliciano, Global Sustainability Director at Bacardi, who is based in Puerto Rico. "We're so proud of this project as it's a perfect example of how we can work together to make a meaningful difference."

The mayor of Cataño, Julio Alicea Vasallo, said "This fantastic glass recycling program is not just another initiative; it is an innovative effort that involves and includes our businesses in Cataño Bay in the construction of an economy where waste is not waste, but an opportunity for something more."

He continues, "Every bottle we recycle today contributes to building a stronger Cataño tomorrow. This program shows that, with perseverance and strategic partnerships, we can help protect our environment for generations to come."

This initiative is just one way in which Bacardi is giving back to the local community and reducing the impact of its production on the environment, with other actions including switching from oil to gas at its distillery to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reusing water to cool stills which saves millions of gallons of water every year. Recognizing its efforts to protect the local bat population in Puerto Rico, the Bacardi site also holds Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) Certification - the only organization to do so on the island.

For more on the Good Spirited actions Bacardi is taking to protect People & Planet, visit www.bacardilimited.com/CS.

###

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/bacardi-launches-glass-recycling-program-in-puerto-rico-to-reduce-waste-from-hospitality-sec-1058118

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.