

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Solventum Corporation (SOLV) announced earnings for second quarter of $90 million



The company's earnings came in at $90 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $89 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Solventum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $296 million or $1.69 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $2.161 billion from $2.081 billion last year.



Solventum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $90 Mln. vs. $89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $2.161 Bln vs. $2.081 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.80 - $5.95



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News