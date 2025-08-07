

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $90.12 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $85.02 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Trade Desk, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $203.07 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.7% to $694.03 million from $584.55 million last year.



The Trade Desk, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $90.12 Mln. vs. $85.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $694.03 Mln vs. $584.55 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $717 Mln



