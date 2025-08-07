

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $330 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $386 million, or $2.80 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $546 million or $4.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $3.786 billion from $3.558 billion last year.



Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $330 Mln. vs. $386 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.48 vs. $2.80 last year. -Revenue: $3.786 Bln vs. $3.558 Bln last year.



