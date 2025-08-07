Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 604843 | ISIN: DE0006048432 | Ticker-Symbol: HEN3
Xetra
07.08.25 | 17:35
69,50 Euro
+3,86 % +2,58
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,3669,6007.08.
69,3869,5607.08.
ACCESS Newswire
07.08.2025 23:50 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Celebrating National Intern Day With Henkel!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Henkel is proud of our robust internship program, welcoming students from across the region to join teams across both BUs and functions. Throughout their internships, they have made a true impact and reminded us that learning and mentorship are a two-way street. Read on for more!

For university students, internships are a crucial opportunity to network, make an impact through meaningful projects, and sharpen technical skills before entering the workforce. Knowing that internships help students to find their passions and bridge the gap between the lifestyle of a student and that of a full-time employee, Henkel takes pride in providing a robust internship program that helps students craft their future careers.

This summer, Henkel welcomed over 200 interns from nearly 100 universities across the United States to work in our Consumer Brands and Adhesive Technologies business units and Functional areas such as HR and Finance. Interns have had the opportunity to jump right into ongoing projects, complete special fixed-term projects, and participate in programs such as speed networking, weekly workshops, community service and more.

Making an Impact: 2025 Special Projects

Henkel interns are pioneers at heart and came in with an entrepreneurial spirit that led to incredible results.

  • In our Rocky Hill, CT office, interns started an internal podcast, Pioneering Henkel, that spotlighted how some of their fellow interns were making an impact.

  • The intern influencer program included around 30 students who created engaging social media videos showcasing what a day in the life at Henkel looks like, what it means to work on their teams, and how Henkel and its brands are pioneers in innovation, sustainability, and digitalization.

  • Intern site ambassadors also planned and executed visits from interns based in other locations, providing a more holistic view of the different opportunities Henkel has to offer.

Soccer Spotlight: Growing On the Field and in the Workplace

One of Henkel's key partnerships is with the U.S. Soccer Federation. We believe in the power of sports to help students excel in the classroom and in the workplace, and asked some of our student-athlete interns to share what soccer has meant to them.

Soccer has been a constant in my life since I was young, shaping my character and values both on and off the field. From playing recreational and travel to varsity in high school and now intramurals, the sport has taught me the importance of teamwork, communication, and striving for continuous improvement. I've always loved working towards a common goal with others, learning through both wins and losses. The discipline, competitiveness, and dedication I developed through soccer are qualities I now bring into my personal and professional life every day.

Rachel Yap, Marketing and Activation Intern, Henkel Adhesive Technologies

Learning is a Two-Way Street

It isn't just the interns who benefit from this robust program - each team that employed a student gained valuable insight from the technical skills, fresh perspective, and enthusiasm that interns bring to the table. At Henkel, we believe that the teaching and learning that occurs between interns and mentors goes both ways.

"Supporting emerging talent as they explore and develop their career paths is incredibly fulfilling to our Henkel employees," said Lori Baylock-Tomkiewicz, head of the Henkel Internship Program in the United States. "This summer, it's been a pleasure to collaborate with our interns and see firsthand the meaningful impact they've made within our organization. Their enthusiasm and drive were evident in every workshop and program we held, consistently leaving me feeling energized and inspired. The chance to grow and learn together continues to be an experience that will leave a lasting impression."

What Comes Next?

From the first day of onboarding through final project presentations, our internship program is structured to provide the skills, knowledge, and network that students need to succeed in a full-time role at Henkel.

As we start looking forward to next summer's program, anyone who is interested in applying to be a 2026 Henkel intern will see applications begin to open in late August. Check out the Henkel Internships page for more information.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/celebrating-national-intern-day-with-henkel-1058090

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.