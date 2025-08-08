PotlatchDeltic's Summer Intern Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Our summer internship program provides a unique opportunity for undergraduate and graduate students to gain on-the-job experience in our businesses and to learn about PotlatchDeltic. Interns are provided with safety training and undertake meaningful projects and collaborate with other students, as well as with employees and managers. Internships not only develop a pipeline of potential future talent, but also provide our employees an opportunity to be mentors and build their leadership skills. Our 2024 summer interns included twelve timberland interns, five interns at our wood products facilities, and one corporate intern.

Timberlands interns worked on a variety of projects including seedling survival assessments, comparison of three-year-old growth in open pollinated vs. mass-controlled pollinated seedlings, integrating Cherrylane Seed Orchard's parent tree with orchard block climate information into a spatial model to match our seed orchard seed to planting locations with like climates, delineating Stream-Side Management Zones on harvest areas, and field verification of seedling identification and mapping utilizing high-resolution imagery.

Wood products interns worked with the environmental department on key projects, including environmental compliance sampling and inspections, and a stormwater project. Mill interns assisted millwrights with work orders and on reliability initiatives. Wood products IT interns provided end user support and training, installed personal computers and other equipment, and built workstations.

The corporate intern focused on timberlands geographic information system data quality control through fine tuning topology, realigning roads to centerlines with consistent classifications, defining boundary maps, and digitizing road stands.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PotlatchDeltic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: PotlatchDeltic

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/potlatchdeltic

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PotlatchDeltic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/potlatchdeltics-summer-intern-program-1058081