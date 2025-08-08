

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $103.61 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $131.68 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $251.35 million or $1.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $1.043 billion from $979.58 million last year.



Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $103.61 Mln. vs. $131.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $1.043 Bln vs. $979.58 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.62 - $1.66 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.035 - $1.050 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.60 - $6.80 Full year revenue guidance: $4.135 - $4.205 Bln



