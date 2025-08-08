

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will release a batch of data on Friday, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are June figures for household spending and current account and July numbers for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.



Household spending is expected to fall 3.0 percent on month and rise 2.8 percent on year after adding 4.6 percent on month and 4.7 percent on year in May. The current account is tipped to show a surplus of 2.76 trillion yen, down from 2.82 trillion yen in the previous month.



Overall bank lending is expected to rise 2.7 percent on year, down from 2.8 percent in June. The eco watchers survey for current conditions is tipped to show a score of 45.5, up from 45.0 a month earlier.



Taiwan will provide July data for imports, exports and trade balance. In June, imports were up 17.3 percent on year and exports surged an annual 33.7 percent for a trade surplus of $12.07 billion.



Indonesia will see July numbers for retail sales; in June, sales were up 1.9 percent on year.



