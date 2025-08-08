

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment (FLUT), an online sports betting and iGaming operator, on Thursday, reported higher revenue but lower profit for the second quarter of 2025.



Revenue rose to $4.19 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up from $3.61 billion in the same period last year. Operating profit also improved slightly to $389 million from $369 million.



However, net income fell sharply to $37 million from $297 million a year earlier, primarily due to higher income tax expense and unfavorable swings in other income and expense items.



Despite the earnings dip, Flutter raised its guidance for full-year 2025.



FLUT is currently trading at $306.07 down $0.88 or 0.29 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



