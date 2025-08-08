

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pinterest Inc. (PINS) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $38.75 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $8.88 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Pinterest Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $228.27 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.9% to $998.22 million from $853.68 million last year.



Pinterest Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $38.75 Mln. vs. $8.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $998.22 Mln vs. $853.68 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.033 - $1.053 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News