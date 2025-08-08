Anzeige
WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
Tradegate
07.08.25 | 19:45
72,00 Euro
+1,18 % +0,84
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,5672,1407.08.
71,5872,1807.08.
ACCESS Newswire
08.08.2025 00:50 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Whirlpool Corporation Vets & Allies Help Improve Accessibility for Local Residents

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / The Whirlpool Corp. employee resource group, Whirlpool Vets & Allies often volunteers to build ramps for local residents in Benton Harbor, Michigan, including veterans, who need to improve accessibility to their homes.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As theonly major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/whirlpool-corporation-vets-and-allies-help-improve-accessibility-for-l-1058136

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
