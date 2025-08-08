FedEx Team Members Inspire Creativity and Environmental Stewardship in Children Through Nature Art

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, has helped bring the beauty of nature and the power of creativity to children from care homes in the Greater Tokyo Area. The Back to Nature program, organized by the local nonprofit Mirai no Mori and held in Mitake in western Tokyo, offered FedEx volunteers a unique opportunity to connect with children through a day of immersive, nature-based craft activities.

During this one-day program, participants worked collaboratively to gather materials along the Tama River, and brainstorm ideas to create distinctive works of nature art. The volunteers encouraged the children to explore their creativity while sharing insights on the importance of environmental stewardship.

"At FedEx, we are committed to investing in the well-being of our communities, and enhancing the local environment," said Kei Alan Kubota, managing director of FedEx Japan. "We believe that experiences in nature not only boost creativity and teamwork but also instill a lasting sense of environmental responsibility. These values will benefit these children throughout their lives, nurturing them into thoughtful and engaged members of society."

In Japan, about 23,000 children live in care homes due to various circumstances. [1] The Back to Nature program is designed to provide empowering experiences and learning opportunities for these children through outdoor activities such as hiking, forestry, and rafting. These activities aim to equip the children with the confidence and resilience needed for a successful transition into adulthood, particularly after they leave the care system and must navigate life independently. This initiative is part of the FedEx Cares global community engagement program.

To learn more about FedEx Cares initiatives, visit here.

[1] Japan Children and Families Agency

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fedex-team-members-inspire-creativity-and-environmental-stewardship-in-children-thro-1058109