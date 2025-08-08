Franklin Templeton Celebrates Global Volunteerism During 19th Annual Impact Days

Franklin Templeton Celebrates Annual Impact Days

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Franklin Templeton once again demonstrated its commitment to community service through its 19th annual Impact Days, a global initiative that unites employees in volunteerism and philanthropy.

This year, more than 1,000 employees around the world showed their generous spirit completing 117 volunteer projects. From distributing school bags to children or preparing and serving meals to supporting organizations like Habitat for Humanity, volunteers made a visible impact while reaffirming their commitment to service.

June was exciting, and there are many great stories to share. This article covers global initiatives only.?

Missing Maps Project

Franklin Templeton employees participated in the ninth annual?Missing Maps project, a virtual global volunteer opportunity to map areas missing from maps, which helps disaster relief efforts. Franklin Templeton donated to Save the Children for each participant who logged at least 60 minutes of mapping in June.

Global CAN Competition

The annual food drive and CANstruction competition brought creativity and generosity together, with employees from nine locations collecting over 4,000 cans and other dry food items. Teams built sculptures from the donations, with Short Hills, NJ office winning the photo contest for their "Ben's Diner" sculpture and Mexico City winning the video contest with their rendition of the Angel of Independence. Each winning team received a donation to a local charitable organization of choice.

Andrew Kleinwaks from Short Hills shared, "Each year we try to raise the bar-not just to challenge other offices, but to challenge ourselves. The bigger our structure, the greater the benefit for the recipient of our CANstruction materials."

The firm's annual fitness charity challenge saw 305 employees from 79 teams log over 44 million steps to raise funds for a meaningful cause. Together we walked an incredible 44,487,794 steps-totaling approximately 21,064 miles (33,899 km).?That is roughly the distance from New York City to Tokyo and back-twice! To honor the dedication of employees,?Franklin Templeton donated to Save the Children?in recognition of this achievement.

Freerice Challenge

Additionally, employees participated in the Freerice online trivia challenge, donating over 2.29 million grains of rice through the World Food Program.

Global Involved Day

Impact Days concluded on June 24 with Global Involved Day, where employees proudly wore their volunteer T-shirts to celebrate a month of meaningful service. From Poznan to Kuala Lumpur, the spirit of giving and community was evident across the globe.

Short Hills CAN food drive sculpture.

