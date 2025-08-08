Essity / TORK: Tork Achieves Milestone in Data-Driven Cleaning Technology Reaching More Than One Billion People Traveling Through Connected Buildings

Five of the world's 10 busiest airports use Tork technology for cleaning.

Tork, an Essity brand, has achieved a significant milestone with an estimated 1.2 billion people in 2024 traveling through buildings that use the Tork Vision Cleaning data-driven cleaning technology. Tork Vision Cleaning utilizes real-time data to optimize restroom cleaning operations, while ensuring that hygiene and customer satisfaction are prioritized. Up to 40% of cleaning time in offices and large venues is spent on the restroom1.

This milestone is reached as Tork Vision Cleaning celebrates 10 years since launch. At that time, it was a true pioneer for the cleaning industry, leading the way in introducing such digital solutions. Using the Internet of Things sensors in restroom dispensers and people counters, notify cleaners when dispensers require refills and how many users have entered a restroom, signaling when it's time to clean. Businesses using this technology report that dispensers are full 99% of the time. Currently, Tork has more than 100,000 connected devices that send more than 1.3 million messages a day to cleaners working with Tork Vision Cleaning.

Restrooms are often the busiest rooms in a building with 82% of people saying they visit the restroom at least 2-3 times per typical workday2. They are also a significant concern for facility managers, being the single biggest source of complaints in office buildings3. Maintaining good hygiene standards for employees is an important consideration for business success. Managers say they have reduced complaints by 75% as a result of using Tork Vision Cleaning, 68% say they improved efficiency and 97% report improvements in hygiene within their facilities4.

"Tork Vision Cleaning is a technology that meets today's expectations for digital connectivity across facilities. With the number of 'smart' connected buildings increasing, this solution has the direct market experience to provide data that empowers cleaners, reduces restroom user complaints and increases cleaning efficiency," said Pablo Fuentes, president of Essity's global Professional Hygiene business. "That's why we are seeing a growing demand for Tork Vision Cleaning, especially in high-traffic spaces like airports, stadiums and in large office buildings."

For facility management companies, Tork Vision Cleaning can bring added value to their operations. The Facilities Management Director of a large corporate headquarters building in Paris managed by Sodexo, shares how they have successfully installed and operated the digital technology from Tork.

"Implementing Tork Vision Cleaning has transformed our operations for Sodexo at a big Parisian headquarters. Initially, at this site, we aimed to optimize our cleaning teams' productivity in the high-traffic event areas. When Tork Vision Cleaning was installed in part of the site, we saw complaints continue to come from areas without Tork Vision Cleaning. Extending the solution across the entire site with 1,300 devices led to up to 90% fewer complaints, significant time savings for cleaning staff, and improved service quality. Our client is in the technology sector, always on the lookout for innovation, even in cleaning and facility management. The Tork solution, seen as the leader in connected cleaning, is ideal for this client. This technology reduces staff stress and enhances the overall user experience.

The Tork brand is the global leader in professional hygiene, offering dispensing systems, refills for hand towels, toilet paper, soap and sanitizers, napkins and wipers for use in commercial environments like office buildings, restaurants, passenger terminals, stadiums, healthcare facilities and manufacturing sites.

Five of the world's busiest airports now use the data-driven cleaning technology from Tork6. One in three people who avoid using airport restrooms also limit how much they spend to eat and drink in the airport - an important revenue source for airports5. Airport operators are also reporting a rise in cleaning staff vacancies and one in four anticipate recruitment challenges for cleaning staff. Tork Vision Cleaning provides data to airports that enables them to direct cleaning staff to the restrooms that are most used and in need of cleaning, and to divert staff from less visited restrooms, ensuring the places people use the most are clean and fully stocked with hygiene products.

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissues, soap, napkins and wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity and a committed partner to customers in more than 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkglobal.com/us/en/.

About Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2024, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 146bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.

