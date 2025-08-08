

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):



Earnings: $254 million in Q2 vs. $79 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.88 in Q2 vs. $0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of -$48 million or -$0.17 per share for the period.



Revenue: $4.465 billion in Q2 vs. $4.570 billion in the same period last year.



