

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 5.2 percent on month in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications aid on Friday - coming in at 316,085 yen.



That missed forecasts for a decline of 3.0 percent following the 4.6 percent gain in May.



On a yearly basis, household spending rose 1.3 percent - again shy of expectations for 2.8 percent and down from 4.7 percent in the previous month.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 522,318 yen, up 0.4 percent from the previous year.



