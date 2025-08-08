

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 1.348 trillion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday - down 23.6 percent from a year earlier.



That missed forecasts for a surplus of 1.480 trillion yen and was down from 3.436 trillion yen in the previous month.



Exports were down 2.4 percent on year at 8.962 trillion yen and imports fell 1.3 percent to 8.493 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 469.6 billion yen.



The capital account showed a deficit of 53.8 billion yen, while the financial account saw a surplus of 1.141 trillion yen.



