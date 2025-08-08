

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dropbox, Inc (DBX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $125.60 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $110.50 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dropbox, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $197.70 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to $625.70 million from $634.50 million last year.



Dropbox, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $125.60 Mln. vs. $110.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $625.70 Mln vs. $634.50 Mln last year.



