

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.2 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 644.396 trillion yen.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the downwardly revised figure in June (originally 2.8 percent).



Excluding trusts, lending rose an annual 3.5 percent to 566.007 trillion yen, while lending from trusts rose 1.3 percent to 78.388 billion yen.



Lending from foreign banks jumped 21.1 percent on year to 5.672 billion yen.



