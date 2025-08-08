Anzeige
WKN: 938716 | ISIN: US89531P1057
Tradegate
07.08.25 | 09:31
52,64 Euro
-0,19 % -0,10
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TREX COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TREX COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,3453,4007.08.
52,4653,0007.08.
ACCESS Newswire
08.08.2025
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ScottsMiracle-Gro: Recycling Plastic Waste Into Trex Outdoor Products

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / ScottsMiracle-Gro

By Matthew Monahan

ScottsMiracle-Gro continues to expand its partnership with Trex to recycle plastic film waste from its production operations. Soil bag trimmings and bags scrapped due to standard quality checks or failures are diverted from landfill through the NexTrex commercial recycling program.

Thus far in FY2025, more than 135,000 lb of plastic waste was diverted from our Lawrenceville, Virginia, and Carrollton, Kentucky, sites via the NexTrex program. Trex processes recovered plastic film into flakes, which are then combined with reclaimed lumber to make composite decking, railing and other outdoor items. The program is being rolled out to additional ScottsMiracle-Gro sites in FY25.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

View original content here.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/scottsmiracle-gro-recycling-plastic-waste-into-trex-outdoor-products-1058023

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
