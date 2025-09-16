Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065
16.09.25 | 09:30
50,80 Euro
-1,17 % -0,60
ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
93 Leser
ScottsMiracle-Gro: Residential Backyards - the First Line of Defense Against Flash Floods - Part 4 of Better Planet Series

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Residential backyards are the first line of defense against flash floods. Did you know a healthy lawn acts like a giant sponge, soaking up intense rainfall that would otherwise overwhelm our storm drains?

In part four of our 10-part series, we'll explore how your own piece of Earth can help build a flood-resilient climate for a healthier planet.

Benefit #4: Minimizing flood risk

Natural turfgrass and other green elements act as natural buffers against heavy rainfall, reducing the strain on stormwater runoff systems and mitigating flooding.

A 5,000-square-foot natural grass lawn on sandy-loam soil can capture approximately 2,000 gallons of rainwater before runoff occurs, effectively slowing the flow of water during intense storms and preventing erosion.

If an area of your yard collects excess rainwater, consider integrating "rain gardens" with deep-rooted native perennials to recharge local groundwater reserves more effectively.

The deep roots of native plants and a well-cared-for lawn create porous soils that soak up gallons of water, protecting your basement, neighborhood, community and planet.

The crisp air and warm soil of fall is the best time to plant the seeds for a water-positive lawn. As always, mow high, fertilize carefully and water deeply but infrequently to create the healthiest lawn possible.

Stay tuned for Benefit #5 in our series on creating a healthier atmosphere through your lawn.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/residential-backyards-the-first-line-of-defense-against-flash-floods-p-1074127

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
