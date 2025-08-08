

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Block Inc. (XYZ) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $538.46 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $195.27 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $385.41 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.7% to $6.054 billion from $6.156 billion last year.



Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $538.46 Mln. vs. $195.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $6.054 Bln vs. $6.156 Bln last year.



