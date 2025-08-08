Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN), a global leader in AI-driven healthcare and specialty pharmaceuticals, today announced the renewal of its multi-year manufacturing and supply agreement with Takeda (TSE: 4502) (NYSE: TAK), to produce Mesalazine MMX 1200 mg (marketed as Lialda® in the USA and as Mezavant in Europe) oral, once-daily treatment for ulcerative colitis, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for global production of key medicines.

"This renewal underscores our long-standing collaboration with Takeda and our best-in-class manufacturing capabilities," said Giovanni Di Napoli, CEO of Cosmo. "We are proud of the trust our partners place in our R&D expertise and our ability to deliver high-quality pharmaceutical solutions. This agreement further strengthens our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence, and it aligns perfectly with our Vision 2030 strategy to scale trusted partnerships and grow our CDMO leadership globally."

Cosmo's advanced manufacturing site in Lainate (Italy) is approved by multiple regulatory authorities worldwide. It continues to play a key role in supporting global pharmaceutical players, thereby ensuring efficient and environmentally responsible production and excellent supply chain for more than 30 years. The quality system of the 18.000 m² site is certified in accordance with the ISO 13485 standards and is focused on continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a life sciences company focused on MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). We design, develop, and manufacture advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Our technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by our purpose - Building Health Confidence - our mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy).

For more information, visit www.cosmohealthconfidence.com

Financial calendar

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, New York City, USA

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, London, United Kingdom

ODDO BHF Forum, Lyon, France September 8-10, 2025

November 17-20, 2025

January 8-9, 2026

Attachments

PDF - English

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261792

SOURCE: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.