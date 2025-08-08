

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 1-week high of 87.84 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 87.63.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to 0.5971 and 1.0929 from recent lows of 0.5954 and 1.0945, respectively.



The kiwi edged up to 1.9545 against the euro, from Thursday's closing value of 1.9564.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 89.00 against the yen, 0.61 against the greenback, 1.07 against the aussie and 1.93 against the euro.



