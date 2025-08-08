

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ENEOS Holdings Inc. (JHJ.F) reported that its first quarter loss attributable to owners of the parent was 14.516 billion Japanese yen or 5.40 yen per share compared to profit of 81.641 billion yen or 27.54 yen per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter declined to 2.870 trillion yen from 2.996 trillion yen in the prior year.



Looking head for fiscal year 2025, the company expects profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 185.00 million yen or 68.77 yen per basic share, operating profit of 360.00 billion yen and revenues of 11.700 trillion yen.



