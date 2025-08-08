DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 08-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 14 March 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 07/08/2025 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 15,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 586.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 574.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 580.1997

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,222,789 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,433,023 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,789,766. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

8 August 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 7 August 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 580.1997 15,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 2000 586.00 12:43:21 00076561517TRLO0 XLON 610 586.00 12:43:21 00076561518TRLO0 XLON 145 586.00 12:43:22 00076561519TRLO0 XLON 9 586.00 12:43:23 00076561522TRLO0 XLON 340 586.00 12:43:28 00076561533TRLO0 XLON 360 586.00 12:44:08 00076561547TRLO0 XLON 1 586.00 12:46:29 00076561601TRLO0 XLON 314 586.00 12:48:58 00076561648TRLO0 XLON 126 586.00 12:48:58 00076561649TRLO0 XLON 1 586.00 12:50:26 00076561672TRLO0 XLON 354 586.00 12:55:38 00076561846TRLO0 XLON 270 586.00 12:55:42 00076561848TRLO0 XLON 2000 586.00 12:56:24 00076561916TRLO0 XLON 30 586.00 12:56:24 00076561917TRLO0 XLON 940 586.00 12:56:24 00076561918TRLO0 XLON 360 578.00 14:32:57 00076565074TRLO0 XLON 316 578.00 15:08:04 00076567116TRLO0 XLON 73 578.00 16:13:29 00076570771TRLO0 XLON 5056 574.00 16:35:15 00076571878TRLO0 XLON 1695 574.00 16:35:15 00076571877TRLO0 XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 398285 EQS News ID: 2181248 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2181248&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)