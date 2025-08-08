

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toray Industries, Inc. (TRYIF), an integrated chemical industry group, Friday reported profit before tax of 28.2 billion yen for the first quarter, 32.4% lower than 41.8 billion yen in the same quarter a year ago.



Net profit declined to 17.2 billion yen from 26.89 billion yen last year.



Core operating income was 29.1 billion yen, down from 36.8 billion yen a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter reduced 6.6% to 595.8 billion yen from 637.7 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company expects revenue of 1,280 billion yen for the first, 1.1% down year-on-year; 1,390 billion yen for the second half, up 9.5%; and 2,670 billion yen for the full year, 4.2% up.



Net profit is expected to be 35 billion yen for the first half, 37% down from last year; 47 billion yen for the second half, 109.9% up; and 82 billion yen for the full year, up 5.2%.



