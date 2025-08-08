Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One Reinforces its Strategic Role in US Battery Supply Chain through Arkansas Lithium Technology Accelerator

Highlights

Nano One, via Arkansas Lithium Technology Accelerator (ALTA), expands and catalyzes its network across Arkansas with stakeholders in government, industry, academia, defence, and the investment community.

Sparks broader exposure to world-class lithium and commercial opportunities in Arkansas, and US priorities on energy growth, national security, and supply chain resilience.

Reinforces Nano One's position as the only OBBB-ready LFP solution, connecting upstream minerals to downstream cell production.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / (TSX:NANO)(OTCQB:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a process technology company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode active materials, is pleased to provide an update on its participation in the Arkansas Lithium Technology Accelerator (ALTA), the first US-based accelerator aimed at catalyzing a domestic, durable, and resilient lithium-ion battery supply chain. Through ALTA, Nano One has added to its strategic insights, broadened its US presence and industrial relationships, and further validated the critical advantages of its One-Pot process for localizing lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode production in North America.

"Nano One's participation was critical to the success of ALTA's first cohort, and the feedback from Arkansas' community, industry, and state government leaders has been overwhelmingly positive," said Arthur Orduña, Executive Director of The Venture Center. "We believe Nano One's strategy, leadership, and technology will be key to developing a localized US battery supply chain. Their cathode manufacturing process targets the most critical gap in our nation's supply chain, the midstream, with a disruptive innovation that leapfrogs and significantly improves on current processes so we can accelerate breaking our dependence on overseas manufacturing. This aligns with Governor Sanders' and Commerce Secretary Hugh McDonald's vision of leveraging Arkansas' world-class lithium reserves to attract the best upstream and midstream technology providers, maximize statewide economic benefits, and reduce reliance on adversarial supply chains. The strength of ALTA's first cohort, featuring Nano One and supported by industry leaders like founding partner Standard Lithium, is a good first step toward turning that vision into a true lithium economy."

Participation in ALTA enabled Nano One to engage with key stakeholders in government, industry, academia, and the investment community. The Company toured Standard Lithium's demonstration facilities, gaining valuable perspective on Arkansas' lithium resources and the state's commitment to innovation. Arkansas' pro-business environment, strong ties to defence, and legacy in natural resource development make it an ideal partner in the localization of lithium supply chains. This includes extraction, refining and value-added processing into LFP cathode materials for battery energy storage systems (BESS)-a cornerstone of future-ready grid infrastructure-AI data centers, military and automotive applications.

The program culminated in Demo Day, showcasing the collective strength of ALTA's inaugural cohort. Nano One was one of only three companies selected to participate, alongside leaders in lithium processing and geothermal technology. Backed by Standard Lithium, the Walton Family Foundation, and a network of Arkansas-based producers, government agencies, and institutions, ALTA is fostering next-generation collaboration between emerging innovators and established players.

Nano One is the only OBBB-ready solution for LFP that can directly link upstream mineral extraction to downstream cell manufacturing. The Company's One-Pot process vertically integrates precursor preparation with processing to drive down cost and it also eliminates foreign-controlled inputs, wastewater byproducts, and permitting barriers that challenge traditional cathode supply chains. It enables cost-effective, modular deployment of localized CAM production across North America.

"ALTA broadened our exposure to US energy growth, its security mandate and localization efforts in Arkansas' ecosystem," said Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One. "Our technology is purpose-built for North American scale-up, and the interest we received confirms that our strategy is accurately focused on a large opportunity in Arkansas that is real and growing. We look forward to working with ALTA to nurture and deepen our presence, collaborations and partnerships across the region."

About Nano One®

Nano One® Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a technology company changing how the world makes cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries. Applications include stationary energy storage systems (ESS), portable electronics, and electric vehicles (EVs). The Company's patented One-Pot process reduces costs, is easier-to permit, lowers energy intensity, environmental footprint, and reliance on problematic supply chains. The Company is helping to drive energy security, supply chain resilience, industrial competitiveness and increased performance through process innovation. Scalability is proven and being demonstrated at Nano One's LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) pilot production plant in Québec-leveraging the only facility and expertise of its kind outside of Asia. Strategic collaborations and partnerships with international companies like Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto, and Worley are supporting a design-one-build-many licensing growth strategy-delivering cost-competitive, easier-to-permit and faster-to-market battery materials production solutions world-wide. Nano One has received funding from the Government of Canada, the Government of the United States, the Government of Québec, and the Government of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

About ALTA

The Arkansas Lithium Technology Accelerator (ALTA) is a groundbreaking new program from The Venture Center designed to position Arkansas - and the U.S. - as a global leader in lithium technology and battery supply chain innovation. ALTA brings together Arkansas' top lithium producers, including Standard Lithium, Albemarle, Lanxess, and Tetra, with a hand-picked cohort of technology companies solving real-world problems in energy, materials, and critical mineral processing. This one-of-a-kind, business-driven accelerator provides companies with direct access to customers, investors, and state resources - helping them scale faster and build a presence in Arkansas.

