

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' industrial output contracted slightly in June after easing in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial production dropped 0.2 percent year-over-year in June, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in May.



More than half of all industrial sectors produced less in June than in the same month a year earlier, the agency said.



Among sectors, the chemical industry saw the largest decline of 8.0 percent, followed by a 7.3 percent fall in means of transport. On the other hand, machinery repair and installation showed a sharp growth of 28.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.1 percent in June.



Manufacturer confidence was almost as negative in July as it was a month earlier, as they were pessimistic about their inventories and order books.



Separate official data showed that household consumption rose 0.7 percent annually in June, slower than the 2.6 percent increase in May. Consumers bought more goods but fewer services.



