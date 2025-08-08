Faron Pharmaceuticals: Faron Announces Extension to its Key Patent Family around Bexmarilimab and Targeting Clever-1 in Cancers with a New US Patent Granted

Faron has been granted a patent for treatment of Clever-1 positive cancers with bexmarilimab and related structures in the USA.

This extends key patent rights around bexmarilimab from an initial 2037 to 2040 in the USA.

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling cancers through novel immunological pathways, today announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted a new US Patent, No. 12,371,486 for treatment of Clever-1 positive cancers with bexmarilimab and related structures that would bind to Clever-1 molecule for the wanted re-programming effect.

The patent is granted based on divisional application from the original "composition of matter" patent covering the structure of bexmarilimab. The original application included the composition matter claimsas well as the treatment method. The new granted patent covers treating cancers that have Clever-1 positive cells in the tumour microenvironment with such structures. As previously announced a patent covering the composition of matter of bexmarilimab was already granted four years ago with patent life up to 2037 without extensions. Based on the long application process of the division application, the term of the newly granted patent has been adjusted beyond the standard twenty years lasting until February 2040.

"This significantly extends our key patent life on the use of bexmarilimab for the treatment of relevant cancers, that have Clever-1 positive tumour associated macrophages or blasts cells, such as in AML & MDS.", says Faron's CEO Juho Jalkanen. "The patent family around targeting Clever-1 in cancer is strong and we believe bexmarilimab will enjoy a long patent life once marketed, given how far it is in clinical development already", continues Dr. Jalkanen.

About BEXMAB

The BEXMAB study is an open-label Phase I/II clinical trial investigating bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in the aggressive hematological malignancies of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The primary objective is to determine the safety and tolerability of bexmarilimab in combination with SoC (azacitidine) treatment. Directly targeting Clever-1 could limit the replication capacity of cancer cells, increase antigen presentation, ignite an immune response, and allow current treatments to be more effective. Clever-1 is highly expressed in both AML and MDS and associated with therapy resistance, limited T cell activation and poor outcomes.

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab , a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com .

