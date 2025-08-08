

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's unemployment rate held steady as expected in the June quarter, the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.



The jobless rate stood at 7.5 percent in the second quarter, the same as in the previous quarter.



The number of unemployed increased by 29,000 compared to the March quarter, to 2.4 million.



The unemployment rate among young people aged 15 to 24 declined by 0.2 percent to 19.0 percent in the second quarter.



Further, data showed that the employment rate increases marginally to 69.6 percent from 69.5 percent.



