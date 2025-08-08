Anzeige
New Global Sport Conference (NGSC): Hideo Kojima To Reveal Insights Into DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Development at New Global Sport Conference 2025

World-renowned game creator and one of the most influential figures in the gaming industry will attend the Esports World Cup 2025 Festival and speak at the New Global Sport Conference 2025

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) today announced that Hideo Kojima, founder of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, and one of the most influential creative figures in interactive entertainment, will appear at both the Esports World Cup 2025 (EWC) and the New Global Sport Conference (NGSC), as part of the DEATH STRANDING WORLD STRAND TOUR 2, to discuss the development of DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH.

Hideo Kojima, Founder of Kojima Productions

DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH - Blurring The Lines Between Games and Cinema: Hideo Kojima will speak at the New Global Sport Conference 2025 (NGSC) on August 24 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh, delivering exclusive insights into the game's creation at the premier global forum for leaders across gaming, esports and sport. He will be joined on stage by his longtime friend and collaborator, film maker Nicolas Winding Refn, who portrayed the character Heartman in DEATH STRANDING.

Recognised globally as one of the all-time greats in video game history, Hideo Kojima has redefined interactive storytelling, cinematic game design and the boundaries of genre for nearly four decades. As the founder of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS and the creator of the iconic franchise, Death Stranding, he pioneered stealth-action gameplay and elevated games to a new narrative and artistic standard.

Following the launch of DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH, the highly anticipated sequel from KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, which received critical acclaim, Hideo Kojima will reveal insights into the development process, including how his team used inspiration and techniques from other industries to bring something completely new to the world of video games.

Hideo Kojima's deep appreciation for film, music and literature is woven into every aspect of his work, from unforgettable characters to immersive, emotionally resonant worlds. His dedication to detail and creative integrity has inspired generations of developers to tell bold, personal stories and continues to earn him acclaim far beyond the games industry.

Hideo Kojima will also appear at the EWC Festival's Publisher Park, where fans can attend a special DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH meet-and-greet, take part in the DEATH STRANDING-themed cosplay competition and meet the legendary creator in person.

"It's an honour to have Hideo Kojima at EWC and NGSC this year," said Hans Jagnow, Director, NGSC 2025. "NGSC is where the pioneers of gaming and esports come together to shape the future, and there is perhaps no one who has had a more profound impact on our industry than Hideo Kojima. Having him on stage is not only a privilege, it's a rare opportunity to hear directly from one of the great creative minds of our time, whose influence extends beyond gaming into film, art and pop culture, on how games will continue to evolve and shape the world around us."

NGSC 2025 will be held August 23-24 at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh during the Closing Weekend of the Esports World Cup 2025. The full NGSC 2025 speaker line-up includes leaders from Sony, Activision, SEGA, LA28, Bandai Namco and more.

Tickets for NGSC 2025 are available at www.newglobalsportconference.com.

To learn more about the New Global Sport Conference and the Esports World Cup, visit newglobalsportconference.com and esportsworldcup.com, and follow both on LinkedIn.

About the New Global Sport Conference

The New Global Sport Conference (NGSC 2025) is the premier global platform for industry leaders at the intersection of gaming, esports and sport.

A flagship event of the Esports World Cup Foundation, NGSC is held annually in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during the closing weekend of the Esports World Cup, the event brings together CEOs, founders and investors to drive groundbreaking initiatives shaping the future of these dynamic industries. newglobalsportconference.com

About The Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports Clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the summer of 2025, the EWC brings gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Champion. esportsworldcup.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746317/Hideo_Kojima.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hideo-kojima-to-reveal-insights-into-death-stranding-2-on-the-beach-development-at-new-global-sport-conference-2025-302525137.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
