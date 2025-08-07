Runway Growth Finance Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Delivered Total and Net Investment Income of $35.1 million and $13.9 million, Respectively

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY) ("Runway Growth" or the "Company"), a leading provider of flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total investment income of $35.1 million

Net investment income of $13.9 million, or $0.38 per share

Net asset value of $498.9 million, or $13.66 per share

Dollar-weighted annualized yield on debt investments of 15.40%

Two investments completed in new portfolio companies and one investment with an existing portfolio company, representing $37.8 million in funded investments

Aggregate proceeds of $25.0 million in principal prepayments and $4.2 million from scheduled amortization

Repurchased 815,408 shares during the quarter for an aggregate purchase price of $8.1 million.



Third Quarter 2025 Distributions

Declared total distributions for the third quarter of $0.36 per share, comprised of: A third quarter 2025 regular dividend of $0.33 per share A third quarter 2025 supplemental dividend of $0.03 per share





"Runway Growth demonstrated our consistent earnings power, expanded origination channels, and enhanced solutions set in the second quarter," said David Spreng, Founder and CEO of Runway Growth. "Our investment activity delivers on the strategy we set forth at the beginning of 2025, optimizing Runway Growth's portfolio through diversification of loan size, expanding the financing solutions we offer through new products for borrowers, and maximizing our existing commitments through diligent risk mitigation. Looking ahead, Runway Growth is positioned to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders and will continue to apply a critical lens to evaluating opportunities that support our strategic imperatives."

Second Quarter 2025 Operating Results

Total investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $35.1 million, compared to $34.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $13.9 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to $14.6 million, or $0.37 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The Company's dollar-weighted annualized yield on average debt investments for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 15.4%. The Company calculates the yield on dollar-weighted debt investments for any period measured as (1) total investment-related income during the period divided by (2) the daily average of the fair value of debt investments, including investments on non-accrual status, outstanding during the period.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 were $21.2 million, compared to $19.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net realized loss on investments was $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to no net realized gains or losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, net change in unrealized gain on investments was $4.4 million, compared to a net change in unrealized loss on investments of $6.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of June 30, 2025, Runway Growth's investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of $1.0 billion in 54 companies, comprising $962.5 million in loans, 97.8% of which are senior secured loans, and $62.5 million in warrants and other equity-related investments.

During the second quarter of 2025, Runway Growth funded two investments in new portfolio companies and one investment in an existing portfolio company, representing $38.7 million in funded loans, net of upfront loan origination fees.

Total portfolio investment activity for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Beginning investment portfolio $ 1,004,233 $ 1,016,332 Purchases of investments 38,719 75,383 PIK interest 4,093 2,687 Sales and prepayments of investments (25,000 ) (25,312 ) Scheduled repayments of investments (4,230 ) (1,333 ) Amortization of fixed income premiums or accretion of discounts 2,917 1,867 Net realized gain (loss) on investments (1,501 ) - Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments 5,720 (6,300 ) Ending investment portfolio $ 1,024,951 $ 1,063,324

Net Asset Value

As of June 30, 2025, net asset value per share was $13.66, up 1% from $13.48 as of March 31, 2025. Total net assets at the end of the second quarter of 2025 were $498.9 million.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, our net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $16.8 million, or $0.45 per share, compared to a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $1.9 million, or $0.05 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $297.0 million in available liquidity, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $6.0 million and $291.0 million in available borrowing capacity under the Company's credit facility, subject to existing terms, advance rates and regulatory and covenant requirements.

The Company ended the quarter with a core leverage ratio of approximately 105%, compared to 99% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Distributions

On August 6, 2025, the Company's board of directors (the "Board of Directors") declared total distributions of $0.36 per share, comprised of a regular quarterly distribution of $0.33 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.03 per share, for stockholders of record as of August 18, 2025. Distributions are payable on September 2, 2025.

Recent Developments

The Company evaluated events subsequent to June 30, 2025 through August 7, 2025, the date the consolidated financial statements were issued. There have been no subsequent events that occurred during such period that would require recognition or disclosure, except as disclosed below.

From July 1, 2025 through August 7, 2025, the Company completed $20.0 million of additional debt commitments, of which $16.8 million was funded upon closing. In addition, the Company funded $0.3 million in unfunded commitments on existing investments. The Company also received $22.4 million in debt prepayments and $0.2 million in proceeds from the sale of equity positions.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp.

Runway Growth is a growing specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Runway Growth is a closed-end investment fund that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Runway Growth is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an established registered investment advisor that was formed in 2015 and led by industry veteran David Spreng. For more information, please visit www.runwaygrowth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Important Disclosures

Strategies described involve special risks that should be evaluated carefully before a decision is made to invest. Not all of the risks and other significant aspects of these strategies are discussed herein. Please see a more detailed discussion of these risk factors and other related risks in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K in the section entitled "Risk Factors", and in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which may be obtained on the Company's website, www.runwaygrowth.com, or the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

RUNWAY GROWTH FINANCE CORP.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value: Non-control/non-affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $1,054,963 and $1,038,135, respectively) $ 1,017,952 $ 1,005,328 Affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $4,551 and $59,198, respectively) - 64,572 Control investments at fair value (cost of $6,550 and $6,550, respectively) 6,999 6,940 Total investments at fair value (cost of $1,066,064 and $1,103,883, respectively) 1,024,951 1,076,840 Cash and cash equivalents 5,960 5,751 Interest and fees receivable 8,873 8,141 Other assets 1,473 623 Total assets 1,041,257 1,091,355 Liabilities Debt: Credit facility 259,000 311,000 2026 Notes 25,000 95,000 2027 Notes 132,250 152,250 2028 Notes 107,000 - Unamortized deferred financing costs (7,302 ) (5,918 ) Total debt, less unamortized deferred financing costs 515,948 552,332 Incentive fees payable 14,491 14,106 Interest payable 8,190 7,743 Foreign currency forward contracts 1,359 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,395 2,305 Total liabilities 542,383 576,486 Net assets Common stock, par value 365 373 Additional paid-in capital 549,859 557,992 Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings (51,350 ) (43,496 ) Total net assets $ 498,874 $ 514,869 Shares of common stock outstanding ($0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized) 36,532,020 37,347,428 Net asset value per share $ 13.66 $ 13.79