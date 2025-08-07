Altus Group Limited: Altus Group Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus Group" or "the Company") (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate ("CRE") intelligence, announced today its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"Altus continued to deliver steady recurring revenue and Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion across all of our business segments," said Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer. "For the second quarter in a row, we are seeing significant growth in recurring new bookings. The launch of ARGUS Intelligence is driving revenue and accelerating the adoption of asset-based pricing. In Q2 we executed the buyback of over $100M of our shares based on our conviction that we'll continue to drive growth, increase profitability, and generate strong cashflows from our operating model."

Selected Q2 2025 Information

C$M Q2 2025 Q2 2024 % change Revenue $131.5 $130.4 (0.8%)Constant Currency* Recurring Revenue* $100.8 $95.2 3.7%Constant Currency Profit (Loss) from continuing operations $9.3 ($8.6) 207.4%As Reported Adjusted EBITDA* $28.5 $18.0 55.7%Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA margin* 21.7% 13.8% 790 bps Constant Currency Analytics Adjusted EBITDA margin* 29.2% 26.1% 290 bpsConstant Currency Net cash provided by operating activities $27.8 $39.8 (30.3%)As Reported Free Cash Flow* $26.1 $37.5 (30.5%)As Reported Investment in share repurchases** $101.7 $0.0 n/a Funded debt to EBITDA ratio 1.26 2.11 n/a



*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure, non-GAAP ratio, total of segments measure, capital management measure, and/or supplementary and other financial measures as defined in National Instrument 52-112 - Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure ("NI 52-112"). Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Measures" section of this press release for further information.

**Investment in share repurchases represents the total cash consideration of the shares purchased for cancellation during the quarter under the Company's Normal Course Issuer Bid.

For comparative purposes, note that net cash provided by operating activities and Free Cash Flow in Q2 2024 included contribution from the Property Tax business which was sold in January 2025.

Business Outlook

The Company refined its 2025 business outlook at the mid-year mark to reflect current market expectations and introduced guidance for the third quarter - both on a Constant Currency basis:

FY 2025 Q3 2025 Analytics 3-6% total Analytics revenue growth (previously 4-7%)

5-7% Recurring Revenue growth (previously 6-9%)

250-350 bps of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion (unchanged) 3-6% total Analytics revenue growth

5-7% Recurring Revenue growth

100-200 bps of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion Appraisals and

Development

Advisory Flat to low single digit revenue decline (previously low single digit growth)

Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion (unchanged) Flat to low single digit revenue growth

Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion Consolidated 2-4% revenue growth (previously 3-5%)

400-500 bps of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion (previously 300-400 bps) 3-5% revenue growth

200-300 bps of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion

Note: Business Outlook presented on a Constant Currency basis over the corresponding period in 2024. Future acquisitions are not factored into this outlook.

Key assumptions for the business outlook by segment: Analytics: consistency and growth in number of assets on the Valuation Management Solutions platform, continued ARGUS cloud conversions, new sales (including New Bookings converting to revenue within Management's expected timeline and uptake on new product functionality), client and software retention consistent with 2024 levels, pricing action, improved operating leverage, as well as consistent and gradually improving economic conditions in financial and CRE markets, in particular a stronger recovery in the second half of the year. Appraisals & Development Advisory: improved client profitability and improved operating leverage. The Consolidated outlook assumes that corporate costs will remain elevated throughout 2025 consistent with 2024 levels. The change in our revenue guidance range reflects ongoing interest rate volatility and global trade uncertainty.

Q2 2025 Results Conference Call & Webcast



Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/384993616 Live Call: 1-888-660-6785 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 8366990) Replay: https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/

About Altus Group

Altus connects data, analytics, applications and expertise to deliver the intelligence necessary to drive optimal CRE performance. The industry's top leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to power performance and mitigate risk. Our global team of ~2,000 experts are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change - helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

Non-GAAP and Other Measures

Altus Group uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, total of segments measures, capital management measures, and supplementary and other financial measures as defined in NI 52-112. These non-GAAP and other financial measures include Adjusted Earnings (Loss) and Constant Currency; non-GAAP ratios such as Adjusted EPS; total of segments measures such as Adjusted EBITDA; capital management measures such as Free Cash Flow; and supplementary financial and other measures such as Adjusted EBITDA margin and Recurring Revenue. Management believes that these measures may assist investors in assessing an investment in the Company's shares as they provide additional insight into the Company's performance. Readers are cautioned that they are not defined performance measures, and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may differ from similar computations as reported by other similar entities and, accordingly, may not be comparable to financial measures as reported by those entities. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Measures" section on Page 3 of the Management's Discussion & Analysis dated August 7, 2025 for the period ended June 30, 2025 (the "MD&A"), which is incorporated by reference in this press release and which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for more information on each measure, including definitions and methods of calculation. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) to Profit (Loss) and Free Cash Flow to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities is included at the end of this press release.

Forward-looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to expected financial and other benefits of acquisitions and the closing of acquisitions (including the expected timing of closing), as well as the discussion of our business, strategies and leverage (including the commitment to increase borrowing capacity), expectations of future performance, including any guidance on financial expectations, and our expectations with respect to cash flows and liquidity. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "would", "could", "should", "continue", "goal", "objective", "remain" and other similar terminology.?

?

Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by us at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may not be known and may cause actual results, performance or achievements, industry results or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The material factors or assumptions that we identified and applied in drawing conclusions or making forecasts or projections set out in the forward-looking information (including sections entitled "Business Outlook") include, but are not limited to: no significant impact on our business from changes or potential changes to trade regulations, including tariffs; engagement and product pipeline opportunities in Analytics will result in associated definitive agreements; continued adoption of cloud subscriptions by our customers; retention of material clients and bookings; sustaining our software and subscription renewals; successful execution of our business strategies; consistent and stable economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets including stable interest rates and credit availability for CRE; consistent and stable legislation in the various countries in which we operate; consistent and stable foreign exchange conditions; no disruptive changes in the technology environment; opportunity to acquire accretive businesses and the absence of negative financial and other impacts resulting from strategic investments or acquisitions on short term results; successful integration of acquired businesses; and continued availability of qualified professionals.??

?

Inherent in the forward-looking information are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Those risks include, but are not limited to: the CRE market conditions; the general state of the economy; our financial performance; our financial targets; our international operations; acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic investments; business interruption events; third party information and data; cybersecurity; industry competition; professional talent; our subscription renewals; our sales pipeline; client concentration and loss of material clients; product enhancements and new product introductions; technology strategy; our use of technology; intellectual property; compliance with laws and regulations; privacy and data protection; artificial intelligence; our leverage and financial covenants; interest rates; inflation; our brand and reputation; our cloud transition; fixed price engagements; currency fluctuations; credit; tax matters; our contractual obligations; legal proceedings; regulatory review; health and safety hazards; our insurance limits; dividend payments; our share price; share repurchase programs; our capital investments; equity and debt financings; our internal and disclosure controls; and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters and climate change, as well as those described in our annual publicly filed documents, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 (which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca).??

?

Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations and beliefs regarding future events and operating performance and is based on information currently available to management. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained herein, there are other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is current as of the date of this press release and, except as required under applicable law, we do not undertake to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Altus Group, our financial or operating results, or our securities.?

Certain information in this press release, including sections entitled "Business Outlook", may be considered as "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The purpose of this financial outlook is to provide readers with disclosure regarding Altus Group's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities for the periods indicated. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.?

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group

(416) 641-9773

camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com

Martin Miasko

Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Strategy, Altus Group

(416) 204-5136

martin.miasko@altusgroup.com

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars, Except for Per Share Amounts)



Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2025 2024 (1) 2025 2024 (1) Revenues $ 131,453 $ 130,389 $ 260,618 $ 255,807 Expenses Employee compensation 82,815 87,236 171,121 175,346 Occupancy 1,379 1,146 2,875 2,362 Other operating 23,505 27,171 49,369 50,967 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,934 2,194 4,028 4,254 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 980 732 1,928 1,683 Amortization of intangibles 7,392 8,131 14,741 16,541 Acquisition and related transition costs (income) 48 5,373 66 8,869 Share of (profit) loss of joint venture (352) (664) (121) (506) Restructuring costs (recovery) 920 1,929 7,137 7,105 (Gain) loss on investments (132) 55 6 241 Finance costs (income), net - leases 354 195 599 359 Finance costs (income), net - other (184) 4,534 (1,696) 8,660 Profit (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 12,794 (7,643) 10,565 (20,074) Income tax expense (recovery) 3,517 991 7,711 712 Profit (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ 9,277 $ (8,634) $ 2,854 $ (20,786) Profit (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (513) 10,918 381,694 22,917 Profit (loss) for the period $ 8,764 $ 2,284 $ 384,548 $ 2,131 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Currency translation differences (20,355) 4,444 (17,126) 9,943 Items that are not reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Changes in investments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax - (556) - (556) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (20,355) 3,888 (17,126) 9,387 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax $ (11,591) $ 6,172 $ 367,422 $ 11,518 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the shareholders of the Company during the period Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $0.21 $(0.19) $0.06 $(0.46) Discontinued operations $(0.01) $0.24 $8.52 $0.50 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $0.21 $(0.19) $0.06 $(0.46) Discontinued operations $(0.01) $0.24 $8.44 $0.50

(1) Comparative figures have been restated to reflect discontinued operations.





Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars)



June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 382,714 $ 41,876 Trade receivables and other 143,754 144,812 Income taxes recoverable 3,682 5,099 Derivative financial instruments 1,321 8,928 531,471 200,715 Assets held for sale - 282,233 Total current assets 531,471 482,948 Non-current assets Trade receivables and other 8,078 9,620 Derivative financial instruments 10,286 9,984 Investments 14,272 14,580 Investment in joint venture 20,529 25,605 Deferred tax assets 20,823 56,797 Right-of-use assets 24,292 19,420 Property, plant and equipment 13,222 13,217 Intangibles 199,764 214,614 Goodwill 399,129 404,176 Total non-current assets 710,395 768,013 Total assets $ 1,241,866 $ 1,250,961 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables and other $ 164,746 $ 216,390 Income taxes payable 23,419 3,017 Lease liabilities 11,439 11,009 199,604 230,416 Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale - 57,680 Total current liabilities 199,604 288,096 Non-current liabilities Trade payables and other 19,981 19,828 Lease liabilities 32,928 26,751 Borrowings 155,914 281,887 Deferred tax liabilities 20,733 17,179 Total non-current liabilities 229,556 345,645 Total liabilities 429,160 633,741 Shareholders' equity Share capital 639,354 798,087 Contributed surplus 38,851 21,394 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 39,117 56,243 Retained earnings (deficit) 95,384 (275,935) Reserves of assets held for sale - 17,431 Total shareholders' equity 812,706 617,220 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,241,866 $ 1,250,961

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars)



Six months ended June 30 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations $ 10,565 $ (20,074) Profit (loss) before income taxes from discontinued operations 454,026 26,584 Profit (loss) before income taxes $ 464,591 $ 6,510 Adjustments for: Depreciation of right-of-use assets 4,028 5,677 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,928 2,534 Amortization of intangibles 14,741 20,423 Finance costs (income), net - leases 599 578 Finance costs (income), net - other (1,696) 8,674 Share-based compensation 7,916 11,430 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,162) (1,866) (Gain) loss on investments 6 241 (Gain) loss on disposal of right-of-use assets, property, plant and equipment and intangibles 27 2,042 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (457,757) - (Gain) loss on equity derivatives 5,407 (5,119) Share of (profit) loss of joint venture (121) (506) Impairment of right-of-use assets, net of (gain) loss on sub-leases 3,534 (322) Net changes in: Operating working capital (7,472) (2,114) Liabilities for cash-settled share-based compensation (5,691) 5,501 Deferred consideration payables - (1,674) Net cash generated by (used in) operations 28,878 52,009 Interest paid on borrowings (3,374) (9,659) Interest paid on leases (599) (578) Interest received 7,280 - Income taxes paid (4,305) (5,149) Income taxes refunded 580 217 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 28,460 36,840 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options 11,984 6,455 Financing fees paid (763) (50) Proceeds from borrowings 50,590 20,000 Repayment of borrowings (177,615) (27,184) Payments of principal on lease liabilities (6,025) (7,853) Dividends paid (12,354) (12,254) Treasury shares purchased for share-based compensation (11,241) (3,563) Cancellation of shares (177,998) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (323,422) (24,449) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investments (352) (282) Purchase of intangibles (806) (4,562) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,173) (425) Proceeds from investments 5,197 2 Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations, net of cash disposed 655,811 - Income taxes paid on disposal of discontinued operations (20,027) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 637,650 (5,267) Effect of foreign currency translation (10,566) 456 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 332,122 7,580 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 50,592 41,892 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 382,714 $ 49,472



Reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss):

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, In thousands of dollars, except for per share amounts 2025 2024 (1) 2025 2024 (1) Profit (loss) for the period $ 8,764 $ 2,284 $ 384,548 $ 2,131 (Profit) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 513 (10,918) (381,694) (22,917) Occupancy costs calculated on a similar basis prior to the adoption of IFRS 16 (2) (2,218) (2,775) (4,431) (5,218) Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,934 2,194 4,028 4,254 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangibles (8) 8,372 8,863 16,669 18,224 Acquisition and related transition costs (income) 48 5,373 66 8,869 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (3) 664 (475) (1,162) (1,746) (Gain) loss on disposal of right-of-use assets, property, plant and equipment and intangibles (3) 15 1,056 27 1,571 Share of (profit) loss of joint venture (352) (664) (121) (506) Non-cash share-based compensation costs (4) 3,807 3,353 6,279 6,886 (Gain) loss on equity derivatives net of mark-to-market adjustments on related RSUs and DSUs (4) 98 417 2,664 (2,174) Restructuring costs (recovery) 920 1,929 7,137 7,105 (Gain) loss on investments (5) (132) 55 6 241 Other non-operating and/or non-recurring (income) costs (6) 2,395 1,573 3,628 2,456 Finance costs (income), net - leases 354 195 599 359 Finance costs (income), net - other (9) (184) 4,534 (1,696) 8,660 Income tax expense (recovery) (10) 3,517 991 7,711 712 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,515 $ 17,985 $ 44,258 $ 28,907 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangibles of non-acquired businesses (8) (1,811) (1,494) (2,758) (3,211) Finance (costs) income, net - other (9) 184 (4,534) 1,696 (8,660) (Gain) loss on hedging transactions, including currency forward contracts and interest expense (income) on swaps (9) 1,179 (78) 2,029 (975) Tax effect of adjusted earnings (loss) adjustments (10) (6,176) (5,553) (14,481) (10,092) Adjusted earnings (loss)* $ 21,891 $ 6,326 $ 30,744 $ 5,969 Weighted average number of shares - basic 43,841,362 45,782,032 44,824,199 45,657,634 Weighted average number of restricted shares 91,003 331,672 91,697 375,090 Weighted average number of shares - adjusted 43,932,365 46,113,704 44,915,896 46,032,724 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share (7) $0.50 $0.14 $0.68 $0.13

(1) Comparative figures have been restated to reflect discontinued operations.

(2) Management uses the non-GAAP occupancy costs calculated on a similar basis prior to the adoption of IFRS 16 when analyzing financial and operating performance.

(3) Included in other operating expenses in the interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).

(4) Included in employee compensation expenses in the interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).

(5) (Gain) loss on investments relates to changes in the fair value of investments in partnerships.

(6) Other non-operating and/or non-recurring (income) costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 relate to legal, advisory, consulting, and other professional fees related to organizational and strategic initiatives. These are included in other operating expenses in the interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).

(7) Refer to page 4 of the MD&A for the definition of Adjusted EPS.

(8) For the purposes of reconciling to Adjusted Earnings (Loss), the amortization of intangibles of acquired businesses is adjusted from Profit (loss) for the period. Per the quantitative reconciliation above, we have added back depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangibles and then deducted the depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangibles of non-acquired businesses to arrive at the amortization of intangibles of acquired businesses.

(9) For the purposes of reconciling to Adjusted Earnings (Loss), the interest accretion on contingent consideration payables and (gains) losses on hedging transactions and interest expense (income) on swaps is adjusted from Profit (loss) for the period. Per the quantitative reconciliation above, we have added back finance costs (income), net - other and then deducted finance costs (income), net - other prior to adjusting for interest accretion on contingent consideration payables and (gains) losses on hedging transactions and interest expense (income) on swaps.

(10) For the purposes of reconciling to Adjusted Earnings (Loss), only the tax impacts for the reconciling items noted in the definition of Adjusted Earnings (Loss) is adjusted from profit (loss) for the period.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, In thousands of dollars 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 27,755 $ 39,809 $ 28,460 $ 36,840 Less: Capital Expenditures (1,664) (2,272) (2,979) (4,987) Free Cash Flow $ 26,091 $ 37,537 $ 25,481 $ 31,853

Constant Currency

Three months ended

June 30, 2025 Six months ended

June 30, 2025 As presented For Constant

Currency As presented For Constant

Currency Canadian Dollar 1.000 1.000 1.000 1.000 United States Dollar 1.384 1.368 1.409 1.358 Pound Sterling 1.847 1.726 1.827 1.718 Euro 1.570 1.472 1.539 1.468 Australian Dollar 0.886 0.902 0.893 0.894