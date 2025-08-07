Anzeige
Altus Group Limited: Altus Group Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus Group" or "the Company") (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate ("CRE") intelligence, announced today its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"Altus continued to deliver steady recurring revenue and Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion across all of our business segments," said Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer. "For the second quarter in a row, we are seeing significant growth in recurring new bookings. The launch of ARGUS Intelligence is driving revenue and accelerating the adoption of asset-based pricing. In Q2 we executed the buyback of over $100M of our shares based on our conviction that we'll continue to drive growth, increase profitability, and generate strong cashflows from our operating model."

Selected Q2 2025 Information

C$MQ2 2025Q2 2024% change
Revenue$131.5$130.4(0.8%)Constant Currency*
Recurring Revenue*$100.8$95.23.7%Constant Currency
Profit (Loss) from continuing operations$9.3($8.6)207.4%As Reported
Adjusted EBITDA*$28.5$18.055.7%Constant Currency
Adjusted EBITDA margin*21.7%13.8%790 bps Constant Currency
Analytics Adjusted EBITDA margin*29.2%26.1%290 bpsConstant Currency
Net cash provided by operating activities$27.8$39.8(30.3%)As Reported
Free Cash Flow*$26.1$37.5(30.5%)As Reported
Investment in share repurchases**$101.7$0.0n/a
Funded debt to EBITDA ratio1.262.11n/a


*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure, non-GAAP ratio, total of segments measure, capital management measure, and/or supplementary and other financial measures as defined in National Instrument 52-112 - Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure ("NI 52-112"). Please refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Measures" section of this press release for further information.

**Investment in share repurchases represents the total cash consideration of the shares purchased for cancellation during the quarter under the Company's Normal Course Issuer Bid.

For comparative purposes, note that net cash provided by operating activities and Free Cash Flow in Q2 2024 included contribution from the Property Tax business which was sold in January 2025.

Business Outlook

The Company refined its 2025 business outlook at the mid-year mark to reflect current market expectations and introduced guidance for the third quarter - both on a Constant Currency basis:

FY 2025Q3 2025
Analytics
  • 3-6% total Analytics revenue growth (previously 4-7%)
  • 5-7% Recurring Revenue growth (previously 6-9%)
  • 250-350 bps of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion (unchanged)
  • 3-6% total Analytics revenue growth
  • 5-7% Recurring Revenue growth
  • 100-200 bps of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion
Appraisals and
Development
Advisory
  • Flat to low single digit revenue decline (previously low single digit growth)
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion (unchanged)
  • Flat to low single digit revenue growth
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion
Consolidated
  • 2-4% revenue growth (previously 3-5%)
  • 400-500 bps of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion (previously 300-400 bps)
  • 3-5% revenue growth
  • 200-300 bps of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion

Note: Business Outlook presented on a Constant Currency basis over the corresponding period in 2024. Future acquisitions are not factored into this outlook.

Key assumptions for the business outlook by segment:Analytics: consistency and growth in number of assets on the Valuation Management Solutions platform, continued ARGUS cloud conversions, new sales (including New Bookings converting to revenue within Management's expected timeline and uptake on new product functionality), client and software retention consistent with 2024 levels, pricing action, improved operating leverage, as well as consistent and gradually improving economic conditions in financial and CRE markets, in particular a stronger recovery in the second half of the year. Appraisals & Development Advisory: improved client profitability and improved operating leverage. The Consolidated outlook assumes that corporate costs will remain elevated throughout 2025 consistent with 2024 levels. The change in our revenue guidance range reflects ongoing interest rate volatility and global trade uncertainty.

Q2 2025 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET)
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/384993616
Live Call: 1-888-660-6785 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 8366990)
Replay: https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/

About Altus Group

Altus connects data, analytics, applications and expertise to deliver the intelligence necessary to drive optimal CRE performance. The industry's top leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to power performance and mitigate risk. Our global team of ~2,000 experts are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change - helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

Non-GAAP and Other Measures

Altus Group uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, total of segments measures, capital management measures, and supplementary and other financial measures as defined in NI 52-112. These non-GAAP and other financial measures include Adjusted Earnings (Loss) and Constant Currency; non-GAAP ratios such as Adjusted EPS; total of segments measures such as Adjusted EBITDA; capital management measures such as Free Cash Flow; and supplementary financial and other measures such as Adjusted EBITDA margin and Recurring Revenue. Management believes that these measures may assist investors in assessing an investment in the Company's shares as they provide additional insight into the Company's performance. Readers are cautioned that they are not defined performance measures, and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may differ from similar computations as reported by other similar entities and, accordingly, may not be comparable to financial measures as reported by those entities. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Measures" section on Page 3 of the Management's Discussion & Analysis dated August 7, 2025 for the period ended June 30, 2025 (the "MD&A"), which is incorporated by reference in this press release and which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for more information on each measure, including definitions and methods of calculation. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) to Profit (Loss) and Free Cash Flow to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities is included at the end of this press release.

Forward-looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to expected financial and other benefits of acquisitions and the closing of acquisitions (including the expected timing of closing), as well as the discussion of our business, strategies and leverage (including the commitment to increase borrowing capacity), expectations of future performance, including any guidance on financial expectations, and our expectations with respect to cash flows and liquidity. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "would", "could", "should", "continue", "goal", "objective", "remain" and other similar terminology.?
?
Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by us at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may not be known and may cause actual results, performance or achievements, industry results or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The material factors or assumptions that we identified and applied in drawing conclusions or making forecasts or projections set out in the forward-looking information (including sections entitled "Business Outlook") include, but are not limited to: no significant impact on our business from changes or potential changes to trade regulations, including tariffs; engagement and product pipeline opportunities in Analytics will result in associated definitive agreements; continued adoption of cloud subscriptions by our customers; retention of material clients and bookings; sustaining our software and subscription renewals; successful execution of our business strategies; consistent and stable economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets including stable interest rates and credit availability for CRE; consistent and stable legislation in the various countries in which we operate; consistent and stable foreign exchange conditions; no disruptive changes in the technology environment; opportunity to acquire accretive businesses and the absence of negative financial and other impacts resulting from strategic investments or acquisitions on short term results; successful integration of acquired businesses; and continued availability of qualified professionals.??
?
Inherent in the forward-looking information are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Those risks include, but are not limited to: the CRE market conditions; the general state of the economy; our financial performance; our financial targets; our international operations; acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic investments; business interruption events; third party information and data; cybersecurity; industry competition; professional talent; our subscription renewals; our sales pipeline; client concentration and loss of material clients; product enhancements and new product introductions; technology strategy; our use of technology; intellectual property; compliance with laws and regulations; privacy and data protection; artificial intelligence; our leverage and financial covenants; interest rates; inflation; our brand and reputation; our cloud transition; fixed price engagements; currency fluctuations; credit; tax matters; our contractual obligations; legal proceedings; regulatory review; health and safety hazards; our insurance limits; dividend payments; our share price; share repurchase programs; our capital investments; equity and debt financings; our internal and disclosure controls; and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters and climate change, as well as those described in our annual publicly filed documents, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 (which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca).??
?
Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations and beliefs regarding future events and operating performance and is based on information currently available to management. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained herein, there are other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is current as of the date of this press release and, except as required under applicable law, we do not undertake to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Altus Group, our financial or operating results, or our securities.?

Certain information in this press release, including sections entitled "Business Outlook", may be considered as "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The purpose of this financial outlook is to provide readers with disclosure regarding Altus Group's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities for the periods indicated. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.?

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz
Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group
(416) 641-9773
camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com

Martin Miasko
Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Strategy, Altus Group
(416) 204-5136
martin.miasko@altusgroup.com

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars, Except for Per Share Amounts)

Three months ended
June 30		Six months ended
June 30
20252024 (1)20252024 (1)
Revenues $ 131,453$ 130,389$ 260,618$ 255,807
Expenses
Employee compensation 82,81587,236171,121175,346
Occupancy 1,3791,1462,8752,362
Other operating 23,50527,17149,36950,967
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,9342,1944,0284,254
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 9807321,9281,683
Amortization of intangibles 7,3928,13114,74116,541
Acquisition and related transition costs (income) 485,373668,869
Share of (profit) loss of joint venture (352)(664)(121)(506)
Restructuring costs (recovery) 9201,9297,1377,105
(Gain) loss on investments (132)556241
Finance costs (income), net - leases 354195599359
Finance costs (income), net - other (184)4,534(1,696)8,660
Profit (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 12,794(7,643)10,565(20,074)
Income tax expense (recovery) 3,5179917,711712
Profit (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ 9,277$ (8,634)$ 2,854$ (20,786)
Profit (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (513)10,918381,69422,917
Profit (loss) for the period $ 8,764$ 2,284$ 384,548$ 2,131
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Currency translation differences (20,355)4,444(17,126)9,943
Items that are not reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Changes in investments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax -(556)-(556)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (20,355)3,888(17,126)9,387
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax $ (11,591)$ 6,172$ 367,422$ 11,518
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the shareholders of the Company during the period
Basic earnings (loss) per share:
Continuing operations $0.21$(0.19)$0.06$(0.46)
Discontinued operations $(0.01)$0.24$8.52$0.50
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
Continuing operations $0.21$(0.19)$0.06$(0.46)
Discontinued operations $(0.01)$0.24$8.44$0.50

(1) Comparative figures have been restated to reflect discontinued operations.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars)

June 30, 2025December 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 382,714$ 41,876
Trade receivables and other 143,754144,812
Income taxes recoverable 3,6825,099
Derivative financial instruments 1,3218,928
531,471200,715
Assets held for sale -282,233
Total current assets 531,471482,948
Non-current assets
Trade receivables and other 8,0789,620
Derivative financial instruments 10,2869,984
Investments 14,27214,580
Investment in joint venture 20,52925,605
Deferred tax assets 20,82356,797
Right-of-use assets 24,29219,420
Property, plant and equipment 13,22213,217
Intangibles 199,764214,614
Goodwill 399,129404,176
Total non-current assets 710,395768,013
Total assets $ 1,241,866$ 1,250,961
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables and other $ 164,746$ 216,390
Income taxes payable 23,4193,017
Lease liabilities 11,43911,009
199,604230,416
Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale -57,680
Total current liabilities 199,604288,096
Non-current liabilities
Trade payables and other 19,98119,828
Lease liabilities 32,92826,751
Borrowings 155,914281,887
Deferred tax liabilities 20,73317,179
Total non-current liabilities 229,556345,645
Total liabilities 429,160633,741
Shareholders' equity
Share capital 639,354798,087
Contributed surplus 38,85121,394
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 39,11756,243
Retained earnings (deficit) 95,384(275,935)
Reserves of assets held for sale -17,431
Total shareholders' equity 812,706617,220
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,241,866$ 1,250,961
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Six months ended June 30
20252024
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations $ 10,565$ (20,074)
Profit (loss) before income taxes from discontinued operations 454,02626,584
Profit (loss) before income taxes $ 464,591$ 6,510
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of right-of-use assets 4,0285,677
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,9282,534
Amortization of intangibles 14,74120,423
Finance costs (income), net - leases 599578
Finance costs (income), net - other (1,696)8,674
Share-based compensation 7,91611,430
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,162)(1,866)
(Gain) loss on investments 6241
(Gain) loss on disposal of right-of-use assets, property, plant and equipment and intangibles 272,042
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets (457,757)-
(Gain) loss on equity derivatives 5,407(5,119)
Share of (profit) loss of joint venture (121)(506)
Impairment of right-of-use assets, net of (gain) loss on sub-leases 3,534(322)
Net changes in:
Operating working capital (7,472)(2,114)
Liabilities for cash-settled share-based compensation (5,691)5,501
Deferred consideration payables -(1,674)
Net cash generated by (used in) operations 28,87852,009
Interest paid on borrowings (3,374)(9,659)
Interest paid on leases (599)(578)
Interest received 7,280-
Income taxes paid (4,305)(5,149)
Income taxes refunded 580217
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 28,46036,840
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from exercise of options 11,9846,455
Financing fees paid (763)(50)
Proceeds from borrowings 50,59020,000
Repayment of borrowings (177,615)(27,184)
Payments of principal on lease liabilities (6,025)(7,853)
Dividends paid (12,354)(12,254)
Treasury shares purchased for share-based compensation (11,241)(3,563)
Cancellation of shares (177,998)-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (323,422)(24,449)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of investments (352)(282)
Purchase of intangibles (806)(4,562)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,173)(425)
Proceeds from investments 5,1972
Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations, net of cash disposed 655,811-
Income taxes paid on disposal of discontinued operations (20,027)-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 637,650(5,267)
Effect of foreign currency translation (10,566)456
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 332,1227,580
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 50,59241,892
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 382,714$ 49,472


Reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss):

Three months ended June 30,Six months ended June 30,
In thousands of dollars, except for per share amounts20252024 (1)20252024 (1)
Profit (loss) for the period$ 8,764$ 2,284$ 384,548$ 2,131
(Profit) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax513(10,918)(381,694)(22,917)
Occupancy costs calculated on a similar basis prior to the adoption of IFRS 16 (2)(2,218)(2,775)(4,431)(5,218)
Depreciation of right-of-use assets1,9342,1944,0284,254
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangibles (8)8,3728,86316,66918,224
Acquisition and related transition costs (income)485,373668,869
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (3)664(475)(1,162)(1,746)
(Gain) loss on disposal of right-of-use assets, property, plant and equipment and intangibles (3)151,056271,571
Share of (profit) loss of joint venture(352)(664)(121)(506)
Non-cash share-based compensation costs (4)3,8073,3536,2796,886
(Gain) loss on equity derivatives net of mark-to-market adjustments on related RSUs and DSUs (4)984172,664(2,174)
Restructuring costs (recovery)9201,9297,1377,105
(Gain) loss on investments (5)(132)556241
Other non-operating and/or non-recurring (income) costs (6)2,3951,5733,6282,456
Finance costs (income), net - leases354195599359
Finance costs (income), net - other (9)(184)4,534(1,696)8,660
Income tax expense (recovery) (10)3,5179917,711712
Adjusted EBITDA$ 28,515$ 17,985$ 44,258$ 28,907
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangibles of non-acquired businesses (8)(1,811)(1,494)(2,758)(3,211)
Finance (costs) income, net - other (9)184(4,534)1,696(8,660)
(Gain) loss on hedging transactions, including currency forward contracts and interest expense (income) on swaps (9)1,179(78)2,029(975)
Tax effect of adjusted earnings (loss) adjustments (10)(6,176)(5,553)(14,481)(10,092)
Adjusted earnings (loss)*$ 21,891$ 6,326$ 30,744$ 5,969
Weighted average number of shares - basic43,841,36245,782,03244,824,19945,657,634
Weighted average number of restricted shares91,003331,67291,697375,090
Weighted average number of shares - adjusted43,932,36546,113,70444,915,89646,032,724
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share (7)$0.50$0.14$0.68$0.13

(1) Comparative figures have been restated to reflect discontinued operations.
(2) Management uses the non-GAAP occupancy costs calculated on a similar basis prior to the adoption of IFRS 16 when analyzing financial and operating performance.
(3) Included in other operating expenses in the interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).
(4) Included in employee compensation expenses in the interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).
(5) (Gain) loss on investments relates to changes in the fair value of investments in partnerships.
(6) Other non-operating and/or non-recurring (income) costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 relate to legal, advisory, consulting, and other professional fees related to organizational and strategic initiatives. These are included in other operating expenses in the interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).
(7) Refer to page 4 of the MD&A for the definition of Adjusted EPS.
(8) For the purposes of reconciling to Adjusted Earnings (Loss), the amortization of intangibles of acquired businesses is adjusted from Profit (loss) for the period. Per the quantitative reconciliation above, we have added back depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangibles and then deducted the depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangibles of non-acquired businesses to arrive at the amortization of intangibles of acquired businesses.
(9) For the purposes of reconciling to Adjusted Earnings (Loss), the interest accretion on contingent consideration payables and (gains) losses on hedging transactions and interest expense (income) on swaps is adjusted from Profit (loss) for the period. Per the quantitative reconciliation above, we have added back finance costs (income), net - other and then deducted finance costs (income), net - other prior to adjusting for interest accretion on contingent consideration payables and (gains) losses on hedging transactions and interest expense (income) on swaps.
(10) For the purposes of reconciling to Adjusted Earnings (Loss), only the tax impacts for the reconciling items noted in the definition of Adjusted Earnings (Loss) is adjusted from profit (loss) for the period.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
Free Cash FlowThree months ended
June 30,		Six months ended
June 30,
In thousands of dollars2025202420252024
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$ 27,755$ 39,809$ 28,460$ 36,840
Less: Capital Expenditures(1,664)(2,272)(2,979)(4,987)
Free Cash Flow$ 26,091$ 37,537$ 25,481$ 31,853
Constant Currency
Three months ended
June 30, 2025		Six months ended
June 30, 2025
As presentedFor Constant
Currency		As presentedFor Constant
Currency
Canadian Dollar1.0001.0001.0001.000
United States Dollar1.3841.3681.4091.358
Pound Sterling1.8471.7261.8271.718
Euro1.5701.4721.5391.468
Australian Dollar0.8860.9020.8930.894
Three months ended
June 30, 2024		Six months ended
June 30, 2024
As presentedFor Constant
Currency		As presentedFor Constant
Currency
Canadian Dollar1.0001.0001.0001.000
United States Dollar1.3681.3431.3581.347
Pound Sterling1.7261.6811.7181.661
Euro1.4721.4621.4681.456
Australian Dollar0.9020.8970.8940.911

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
