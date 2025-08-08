Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C8J5 | ISIN: BE0974258874 | Ticker-Symbol: BK8N
Frankfurt
08.08.25 | 08:03
37,050 Euro
-1,07 % -0,400
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
NV BEKAERT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NV BEKAERT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,40037,50011:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.08.2025 08:18 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 31 July 2025 to 6 August 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 31 July 2025 to 6 August 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 41 189 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 31 July 2025 to 6 August 2025:

Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
31 July 2025Euronext Brussels9 18935.0036.2533.00321 615
MTF CBOE -
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
1 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00036.6637.1035.95293 280
MTF CBOE -
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
4 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00036.2736.4535.95290 160
MTF CBOE -
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
5 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00036.5236.6536.40292 160
MTF CBOE -
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
6 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00036.7136.8536.55293 680
MTF CBOE-----
MTF Turquoise-----
MTF Aquis-----
Total 41 18936.2037.1033.001 490 895

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 200 shares during the period from 31 July 2025 to 6 August 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 31 July 2025 to 6 August 2025:

Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
31 July 20252 20033.8434.2533.0074 448
1 August 20251 20033.2636.6036.0039 912
4 August 202580036.1536.2036.0028 920
5 August 202560036.4736.5036.4021 882
6 August 202540036.6536.7036.6014 660
Total5 200 179 822
Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
31 July 20252 20035.0036.0034.0077 000
1 August 202560036.5836.9036.2521 948
4 August 202580036.2136.4036.0528 968
5 August 202560036.5336.6036.4021 918
6 August 202540036.7836.8036.7514 712
Total4 600 164 546

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 36 522 shares.

On 6 August 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 374 660 own shares, or 4.51% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.