Open Text Corporation: OpenText Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

$1.86B of Cloud Revenues, 2.0% Y/Y growth

Announces 5% increase of dividend

New $300 million share repurchase program

Fiscal 2025 Annual Highlights Y/Y (in millions) (1)

Total

Revenues Cloud

Revenues

Profitability

EPS

Cash Flows

Net Income

A-EBITDA

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Operating

Free Cash

Flows $5,168 $1,856

$436

$1,784

$1.65

$3.82

$831

$687 -10.4% Y/Y 2.0% Y/Y

8.4% margin

34.5% margin

-3.5% Y/Y

-8.4% Y/Y

-14.2% Y/Y

-15.0% Y/Y



"OpenText had a strong Q4 and our cloud business is accelerating. Cloud bookings growth surged to 32%, driven by demand for our new AI-driven Titanium X platform. For the full Fiscal 2025, we delivered 13% total cloud RPO growth, 2.0% cloud revenue growth, an overall Adj EBITDA margin of 34.5% and record capital return of $683 million to our shareholders," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Further, in Fiscal 2025, we were focused on completing our large divestiture and excluding that divestiture, total growth was a negative 3%. We are excited about the new fiscal year ahead and the growth opportunities of AI, Cloud and Security which are driving our full-year Fiscal 2026 outlook of 3% to 4% cloud revenue growth and 1% to 2% total revenue growth."

Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO













"Our fourth quarter performance demonstrated operational discipline and excellence, reinforcing OpenText's ability to drive sustained margin and free cash flow growth," said Chadwick Westlake, OpenText EVP, CFO. "I remain confident in OpenText's ability to reinvest strategically in out-performing products and building long-term shareholder value. It's been a privilege to serve at OpenText-an extraordinary Canadian company."

Chadwick Westlake, OpenText EVP, CFO

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2025.

Fiscal Year Financial Highlights Y/Y

Total revenues: $5.168 billion, -10.4% Y/Y or -3.0% when adjusted for AMC

Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR): $4.191 billion, -7.6% Y/Y

Cloud revenues: $1.856 billion, +2.0% Y/Y

Enterprise cloud bookings (2) : $773 million, +10.1% Y/Y

: $773 million, +10.1% Y/Y Operating cash flows: $831 million and free cash flows (3) were $687 million

were $687 million GAAP-based net income: $436 million, -6.3% Y/Y, margin of 8.4%

Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $1.784 billion, margin of 34.5% while making key investments in cloud, security and AI

of $1.784 billion, margin of 34.5% while making key investments in cloud, security and AI Record capital returns of $683 million including $272 million via dividends and $411 million of share repurchases

Diluted earnings per share (EPS): GAAP $1.65, Non-GAAP (3) of $3.82

of $3.82 5% increase of dividend per share in Fiscal 2026, with declared quarterly dividend of $0.2750 per share

Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Highlights (in millions) (1)

Total

Revenues Cloud

Revenues

Profitability

EPS

Cash Flows

Net Income

A-EBITDA

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Operating

Free Cash

Flows $1,311 $475

$29

$444

$0.11

$0.97

$158

$124 -3.8% Y/Y +2.1% Y/Y

2.2% margin

33.9% margin

-87.9% Y/Y

-1.0% Y/Y

-14.6% Y/Y

-14.6% Y/Y

Total revenues: $1.311 billion, -3.8% Y/Y or -0.7% when adjusted for the AMC divestiture

Annual recurring revenues (ARR): $1.055 billion, -3.5% Y/Y or -0.8% when adjusted for the AMC divestiture

Cloud revenues: $475 million, +2.1% Y/Y, 18 consecutive quarters of cloud organic growth

Quarterly enterprise cloud bookings (2) : $238 million, 32.3% Y/Y

: $238 million, 32.3% Y/Y Cash flows: Operating $158 million and free cash flows (3) $124 million

$124 million Net income: GAAP $29 million, -88.4% Y/Y, Non-GAAP (3) $250 million, -6.6% Y/Y

$250 million, -6.6% Y/Y Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $444 million, margin of 33.9%

of $444 million, margin of 33.9% Diluted earnings per share (EPS): GAAP $0.11, Non-GAAP (3) $0.97

$0.97 Repurchased $145 million of common shares for cancellation





(1) Numbers represented are in millions of US dollars, except for per share or percentage metrics. (2) Enterprise cloud bookings is defined as the total value from cloud services and subscription contracts, entered into in the fiscal year that are new, committed and incremental to our existing contracts, entered into with our enterprise based customers. (3) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below.

Summary of Annual Results















(In millions, except per share data) FY'25 FY'24 $ Change % Change

FY'25

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $1,856.5 $1,820.5 $36.0 2.0 %

$1,857.9 2.1 %

Customer support 2,334.0 2,713.3 ($379.3) (14.0) %

2,336.9 (13.9) %

Total annual recurring revenues** $4,190.5 $4,533.8 ($343.3) (7.6) %

$4,194.8 (7.5) %

License 625.6 834.2 ($208.5) (25.0) %

625.2 (25.1) %

Professional service and other 352.3 401.6 ($49.3) (12.3) %

351.2 (12.5) %

Total revenues $5,168.4 $5,769.6 ($601.2) (10.4) %

$5,171.2 (10.4) %

GAAP-based operating income $892.7 $887.1 $5.6 0.6 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $1,654.1 $1,838.8 ($184.7) (10.0) %

$1,639.1 (10.9) %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $435.9 $465.1 ($29.2) (6.3) %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $1.65 $1.71 ($0.06) (3.5) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $3.82 $4.17 ($0.35) (8.4) %

$3.78 (9.4) %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $1,784.5 $1,970.2 ($185.7) (9.4) %

$1,769.1 (10.2) %

Operating cash flows $830.6 $967.7 ($137.1) (14.2) %

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $687.4 $808.4 ($121.0) (15.0) %

N/A N/A



















Summary of Quarterly Results















(In millions, except per share data) Q4 FY'25 Q4 FY'24 $ Change % Change

Q4 FY'25

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $474.5 $464.9 $9.6 2.1 %

$471.3 1.4 %

Customer support 580.6 628.4 ($47.8) (7.6) %

575.5 (8.4) %

Total annual recurring revenues** $1,055.1 $1,093.3 ($38.2) (3.5) %

$1,046.8 (4.3) %

License 172.5 171.5 $1.0 0.6 %

169.9 (0.9) %

Professional service and other 82.9 97.3 ($14.4) (14.8) %

81.2 (16.5) %

Total revenues $1,310.5 $1,362.1 ($51.6) (3.8) %

$1,298.0 (4.7) %

GAAP-based operating income $181.6 $193.3 ($11.7) (6.1) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $409.9 $413.5 ($3.5) (0.9) %

$398.4 (3.6) %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $28.8 $248.2 ($219.4) (88.4) %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.11 $0.91 ($0.80) (87.9) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.97 $0.98 ($0.01) (1.0) %

$0.94 (4.1) %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $443.9 $445.4 ($1.5) (0.3) %

$432.3 (2.9) %

Operating cash flows $158.2 $185.2 ($27.0) (14.6) %

N/A N/A

Free cash flows (1) $124.0 $145.2 ($21.3) (14.6) %

N/A N/A





(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below. (2) For periods prior to Fiscal 2025, this is reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the period based on the forecasted utilization period. Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Note: Items in tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages presented are calculated based on the underlying amounts. *CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate. **Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.





Dividend

OpenText announced it is raising its dividend by 5% per share, payable quarterly. As part of the quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on August 6, 2025, a cash dividend of $0.2750 per common share. The record date for this dividend is September 5, 2025 and the payment date is September 19, 2025. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Share Repurchase Plan/Normal Course Issuer Bid

OpenText also announced today the renewal of its share repurchase plan pursuant to which it intends to purchase for cancellation in open market transactions, from time to time over the next 12 months, if considered advisable, up to an aggregate of US$300 million of its common shares (Common Shares) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), the NASDAQ Global Select Market and/or other exchanges and alternative trading systems in Canada and/or the United States, if eligible, subject to applicable law and stock exchange rules (the "Repurchase Plan"). The price that OpenText will pay for Common Shares in open market transactions will be the market price at the time of purchase or such other price as may be permitted by applicable law or stock exchange rules.

The Company's determination to renew its share repurchase plan reflects its confidence in its operational execution and expanding cash flows, with the Repurchase Plan being additive to the Company's overall strategic capital allocation, complementing its ongoing M&A activity and dividend program. The Repurchase Plan will be effected in accordance with Rule 10b -18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Purchases made under the Repurchase Plan may commence on August 12, 2025 and will expire on August 11, 2026 (subject to earlier termination where the maximum purchase limits have been reached). All Common Shares purchased by OpenText pursuant to the Repurchase Plan will be cancelled.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

The Company has renewed its normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") in order to provide it with a means to execute purchases over the TSX as part of the overall Repurchase Plan.

The TSX has approved the Company's notice of intention to commence the NCIB pursuant to which the Company may purchase Common Shares over the TSX for the period commencing August 12, 2025 until August 11, 2026 (subject to earlier termination where the maximum purchase limits have been reached) in accordance with the TSX's normal course issuer bid rules, including that such purchases are to be made at prevailing market prices or as otherwise permitted. Under the rules of the TSX, the maximum number of Common Shares that may be purchased in this period is 24,906,456, representing 10% of the Company's public float (calculated in accordance with TSX rules based on the 254,316,690 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2025), and the maximum number of Common Shares that may be purchased on a single day is 224,146 Common Shares, which is 25% of 896,585 (calculated in accordance with TSX rules based on the average daily trading volume for the Common Shares on the TSX for the six months ended July 31, 2025), subject to certain exceptions for block purchases, subject in any case to the volume and other limitations under Rule 10b -18.

Further, as part of the NCIB renewal, the Company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (ASPP) with its broker to facilitate repurchases of the Common Shares. Under the terms of the ASPP, the Company's broker will be permitted to make purchases at its sole discretion based on parameters set by the Company in accordance with TSX rules, applicable law and the terms of the ASPP, during periods when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to make purchases, whether due to regulatory restriction or customary self-imposed blackout periods. Outside of such periods, Common Shares can be purchased based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable law.

All purchases of Common Shares made under the ASPP will be included in determining the number of Common Shares purchased under the NCIB. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be effective on August 12, 2025. The ASPP will terminate on the earliest of: (a) the date on which the maximum purchase limits under the NCIB are reached; (b) August 11, 2026; or (c) the date on which the Company terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms.

Under its previous normal course issuer bid which began on August 7, 2024, and which expired on August 6, 2025, the Company was authorized to repurchase up to 21,179,064 Common Shares, subject to an initial maximum aggregate value of US$300 million (which was increased by US$150 million to US$450 million on March 13, 2025). From August 7, 2024 to July 31, 2025, the Company purchased for cancellation 15,344,187 Common Shares, through the facilities of the TSX or by such other permitted means, for a total of approximately US$435 million at a volume weighted average purchase price of US$28.35 per Common Share. Separately, in connection with the settlement of awards under the long-term incentive plans, during Fiscal 2025, the Company repurchased 4,322,445 Common Shares on the open market at a total cost of approximately US$126 million at a volume weighted average price of US$29.03 per Common Share. As part of its previous normal course issuer bid, the Company entered into an ASPP with its broker on March 13, 2025, which expired on August 6, 2025.

Quarterly Business Highlights

Key customer wins in the quarter include: Atos International, Autostrade per l'Italia, Bayer, BMO, Delta Galil, Groupe Clarins, HARGASSNER Ges mbH, Koc Sistem, PriMed Management Consulting Services, Principle Imaging, Rightmove Group, Skagit Regional Health, SKF, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, The National Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of the Republic of Uzbekistan

OpenText and TELUS partner to deliver Canadian sovereign AI-powered solutions for government and business

OpenText appoints Kristen Ludgate to its board of directors

OpenText received the 2025 SAP Pinnacle Award in the Partner Solution Success category, recognizing excellence in delivering customer value through SAP-integrated solutions

OpenText showcased its end-to-end cybersecurity innovations at the RSA Conference 2025, including AI-powered threat detection and secure information management, underscoring its commitment to cyber resilience

Summary of Quarterly Results















Q4 FY'25 Q3 FY'25 Q4 FY'24 % Change (Q4 FY'25 vs

Q3 FY'25)

% Change (Q4 FY'25 vs

Q4 FY'24)

Revenue (millions) $1,311 $1,254 $1,362 4.5 %

(3.8) %

GAAP-based gross margin 72.3 % 71.6 % 72.5 % 70 bps (20) bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 76.2 % 75.7 % 76.4 % 50 bps (30) bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.11 $0.35 $0.91 (68.6) %

(87.9) %

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.97 $0.82 $0.98 18.3 %

(1.0) %







(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below. (2) For periods prior to Fiscal 2025, this is reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the period based on the forecasted utilization period. Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K.





Conference Call Information

OpenText posted an investor presentation on its Investor Relations website and invites the public to listen to the earnings conference call webcast tomorrow on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.opentext.com . To join the webcast instantly, use this webcast link. A webcast replay will be available shortly following completion of the live call.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release to Non-GAAP-based financial measures.

Copyright ©2025 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/about/copyright-information .

OTEX-F

About OpenText

OpenText is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at https://www.opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") on growth, profitability and future of Information Management, including returning to growth, strategic capital allocation, delivering sustained margin and free cash flow growth, reinvestment in out-performing products, and generating returns for investors; expected performance in Fiscal 2026, including competitive position of and innovation to certain products and ability to build long-term shareholder value; customer benefits from products; A-EBITDA expansion; executing the Company's capital allocation strategy, including expected return to shareholders; execution of Business Optimization Plan and other savings initiatives, including timing, costs, savings, associated benefits thereof and potential adjustments of amounts thereto; projected outlook, estimates and business model; future acquisitions or divestitures and associated strategy; future revenues, operating expenses, margins, RPO, cRPO, free cash flows, earnings, interest expense and capital expenditures; net leverage and savings estimates and timing thereof; market share of our products; innovation road map; intention to increase our dividend, including any estimated annualized dividend; expected size and timing of the Repurchase Plan, including execution thereof; future tax rates; renewal rates; new platform and product offerings, including reinvestment therein and associated benefits to customers; internal automation and AI leverage, including our AI strategy, vision and growth; and other matters, which may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements, and are based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, including statements regarding future outlook and estimates, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change and are not considered guidance. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Future declarations of dividends are also subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors, and an annualized dividend has not been approved or declared by the Board. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as those relating to: all statements regarding the expected future financial position, results of operations, revenues, expenses, margins, cash flows, dividends, share buybacks, financing plans, business strategy, budgets, capital expenditures, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management, including any anticipated synergy benefits; incurring unanticipated costs, delays or difficulties; and our ability to develop, protect and maintain our intellectual property and proprietary technology and to operate without infringing on the proprietary rights of others. We rely on a combination of copyright, patent, trademark and trade secret laws, non-disclosure agreements and other contractual provisions to establish and maintain our proprietary rights, which are important to our success. From time to time, we may also enforce our intellectual property rights through litigation in line with our strategic and business objectives. The actual results that OpenText achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, X, formerly known as Twitter, account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,156,496

$ 1,280,662 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $14,258 as of June 30, 2025 and $12,108 as of June 30, 2024 659,675

626,189 Contract assets 77,920

66,450 Income taxes recoverable 108,792

61,113 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 198,575

242,911 Total current assets 2,201,458

2,277,325 Property and equipment 375,252

367,740 Operating lease right of use assets 197,977

219,774 Long-term contract assets 49,293

38,684 Goodwill 7,517,463

7,488,367 Acquired intangible assets 1,976,591

2,486,264 Deferred tax assets 1,080,575

932,657 Other assets 307,693

298,281 Long-term income taxes recoverable 67,762

96,615 Total assets $ 13,774,064

$ 14,205,707 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,026,583

$ 931,116 Current portion of long-term debt 35,850

35,850 Operating lease liabilities 75,914

76,446 Deferred revenues 1,515,382

1,521,416 Income taxes payable 93,325

235,666 Total current liabilities 2,747,054

2,800,494 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 42,312

46,483 Pension liability, net 132,215

127,255 Long-term debt 6,342,071

6,356,943 Long-term operating lease liabilities 189,949

218,174 Long-term deferred revenues 168,757

162,401 Long-term income taxes payable 79,604

145,644 Deferred tax liabilities 141,514

148,632 Total long-term liabilities 7,096,422

7,205,532 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





254,784,391 and 267,800,517 Common Shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited 2,193,985

2,271,886 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (67,067)

(69,619) Retained earnings 1,940,113

2,119,159 Treasury stock, at cost (4,648,036 and 3,135,980 shares at June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively) (138,164)

(123,268) Total OpenText shareholders' equity 3,928,867

4,198,158 Non-controlling interests 1,721

1,523 Total shareholders' equity 3,930,588

4,199,681 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,774,064

$ 14,205,707

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Revenues:





Cloud services and subscriptions $ 474,530

$ 464,891 Customer support 580,573

628,381 License 172,515

171,535 Professional service and other 82,919

97,342 Total revenues 1,310,537

1,362,149 Cost of revenues:





Cloud services and subscriptions 176,198

175,799 Customer support 63,347

69,706 License 11,442

9,017 Professional service and other 64,717

71,691 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 47,134

48,220 Total cost of revenues 362,838

374,433 Gross profit 947,699

987,716 Operating expenses:





Research and development 187,183

198,855 Sales and marketing 279,584

291,750 General and administrative 106,007

126,639 Depreciation 34,049

31,984 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 79,656

97,446 Special charges (recoveries) 79,662

47,784 Total operating expenses 766,141

794,458 Income from operations 181,558

193,258 Other income (expense), net (89,169)

397,055 Interest and other related expense, net (81,118)

(102,461) Income before income taxes 11,271

487,852 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (17,613)

239,578 Net income for the period $ 28,884

$ 248,274 Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (51)

(45) Net income attributable to OpenText $ 28,833

$ 248,229 Earnings per share-basic attributable to OpenText $ 0.11

$ 0.92 Earnings per share-diluted attributable to OpenText $ 0.11

$ 0.91 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding-basic (in '000's) 257,680

271,178 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding-diluted (in '000's) 257,711

271,724

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Year Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2023 Revenues:









Cloud services and subscriptions $ 1,856,474

$ 1,820,524

$ 1,700,433 Customer support 2,334,037

2,713,297

1,915,020 License 625,614

834,162

539,026 Professional service and other 352,280

401,594

330,501 Total revenues 5,168,405

5,769,577

4,484,980 Cost of revenues:









Cloud services and subscriptions 697,929

713,759

590,165 Customer support 250,310

292,733

209,705 License 31,939

25,608

16,645 Professional service and other 265,160

302,527

276,888 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 188,780

243,922

223,184 Total cost of revenues 1,434,118

1,578,549

1,316,587 Gross profit 3,734,287

4,191,028

3,168,393 Operating expenses:









Research and development 755,936

864,463

659,214 Sales and marketing 1,059,497

1,163,134

969,971 General and administrative 427,811

577,038

419,590 Depreciation 130,573

131,599

107,761 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 321,891

432,404

326,406 Special charges (recoveries) 145,890

135,305

169,159 Total operating expenses 2,841,598

3,303,943

2,652,101 Income from operations 892,689

887,085

516,292 Other income (expense), net (82,787)

358,391

34,469 Interest and other related expense, net (327,831)

(516,180)

(329,428) Income before income taxes 482,071

729,296

221,333 Provision for income taxes 46,005

264,012

70,767 Net income $ 436,066

$ 465,284

$ 150,566 Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (198)

(194)

(187) Net income attributable to OpenText $ 435,868

$ 465,090

$ 150,379 Earnings per share-basic attributable to OpenText $ 1.66

$ 1.71

$ 0.56 Earnings per share-diluted attributable to OpenText $ 1.65

$ 1.71

$ 0.56 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding-basic (in '000's) 263,274

271,548

270,299 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding-diluted (in '000's) 263,650

272,588

270,451

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



Year Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2023 Net income for the period $ 436,066

$ 465,284

$ 150,566 Other comprehensive income (loss)-net of tax:









Net foreign currency translation adjustments (3,548)

(15,646)

(40,798) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:









Unrealized gain (loss)-net of tax (1) (403)

(2,697)

(941) (Gain) loss reclassified into net income-net of tax (2) 2,531

965

2,721 Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale financial assets:









Unrealized gain (loss)-net of tax (3) 1,131

228

(602) Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:









Actuarial gain (loss)-net of tax (4) 1,876

640

(6,605) Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income-net of tax (5) 965

450

325 Total other comprehensive income (loss) net 2,552

(16,060)

(45,900) Total comprehensive income 438,618

449,224

104,666 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (198)

(194)

(187) Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText $ 438,420

$ 449,030

$ 104,479

______________________________ (1) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $(145), $(972) and $(339) for the year ended June 30, 2025, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $912, $347 and $981 for the year ended June 30, 2025, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $345, $112 and $(159) for the year ended June 30, 2025, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (4) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $1,686, $765 and $(1,961) for the year ended June 30, 2025, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (5) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $341, $193 and $143 for the year ended June 30, 2025, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares)



Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2022 269,523

$ 2,038,674

(3,706)

$ (159,966)

$ 2,160,069

$ (7,659)

$ 1,142

$ 4,032,260 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 245

7,830

-

-

-

-

-

7,830 Under employee stock purchase plans 1,135

31,679

-

-

-

-

-

31,679 Share-based compensation -

130,119

-

-

-

-

-

130,119 Purchase of treasury stock -

-

(521)

(21,919)

-

-

-

(21,919) Issuance of treasury stock -

(31,355)

691

30,288

-

-

-

(1,067) Repurchase of Common Shares -

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Dividends declared ($0.972 per Common Share) -

-

-

-

(261,464)

-

-

(261,464) Other comprehensive loss - net -

-

-

-

-

(45,900)

-

(45,900) Net income -

-

-

-

150,379

-

187

150,566 Balance as of June 30, 2023 270,903

$ 2,176,947

(3,536)

$ (151,597)

$ 2,048,984

$ (53,559)

$ 1,329

$ 4,022,104 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 945

31,358

-

-

-

-

-

31,358 Under employee stock purchase plans 1,027

34,120

-

-

-

-

-

34,120 Share-based compensation -

139,779

-

-

-

-

-

139,779 Purchase of treasury stock -

-

(1,400)

(53,085)

-

-

-

(53,085) Issuance of treasury stock -

(76,178)

1,800

81,414

(5,236)

-

-

- Repurchase of Common Shares (5,074)

(34,140)

-

-

(118,193)

-

-

(152,333) Dividends declared ($1.00 per Common Share) -

-

-

-

(271,486)

-

-

(271,486) Other comprehensive loss - net -

-

-

-

-

(16,060)

-

(16,060) Net income -

-

-

-

465,090

-

194

465,284 Balance as of June 30, 2024 267,801

$ 2,271,886

(3,136)

$ (123,268)

$ 2,119,159

$ (69,619)

$ 1,523

$ 4,199,681 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 139

3,729

-

-

-

-

-

3,729 Under employee stock purchase plans 1,369

33,915

-

-

-

-

-

33,915 Share-based compensation -

104,721

-

-

-

-

-

104,721 Purchase of treasury stock -

-

(4,619)

(133,077)

-

-

-

(133,077) Issuance of treasury stock -

(115,556)

3,107

118,181

(1,127)

-

-

1,498 Repurchase of Common Shares (14,525)

(104,710)

-

-

(337,880)

-

-

(442,590) Dividends declared ($1.05 per Common Share) -

-

-

-

(275,907)

-

-

(275,907) Other comprehensive loss - net -

-

-

-

-

2,552

-

2,552 Net income -

-

-

-

435,868

-

198

436,066 Balance as of June 30, 2025 254,784

$ 2,193,985

(4,648)

$ (138,164)

$ 1,940,113

$ (67,067)

$ 1,721

$ 3,930,588

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income for the period $ 28,884

$ 248,274 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 160,839

177,650 Share-based compensation expense 21,921

26,767 Pension expense 4,399

4,302 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,643

5,670 Write-off of right of use assets 7,374

4,815 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

45,590 Gain (adjustments to gain) on AMC Divestiture -

(429,102) Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment, net 2,450

1,995 Deferred taxes (46,845)

106,903 Share in net (income) loss of equity investees 3,407

(819) Changes in derivative instruments 55,064

(6,667) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (31,812)

57,075 Contract assets (39,810)

(23,917) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,309

(33,112) Income taxes (62,532)

36,421 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 58,296

7,000 Deferred revenue (7,395)

(57,312) Other assets (7,682)

18,981 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 681

(5,294) Net cash provided by operating activities 158,191

185,220 Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (34,225)

(39,979) Proceeds (adjustments to proceeds) from AMC Divestiture -

2,229,187 Other investing activities 140

(9,291) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (34,085)

2,179,917 Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 9,447

9,887 Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (8,963)

(2,008,963) Debt issuance costs -

(1,041) Net change in transition services agreement obligation (1)

15,278 Repurchase of Common Shares (145,287)

(150,017) Purchase of treasury stock (60,490)

- Payments of dividends to shareholders (66,188)

(66,690) Other financing activities (2,428)

- Net cash used in financing activities (273,910)

(2,201,546) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies 28,016

(8,281) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period (121,788)

155,310 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,279,894

1,127,483 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,158,106

$ 1,282,793

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,156,496

$ 1,280,662 Restricted cash (1) 1,610

2,131 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,158,106

$ 1,282,793







(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



Year Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income for the period $ 436,066

$ 465,284

$ 150,566 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 641,244

807,925

657,351 Share-based compensation expense 104,840

140,079

130,302 Pension expense 14,593

13,881

9,207 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 21,977

25,257

16,753 Write-off of right of use assets 8,805

20,056

9,626 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

56,393

8,152 Gain (adjustments to gain) on AMC Divestiture 4,175

(429,102)

- Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 3,178

3,710

2,331 Deferred taxes (138,616)

(142,271)

(149,560) Share in net (income) loss of equity investees (230)

18,194

23,077 Changes in derivative instruments 44,286

(3,116)

128,841 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable 80,097

108,562

168,604 Contract assets (135,911)

(95,403)

(73,539) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,486

(28,395)

(23,035) Income taxes (246,681)

112,097

14,948 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (23,012)

(65,887)

(127,092) Deferred revenue 3,565

(42,974)

(128,395) Other assets (15,264)

24,849

(11,297) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (14,980)

(21,448)

(27,635) Net cash provided by operating activities 830,618

967,691

779,205 Cash flows from investing activities:









Additions of property and equipment (143,222)

(159,295)

(123,832) Purchase of Micro Focus, net of cash acquired -

(9,272)

(5,657,963) Proceeds (adjustments to proceeds) from AMC Divestiture (11,686)

2,229,187

- Settlement of derivative instruments (10,380)

-

- Realized gain on financial instruments -

-

131,248 Proceeds from interest on derivative instruments 5,166

4,456

- Other investing activities 6,614

(9,759)

(873) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (153,508)

2,055,317

(5,651,420) Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 35,372

66,914

39,331 Proceeds from long-term debt and Revolver -

-

4,927,450 Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (35,851)

(2,568,352)

(202,926) Debt issuance costs (1,066)

(3,833)

(77,899) Net change in transition services agreement obligation (15,278)

15,278

- Repurchase of Common Shares (413,256)

(150,017)

- Purchase of treasury stock (130,649)

(53,085)

(21,919) Payments of dividends to shareholders (271,523)

(267,362)

(259,549) Other financing activities (2,428)

(1,447)

(1,435) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (834,679)

(2,961,904)

4,403,053 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies 32,882

(12,263)

7,203 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period (124,687)

48,841

(461,959) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,282,793

1,233,952

1,695,911 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,158,106

$ 1,282,793

$ 1,233,952

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,156,496

$ 1,280,662

$ 1,231,625 Restricted cash (1) 1,610

2,131

2,327 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,158,106

$ 1,282,793

$ 1,233,952











(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Notes

(1) All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

(2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.

The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.

Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined and calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for (recovery of) income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries). Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

Free cash flows is defined and calculated as GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.

The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions and in response to our return to office planning, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

In summary, the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results. Information reconciling certain forward-looking GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures related to outlook, estimates or business models, including A-EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort due to high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

The following charts provide unaudited reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented. The Micro Focus Acquisition significantly impacts period-over-period comparability.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

GAAP-based

Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based

Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 176,198

$ (1,489) (1) $ 174,709

Customer support 63,347

(774) (1) 62,573

Professional service and other 64,717

(1,369) (1) 63,348

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 47,134

(47,134) (2) -

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 947,699 72.3 % 50,766 (3) 998,465 76.2 % Operating expenses











Research and development 187,183

(5,439) (1) 181,744

Sales and marketing 279,584

(11,446) (1) 268,138

General and administrative 106,007

(1,404) (1) 104,603

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 79,656

(79,656) (2) -

Special charges (recoveries) 79,662

(79,662) (4) -

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 181,558

228,373 (5) 409,931

Other income (expense), net (89,169)

89,169 (6) -

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (17,613)

96,528 (7) 78,915

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 28,833

221,014 (8) 249,847

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.11

$ 0.86 (8) $ 0.97







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately (156%) and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Beginning in Fiscal 2025, net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 have been fully utilized and are no longer included. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 28,833 $ 0.11 Add (deduct):



Amortization 126,790 0.49 Share-based compensation 21,921 0.09 Special charges (recoveries) 79,662 0.31 Other (income) expense, net 89,169 0.35 GAAP-based recovery of income taxes (17,613) (0.07) Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (78,915) (0.31) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 249,847 $ 0.97

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 28,833 Add:

Recovery of income taxes (17,613) Interest and other related expense, net 81,118 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 47,134 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 79,656 Depreciation 34,049 Share-based compensation 21,921 Special charges (recoveries) 79,662 Other (income) expense, net 89,169 Adjusted EBITDA $ 443,929



GAAP-based net income margin 2.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 33.9 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 158,191 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) $ (34,225) Free cash flows $ 123,966



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the year ended June 30, 2025 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Year Ended June 30, 2025

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 697,929

$ (8,317) (1) $ 689,612

Customer support 250,310

(4,067) (1) 246,243

Professional service and other 265,160

(4,878) (1) 260,282

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 188,780

(188,780) (2) -

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 3,734,287 72.3 % 206,042 (3) 3,940,329 76.2 % Operating expenses











Research and development 755,936

(25,999) (1) 729,937

Sales and marketing 1,059,497

(38,826) (1) 1,020,671

General and administrative 427,811

(22,753) (1) 405,058

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 321,891

(321,891) (2) -

Special charges (recoveries) 145,890

(145,890) (4) -

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 892,689

761,401 (5) 1,654,090

Other income (expense), net (82,787)

82,787 (6) -

Provision for income taxes 46,005

272,296 (7) 318,301

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 435,868

571,892 (8) 1,007,760

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 1.65

$ 2.17 (8) $ 3.82







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 10% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Beginning in Fiscal 2025, net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 have been fully utilized and are no longer included. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Year Ended June 30, 2025



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 435,868 $ 1.65 Add (deduct):



Amortization 510,671 1.94 Share-based compensation 104,840 0.40 Special charges (recoveries) 145,890 0.55 Other (income) expense, net 82,787 0.32 GAAP-based provision for income taxes 46,005 0.17 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (318,301) (1.21) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 1,007,760 $ 3.82

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Year Ended June 30, 2025 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 435,868 Add:

Provision for income taxes 46,005 Interest and other related expense, net 327,831 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 188,780 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 321,891 Depreciation 130,573 Share-based compensation 104,840 Special charges (recoveries) 145,890 Other (income) expense, net 82,787 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,784,465



GAAP-based net income margin 8.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.5 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Year Ended June 30, 2025 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 830,618 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (143,222) Free cash flows $ 687,396



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 174,186

$ (1,846) (1) $ 172,340

Customer support 61,733

(812) (1) 60,921

Professional service and other 65,487

(922) (1) 64,565

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 47,199

(47,199) (2) -

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 898,254 71.6 % 50,779 (3) 949,033 75.7 % Operating expenses











Research and development 197,333

(4,737) (1) 192,596

Sales and marketing 260,102

(6,842) (1) 253,260

General and administrative 115,718

(7,841) (1) 107,877

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 79,683

(79,683) (2) -

Special charges (recoveries) 3,854

(3,854) (4) -

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 209,090

153,736 (5) 362,826

Other income (expense), net (26,578)

26,578 (6) -

Provision for income taxes 10,842

57,320 (7) 68,162

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 92,805

122,994 (8) 215,799

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.35

$ 0.47 (8) $ 0.82







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 10% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Beginning in Fiscal 2025, net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 have been fully utilized and are no longer included. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 92,805 $ 0.35 Add (deduct):



Amortization 126,882 0.49 Share-based compensation 23,000 0.09 Special charges (recoveries) 3,854 0.01 Other (income) expense, net 26,578 0.10 GAAP-based provision for income taxes 10,842 0.04 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (68,162) (0.26) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 215,799 $ 0.82

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 92,805 Add (deduct):

Provision for income taxes 10,842 Interest and other related expense, net 78,816 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 47,199 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 79,683 Depreciation 32,474 Share-based compensation 23,000 Special charges (recoveries) 3,854 Other (income) expense, net 26,578 Adjusted EBITDA $ 395,251



GAAP-based net income margin 7.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.5 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 402,241 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (28,412) Free cash flows $ 373,829



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 175,799

$ (2,966) (1) $ 172,833

Customer support 69,706

(1,022) (1) 68,684

Professional service and other 71,691

(1,202) (1) 70,489

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 48,220

(48,220) (2) -

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 987,716 72.5 % 53,410 (3) 1,041,126 76.4 % Operating expenses











Research and development 198,855

(5,312) (1) 193,543

Sales and marketing 291,750

(9,278) (1) 282,472

General and administrative 126,639

(6,987) (1) 119,652

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 97,446

(97,446) (2) -

Special charges (recoveries) 47,784

(47,784) (4) -

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 193,258

220,217 (5) 413,475

Other income (expense), net 397,055

(397,055) (6) -

Provision for income taxes 239,578

(196,036) (7) 43,542

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 248,229

19,198 (8) 267,427

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.91

$ 0.07 (8) $ 0.98







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 49% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 248,229 $ 0.91 Add (deduct):



Amortization 145,666 0.54 Share-based compensation 26,767 0.10 Special charges (recoveries) 47,784 0.18 Other (income) expense, net (397,055) (1.47) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 239,578 0.88 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (43,542) (0.16) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 267,427 $ 0.98



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 248,229 Add (deduct):

Provision for income taxes 239,578 Interest and other related expense, net 102,461 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 48,220 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 97,446 Depreciation 31,984 Share-based compensation 26,767 Special charges (recoveries) 47,784 Other (income) expense, net (397,055) Adjusted EBITDA $ 445,414



GAAP-based net income margin 18.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.7 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 185,220 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (39,979) Free cash flows $ 145,241



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the year ended June 30, 2024 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Year Ended June 30, 2024

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 713,759

$ (12,858) (1) $ 700,901

Customer support 292,733

(4,357) (1) 288,376

Professional service and other 302,527

(6,298) (1) 296,229

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 243,922

(243,922) (2) -

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 4,191,028 72.6 % 267,435 (3) 4,458,463 77.3 % Operating expenses











Research and development 864,463

(40,612) (1) 823,850

Sales and marketing 1,163,134

(46,572) (1) 1,116,563

General and administrative 577,038

(29,382) (1) 547,656

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 432,404

(432,404) (2) -

Special charges (recoveries) 135,305

(135,305) (4) -

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 887,085

951,710 (5) 1,838,795

Other income (expense), net 358,391

(358,391) (6) -

Provision for income taxes 264,012

(78,845) (7) 185,167

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 465,090

672,164 (8) 1,137,254

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 1.71

$ 2.46 (8) $ 4.17







(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 36% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Year Ended June 30, 2024



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 465,090 $ 1.71 Add (deduct):



Amortization 676,326 2.48 Share-based compensation 140,079 0.51 Special charges (recoveries) 135,305 0.50 Other (income) expense, net (358,391) (1.32) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 264,012 0.97 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (185,167) (0.68) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 1,137,254 $ 4.17

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Year Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 465,090 Add:

Provision for income taxes 264,012 Interest and other related expense, net 516,180 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 243,922 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 432,404 Depreciation 131,599 Share-based compensation 140,079 Special charges (recoveries) 135,305 Other (income) expense, net (358,391) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,970,200



GAAP-based net income margin 8.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.1 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows



Year Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 967,691 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (159,295) Free cash flows $ 808,396



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(3) The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the year ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:







Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses (1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses (1) EURO 25 % 13 %

22 % 13 % GBP 5 % 6 %

5 % 7 % CAD 3 % 12 %

3 % 10 % USD 56 % 46 %

59 % 49 % Other 11 % 23 %

11 % 21 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %



Year Ended June 30, 2025

Year Ended June 30, 2024 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses (1)

% of Revenue % of Expenses (1) EURO 23 % 12 %

22 % 12 % GBP 5 % 6 %

5 % 7 % CAD 3 % 11 %

3 % 10 % USD 58 % 47 %

59 % 50 % Other 11 % 24 %

11 % 21 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %





(1) Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries).

SOURCE Open Text Corporation