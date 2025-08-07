TTEC Holdings, Inc.: TTEC Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2025
Revenue was $513.6 Million
Net Loss was $6.7 Million or negative 1.3 Percent of Revenue
(Net Income of $10.6 Million or 2.1 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)
Adjusted EBITDA was $51.8 Million or 10.1 Percent of Revenue
Updates Revenue Outlook for Full Year 2025
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
"We are pleased with our financial results for the second quarter and first half of the year and are on our way to bringing TTEC back to our historic growth rates and profitability. Our leadership team is delivering on our transformation with consistent improvements in growth and margins. With our digital-first approach, we continue to attract new marquee clients as we grow with our embedded base," commented Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer of TTEC.
"As the market continues to evolve with AI innovations, we are designing and delivering complex transformational digital solutions that align with the rapidly changing CX landscape. Our teams are deploying AI throughout our entire organization and working externally with our clients to deliver the right balance between human interaction and AI automation. We are transforming our clients' end-to-end customer experiences by leading with AI and data driven solutions and continue to deepen our partnerships with the leading CX technology players. This approach is delivering for our clients as evidenced in our increased full-year 2025 revenue guidance," Tuchman concluded.
SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
- Second quarter 2025 GAAP revenue was $513.6 million, a 3.8 percent decrease compared to $534.1 million in the prior year.
- Foreign exchange had a $2.4 million positive impact on revenue in the second quarter of 2025.
Income from Operations
- Second quarter 2025 GAAP income from operations was $18.9 million, or 3.7 percent of revenue, compared to a loss from operations of $224.4 million, or a negative 42.0 percent of revenue in the prior year, primarily related to non-cash impairment charges in the TTEC Engage reporting unit.
- Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $36.8 million, or 7.2 percent of revenue, compared to $29.5 million, or 5.5 percent of revenue in the prior year.
- Foreign exchange had a $1.5 million positive impact on Non-GAAP income from operations in the second quarter of 2025.
Adjusted EBITDA
- Second quarter 2025 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $51.8 million, or 10.1 percent of revenue, compared to $46.2 million, or 8.7 percent of revenue in the prior year.
Earnings Per Share
- Second quarter 2025 GAAP fully diluted net loss per share was $0.14 compared to net loss per share of $6.24 in the prior year.
- Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.22 compared to $0.14 in the prior year.
CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET
- Cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2025 was $92.7 million compared to $49.3 million for the second quarter of 2024.
- Free cash flow in the second quarter of 2025 was $85.5 million compared to $35.1 million for the second quarter of 2024.
- Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2025 were $7.2 million compared to $14.2 million for the second quarter of 2024.
- As of June 30, 2025, TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $82.6 million and debt of $886.3 million, resulting in a net debt position of $803.7 million. This compares to a net debt position of $853.4 million for the same period 2024.
- As of June 30, 2025, TTEC's remaining borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility was approximately $270 million compared to approximately $100 million for the same period 2024.
SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY
TTEC reports financial results for TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage business segments. Financial highlights for the two business segments are provided below.
TTEC Digital - Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions
- Second quarter 2025 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital was $113.7 million, a decrease of 2.3 percent compared to $116.4 million for the year ago period.
- Income from operations was $11.4 million or 10.0 percent of revenue compared to $6.0 million or 5.2 percent of revenue in the prior year.
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $18.4 million, or 16.1 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $15.0 million or 12.8 percent of revenue in the prior year.
TTEC Engage - Technology-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud mitigation services
- Second quarter 2025 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage was $399.8 million, a 4.3 percent decrease from $417.7 million for the year ago period.
- Income from operations was $7.5 million or 1.9 percent of revenue compared to a loss from operations of $230.4 million, or negative 55.2 percent of revenue in the prior year.
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $18.4 million, or 4.6 percent of revenue, compared to operating income of $14.6 million, or 3.5 percent of revenue in the prior year.
- Foreign exchange had a $2.2 million positive impact on revenue and a $1.5 million positive impact on income from operations.
BUSINESS OUTLOOK
"We delivered solid performance in the second quarter and first half of the year in both segments, exceeding our plan. In TTEC Digital, we are diversifying and scaling with our new growth partners. We also remain highly focused on utilization to maximize our margins as the market shifts to more holistic data and AI solutions. In TTEC Engage, the revenue decline was less than expected and our profit optimization delivered significant improvement in our margins through the first half of the year," commented Kenny Wagers, chief financial officer of TTEC.
Wagers continued, "In our Engage segment, we are raising our revenue guidance due to higher growth in our embedded base and a positive foreign exchange impact on revenue compared to budgeted 2025 foreign exchange rates. We are re-iterating our full-year outlook on our profitability, noting that the foreign exchange impact versus budget is having a negative impact on Engage's margins. We are well positioned to deliver on our financial commitments in the second half of the year but remain cautious as we navigate the dynamic global economic environment."
TTEC Full Year 2025 Outlook
Full Year 2025
Full Year 2025
Revenue
$2,064M - $2,114M
$2,089M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$215M - $235M
$225M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins
10.4% - 11.1%
10.8 %
Non-GAAP operating income
$154M - $174M
$164M
Non-GAAP operating income margins
7.4% - 8.2%
7.8 %
Interest expense, net
($72M) - ($74M)
($73M)
Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate
39% - 43%
41 %
Diluted share count
48.0M - 48.4M
48.2M
Non-GAAP earnings per a share
$0.95 - $1.20
$1.08
Engage Full Year 2025 Outlook
Full Year 2025
Full Year 2025
Revenue
$1,606M - $1,636M
$1,621M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$151M - $163M
$157M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins
9.4% - 10.0%
9.7 %
Non-GAAP operating income
$101M - $113M
$107M
Non-GAAP operating income margins
6.3% - 6.9%
6.6 %
Digital Full Year 2025 Outlook
Full Year 2025
Full Year 2025
Revenue
$458M - $478M
$468M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$64M - $72M
$68M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins
13.9% - 15.0%
14.5 %
Non-GAAP operating income
$53M - $61M
$57M
Non-GAAP operating income margins
11.5% - 12.7%
12.1 %
The company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating income margins, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate, or Non-GAAP earnings per share to their respective most comparable GAAP measures because certain of the reconciling items that impact these metrics, including restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, changes in acquisition contingent consideration, depreciation and amortization expense, and provision for income taxes are dependent on the timing of future events outside of the Company's control or cannot be reliably predicted. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide reconciliations to GAAP operating income, operating income margins, EBITDA margins, and diluted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company's 2025 financial results as reported under GAAP.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that the company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.
- GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
- Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, among other items.
EARNINGS WEBCAST/CONFERENCE CALL
TTEC will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, August 8, 2025. You are invited to join a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investors Relations" section of the TTEC website at www.ttec.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on the TTEC website.
ABOUT TTEC
TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. The company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enabled customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Earnings Press Release and related oral statements contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our operations, expected financial position, results of operation, effective tax rate, cash flow, leverage, liquidity, business strategy, profit improvement actions, competitive position, demand for our services in international operations, acquisition opportunities and impact of acquisitions, capital allocation and dividends, growth opportunities, spending, capital expenditures and investments, competition and market forecasts, industry trends, our human capital resources, and other business, operational and financial matters that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, and projections with respect to the future, and are not a guarantee of performance.
In this Release when we use words such as "may," "believe," "plan," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "would," "could," "target," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our strategy, plans, goals, initiatives, or objectives, we are making forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise indicated or except where the context otherwise requires, the terms "TTEC," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" and other similar terms in this report refer to TTEC Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. We caution you not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should review and consider carefully the risks, uncertainties, and other factors that affect our business and may cause such differences as outlined in Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on TTEC's website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov.
Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that this release is issued. We undertake no obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they depend on many factors outside of our control and we can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
$ 513,571
$ 534,085
$ 1,047,799
$ 1,110,723
Operating Expenses:
Cost of services
399,273
417,890
813,820
871,708
Selling, general and administrative
70,654
73,726
140,691
148,301
Depreciation and amortization
22,888
25,071
45,586
50,216
Restructuring charges, net
1,116
5,095
3,112
5,344
Impairment losses
764
236,716
1,525
236,856
Total operating expenses
494,695
758,498
1,004,734
1,312,425
Income / (Loss) From Operations
18,876
(224,413)
43,065
(201,702)
Other income (expense), net
(15,312)
(18,229)
(26,940)
(38,111)
Income / (Loss) Before Income Taxes
3,564
(242,642)
16,125
(239,813)
Provision for income taxes
(10,288)
(54,126)
(19,603)
(56,455)
Net Income / (Loss)
(6,724)
(296,768)
(3,478)
(296,268)
Net (loss) / income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1,263)
(2,771)
(3,125)
(5,576)
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to TTEC Stockholders
$ (7,987)
$(299,539)
$ (6,603)
$ (301,844)
Net Income / (Loss) Per Share
Basic
$ (0.14)
$ (6.24)
$ (0.07)
$ (6.24)
Diluted
$ (0.14)
$ (6.24)
$ (0.07)
$ (6.24)
Net Income / (Loss) Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders
Basic
$ (0.17)
$ (6.30)
$ (0.14)
$ (6.35)
Diluted
$ (0.17)
$ (6.30)
$ (0.14)
$ (6.35)
Income / (Loss) From Operations Margin
3.7 %
(42.0) %
4.1 %
(18.2) %
Net Income / (Loss) Margin
(1.3) %
(55.6) %
(0.3) %
(26.7) %
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin
(1.6) %
(56.1) %
(0.6) %
(27.2) %
Effective Tax Rate
288.7 %
(22.3) %
121.6 %
(23.5) %
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
48,064
47,564
47,918
47,498
Diluted
48,064
47,564
47,918
47,498
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue:
TTEC Digital
$ 113,746
$ 116,368
$ 221,786
$ 228,399
TTEC Engage
399,825
417,717
826,013
882,324
Total
$ 513,571
$ 534,085
$ 1,047,799
$ 1,110,723
Income / (Loss) From Operations
TTEC Digital
$ 11,409
$ 6,008
$ 17,273
$ 9,296
TTEC Engage
7,467
(230,421)
25,792
(210,998)
Total
$ 18,876
$ (224,413)
$ 43,065
$ (201,702)
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 82,559
$ 84,991
Accounts receivable, net
420,269
452,573
Prepaids and other current assets
101,632
92,947
Income and other tax receivables
23,253
21,785
Total current assets
627,713
652,296
Property and equipment, net
112,685
132,051
Operating lease assets
100,331
91,263
Goodwill
574,383
571,197
Other intangibles assets, net
149,548
164,808
Income and other tax receivables, long-term
20,063
31,781
Other assets
110,307
109,984
Total assets
$ 1,695,030
$ 1,753,380
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 71,623
$ 84,180
Accrued employee compensation and benefits
138,985
137,636
Deferred revenue
69,501
64,752
Current operating lease liabilities
34,006
33,358
Other current liabilities
41,174
34,010
Total current liabilities
355,289
353,936
Long-term liabilities:
Line of credit
882,500
975,000
Non-current operating lease liabilities
78,055
71,008
Other long-term liabilities
84,010
85,317
Total long-term liabilities
1,044,565
1,131,325
Equity:
Common stock
484
477
Additional paid in capital
426,437
420,181
Treasury stock
(584,900)
(584,900)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(104,149)
(132,121)
Retained earnings
540,014
546,617
Noncontrolling interest
17,290
17,865
Total equity
295,176
268,119
Total liabilities and equity
$ 1,695,030
$ 1,753,380
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$ (3,478)
$ (296,268)
Adjustment to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
45,586
50,216
Amortization of contract acquisition costs
790
677
Amortization of debt issuance costs
985
985
Imputed interest expense and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration
-
(1,047)
Provision for credit losses
598
2,644
Loss on disposal of assets
597
1,252
Impairment losses
1,525
236,856
Loss on dissolution of subsidiary
-
-
Deferred income taxes
3,033
37,148
Excess tax benefit from equity-based awards
720
1,732
Equity-based compensation expense
7,301
10,916
Loss / (gain) on foreign currency derivatives
(338)
145
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
42,509
8,315
Prepaids and other assets
17,479
(10,804)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
14,665
(996)
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
(17,671)
(8,126)
Net cash provided by operating activities
114,301
33,645
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
176
116
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(12,587)
(27,682)
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,411)
(27,566)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net proceeds from / (repayments of) line of credit
(92,500)
(65,000)
Payments on other debt
(1,088)
(1,379)
Payments of contingent consideration and hold back payments to acquisitions
-
-
Dividends paid to shareholders
-
(2,847)
Payments to noncontrolling interest
(4,101)
(4,770)
Tax payments related to the issuance of restricted stock units
(1,038)
(606)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(200)
(1,100)
Net cash used in financing activities
(98,927)
(75,702)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(5,395)
(4,612)
(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,432)
(74,235)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
84,991
173,905
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 82,559
$ 99,670
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
$ 513,571
$ 534,085
$ 1,047,799
$ 1,110,723
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and EBITDA:
Net Income / (Loss) from Operations
$ 18,876
$ (224,413)
$ 43,065
$ (201,702)
Restructuring charges, net
1,116
5,095
3,112
5,344
Impairment losses
764
236,716
1,525
236,856
Property costs not related to operations
-
872
(46)
1,905
Mexico VAT consulting fees
412
-
820
-
Liability related to notifications triggered by labor scheme (1)
-
(2,275)
-
(2,750)
Expenses related to non-binding offer
3,830
-
7,019
-
Equity-based compensation expenses
4,051
5,104
7,301
10,916
Amortization of purchased intangibles
7,738
8,439
15,488
16,884
Non-GAAP Income from Operations
$ 36,787
$ 29,538
$ 78,284
$ 67,453
Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin
7.2 %
5.5 %
7.5 %
6.1 %
Depreciation and amortization
15,150
16,210
30,098
32,279
Changes in acquisition contingent consideration
-
193
-
(1,047)
Gain on property sale
(179)
-
(629)
-
Mexico VAT Recovery
(2,719)
-
(6,625)
-
Foreign SS Tax Recovery
-
(853)
-
(853)
Foreign VAT receivable writeoff
-
-
-
770
Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net
3,027
(636)
3,777
556
Other Income (expense), net
(296)
1,788
3,293
1,994
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 51,770
$ 46,240
$ 108,198
$ 101,152
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
10.1 %
8.7 %
10.3 %
9.1 %
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:
Net Income
$ (6,724)
$ (296,768)
$ (3,478)
$ (296,268)
Add: Asset impairment and restructuring charges
1,880
241,811
4,637
242,200
Add: Equity-based compensation expenses
4,051
5,104
7,301
10,916
Add: Amortization of purchased intangibles
7,738
8,439
15,488
16,884
Add: Property costs not related to operations
-
872
(46)
1,905
Add: Liability related to notifications triggered by labor scheme
-
(2,275)
-
(2,750)
Add: Foreign SS Tax Recovery
-
(853)
-
(853)
Add: Foreign VAT receivable writeoff
-
-
-
770
Add: Changes in acquisition contingent consideration
-
193
-
(1,047)
Add: Foreign VAT (inclusive of interest)
(5,266)
-
(13,089)
-
Add: Fees related to non-binding offer
3,830
-
7,019
-
Add: Gain on property sale
(179)
-
(629)
-
Add: Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net
3,027
(636)
3,777
556
Less: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and
other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above
2,198
50,748
3,200
46,942
Non-GAAP Net Income
$ 10,555
$ 6,635
$ 24,180
$ 19,255
Diluted shares outstanding
48,064
47,564
47,918
47,498
Non-GAAP EPS
$0.22
$0.14
$0.50
$0.41
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:
Cash Flow From Operating Activities:
Net (loss) / income
$ (6,724)
$ (296,768)
$ (3,478)
$ (296,268)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
22,888
25,071
45,586
50,216
Other
76,545
320,971
72,193
279,697
Net cash provided by operating activities
92,709
49,274
114,301
33,645
Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures
7,181
14,209
12,587
27,682
Free Cash Flow
$ 85,528
$ 35,065
$ 101,714
$ 5,963
(1) - For further information, please see discussion in the Risk Factors section of the 2024 Form 10-K filed on February 27, 2025.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
TTEC Engage
TTEC Digital
TTEC Engage
TTEC Digital
Q2 25
Q2 24
Q2 25
Q2 24
YTD 25
YTD 24
YTD 25
YTD 24
(Loss) / Income from Operations
$ 7,467
$ (230,421)
$ 11,409
$ 6,008
$ 25,792
$ (210,999)
$ 17,273
$ 9,297
Restructuring charges, net
887
4,842
229
253
2,179
5,495
932
(151)
Impairment losses
567
234,205
197
2,511
1,287
234,345
239
2,511
Property costs not related to operations
-
872
-
-
(46)
1,905
-
-
Mexico VAT Consulting Fees
412
-
-
-
820
-
-
-
Expenses related to non-binding offer
2,592
-
1,238
-
5,225
-
1,794
-
Liability related to notifications triggered by labor scheme
-
(2,275)
-
-
-
(2,750)
-
-
Equity-based compensation expenses
2,417
3,264
1,634
1,840
4,440
7,047
2,861
3,869
Amortization of purchased intangibles
4,082
4,101
3,656
4,338
8,149
8,208
7,339
8,676
Non-GAAP Income from Operations
$ 18,424
$ 14,588
$ 18,363
$ 14,950
$ 47,846
$ 43,251
$ 30,438
$ 24,202
Depreciation and amortization
12,342
13,534
2,808
2,676
24,481
26,891
5,617
5,388
Changes in acquisition contingent consideration
-
193
-
-
-
(1,047)
-
-
Gain on Property Sale
(179)
-
-
-
(629)
-
-
-
Mexico VAT Recovery
(2,719)
-
-
-
(6,625)
-
-
-
Foreign VAT receivable writeoff
-
-
-
-
-
770
-
-
Foreign SS Tax Recovery
-
(853)
-
-
-
(853)
-
-
Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net
2,821
(585)
206
(51)
3,572
793
205
(238)
Other Income (expense), net
(89)
1,733
(207)
55
3,498
1,777
(205)
218
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 30,600
$ 28,610
$ 21,170
$ 17,630
$ 72,143
$ 71,582
$ 36,055
$ 29,570
SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.