Diamondrock Hospitality Company Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH), a lodging real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 36 premium hotels and resorts in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders was $38.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, an increase of 73.8% compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $38.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, an increase of 73.8% compared to the second quarter of 2024. Comparable RevPAR: $226.95, an increase of 0.1% compared to the second quarter of 2024, which was in line with expectations.

$226.95, an increase of 0.1% compared to the second quarter of 2024, which was in line with expectations. Comparable Total RevPAR: $350.00, an increase of 1.1% compared to the second quarter of 2024, which was stronger than expected with a 3.1% increase in out-of-room revenues.

$350.00, an increase of 1.1% compared to the second quarter of 2024, which was stronger than expected with a 3.1% increase in out-of-room revenues. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: $95.4 million, a decrease of 1.9% compared to the second quarter of 2024.

$95.4 million, a decrease of 1.9% compared to the second quarter of 2024. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 31.19%, a decrease of 97 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024.

31.19%, a decrease of 97 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA: $90.5 million, a decrease of 4.7% to the second quarter of 2024.

$90.5 million, a decrease of 4.7% to the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted FFO per Share: $0.35, which is flat to the second quarter of 2024.

$0.35, which is flat to the second quarter of 2024. Debt Refinancing : On July 22, 2025, the Company completed a $1.5 billion refinancing of its senior unsecured credit facility, increasing its size, funding all near-term debt maturities, and extending its maturity schedule.

: On July 22, 2025, the Company completed a $1.5 billion refinancing of its senior unsecured credit facility, increasing its size, funding all near-term debt maturities, and extending its maturity schedule. Share Repurchases: Year-to-date through August 7, 2025, the Company has repurchased 3.6 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $7.64 per share for total consideration of approximately $27.3 million.

"RevPAR in the second quarter was in line with our expectations, with demand down modestly and rates up compared to the same time last year. Out-of-room spend accelerated from levels experienced in the first quarter, and that trend has continued into the third quarter. Excluding a larger than anticipated property tax increase in Chicago, we were able to limit expense growth to just 0.7%. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins contracted 97 basis points, but excluding the impact of the Chicago property tax increase, margins expanded by an impressive 30 basis points.

We are beginning to see signs of a stabilization in travel patterns in our higher end portfolio and expect out-of-room revenues to remain a bright spot in the second half of the year. Policy and macroeconomic uncertainty remain, although to a lesser extent than three months ago. We are comfortable raising the midpoint of our 2025 Adjusted EBITDA and FFO per share guidance.

In July, we successfully refinanced and extended the maturities under our senior unsecured credit facility, increasing its size from $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion with pricing unchanged. Following the prepayment of our remaining mortgage loan in early September, we will have no hotels encumbered by debt, all our debt will be fully prepayable at any time without cost, and we will have no debt maturities until 2028.

We continued to take advantage of the disconnect in our share price and repurchased an additional $12.6 million of common shares in the second quarter, or $27.3 million year to date. With an implied capitalization rate of 9.7% based on consensus estimates, we continue to view share repurchases as one of our best uses of capital."

- Jeffrey J. Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company

OPERATING RESULTS

Comparable operating results include all hotels owned as of June 30, 2025 for all periods presented. See "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for a reconciliation to historical amounts.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024 Change

2025 2024 Change

($ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Comparable Operating Results (1)













ADR $ 295.78 $ 292.59 1.1 %

$ 287.24 $ 282.04 1.8 % Occupancy 76.7 % 77.5 % (0.8) %

72.0 % 72.6 % (0.6) % RevPAR $ 226.95 $ 226.83 0.1 %

$ 206.69 $ 204.67 1.0 % Total RevPAR $ 350.00 $ 346.27 1.1 %

$ 320.95 $ 316.69 1.3 % Room Revenues $ 198.2 $ 198.0 0.1 %

$ 359.0 $ 357.2 0.5 % Total Revenues $ 305.7 $ 302.2 1.2 %

$ 557.5 $ 552.7 0.9 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 95.4 $ 97.2 (1.9) %

$ 156.7 $ 157.3 (0.4) % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.19 % 32.16 % (97) bps

28.11 % 28.45 % (34) bps Available Rooms 873,489 872,781 708

1,737,039 1,745,289 (8,250)















Actual Operating Results (2)













Total Revenues $ 305.7 $ 309.3 (1.2) %

$ 560.6 $ 565.7 (0.9) % Net income attributable to

common stockholders $ 38.4 $ 22.1 73.8 %

$ 47.8 $ 28.0 70.7 % Earnings per diluted share $ 0.18 $ 0.10 80.0 %

$ 0.23 $ 0.13 76.9 % Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 90.5 $ 95.0 (4.7) %

$ 146.6 $ 151.3 (3.1) % Adjusted FFO(3) $ 72.3 $ 75.0 (3.6) %

$ 111.8 $ 113.6 (1.6) % Adjusted FFO per diluted share(3) $ 0.35 $ 0.35 - %

$ 0.53 $ 0.53 - %





(1) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results for AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown from January 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024 and exclude the operating results for Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the seller of the hotel during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. (2) Actual operating results include the operating results of all hotels for the Company's respective ownership periods. (3) Effective January 1, 2025, the Company excludes share-based compensation from its calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO. Amounts reported for 2024 have been adjusted to reflect the current year presentation.

DEBT REFINANCING

On July 22, 2025, the Company successfully refinanced, upsized, and extended the maturities under its senior unsecured credit facility (the "Credit Facility"), further enhancing the strength and flexibility of its conservative balance sheet. The Company entered into an amendment and restatement of its existing $1.2 billion facility, increasing its size to $1.5 billion. The Credit Facility is comprised of a $400 million revolving credit facility maturing in January 2030, exclusive of two six-month extension options, a $500 million term loan maturing in January 2028, exclusive of two six-month extension options, a $300 million term loan maturing in January 2029, exclusive of two six-month extension options, and a $300 million term loan maturing in January 2030. The Credit Facility bears interest pursuant to a leverage-based pricing grid ranging from 1.35% to 2.25% over SOFR. Based upon the Company's current leverage, the pricing is at the lowest end of the grid.

The Company is utilizing the incremental $300 million of proceeds under the Credit Facility to repay three mortgage loans that matured or will mature in 2025. The mortgage loan secured by the Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel and the Hotel Clio, which together had a principal balance of approximately $125.0 million, were repaid on their respective maturity dates in May 2025 and July 2025 prior to the closing of the Credit Facility. The Company intends to prepay the $166.2 million mortgage loan secured by the Westin Boston Seaport District in September 2025. Following this repayment, the Company will have no debt maturities until January 2028 and its portfolio will be fully unencumbered by secured debt.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

The Company invested approximately $41.3 million in capital improvements at its hotels during the six months ended June 30, 2025. The Company continues to expect to invest approximately $85.0 to $95.0 million in capital improvements at its hotels in 2025. Significant projects in 2025 include the following:

Hilton Garden Inn New York / Times Square Central: The Company completed a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms during the first quarter of 2025.

The Company completed a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms during the first quarter of 2025. Sedona Repositioning: The Company commenced the repositioning of Orchards Inn as the Cliffs at L'Auberge on November 1, 2024. The repositioning will integrate the hotel with the adjacent L'Auberge de Sedona and includes construction of a new hillside pool and path connecting the two properties, renovation of the guestrooms and creation of a new arrival experience and new outdoor event space. The renovation of the guestrooms, arrival experience and event space was completed in May 2025. The Company expects to complete the pool and path project in the third quarter of 2025, after which the two properties will operate as one resort.

The Company commenced the repositioning of Orchards Inn as the Cliffs at L'Auberge on November 1, 2024. The repositioning will integrate the hotel with the adjacent L'Auberge de Sedona and includes construction of a new hillside pool and path connecting the two properties, renovation of the guestrooms and creation of a new arrival experience and new outdoor event space. The renovation of the guestrooms, arrival experience and event space was completed in May 2025. The Company expects to complete the pool and path project in the third quarter of 2025, after which the two properties will operate as one resort. Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix: The Company commenced a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms during the second quarter of 2025, which is expected to be completed in September 2025.

The Company commenced a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms during the second quarter of 2025, which is expected to be completed in September 2025. Courtyard New York Manhattan/ Midtown East: The Company expects to commence a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms during the fourth quarter of 2025.

BALANCE SHEET

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had total debt outstanding of $1.0 billion, consisting of $800.0 million of unsecured term loans and two property-specific mortgage loans totaling $220.9 million, with a weighted average interest rate of 5.17%. The Company used a portion of the proceeds from the Credit Facility refinancing to repay the mortgage loan secured by the Hotel Clio that matured on July 6, 2025 and intends to prepay its one remaining mortgage loan in September 2025. As of July 31, 2025, the Company had $400 million available under its undrawn revolving credit facility and approximately $287.1 million of unrestricted cash on hand.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1.7 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.46 per share for a total purchase price of $12.6 million. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company repurchased 0.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.64 for a total purchase price of $3.6 million. The Company currently has $146.8 million of remaining capacity under its $200.0 million share repurchase program.

DIVIDENDS

On August 7, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be paid on October 14, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2025. The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 19, 2025.

GUIDANCE

Achievement of the anticipated results is subject to the risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied below.

The Company anticipates full year 2025 results to be in the following ranges:



Current Guidance Previous Guidance Change at

Midpoint

Metric Low End High End Low End High End



Comparable RevPAR Growth (1.0) % 1.0 % (1.0) % 1.0 % - %

Comparable Total RevPAR Growth (0.5 %) 1.5 % (1.0) % 1.0 % 0.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA $275 million $295 million $270 million $295 million $2.5 million

Adjusted FFO $200.5 million $220.5 million $198 million $223 million -

Adjusted FFO per share $0.96 per share $1.06 per share $0.94 per share $1.06 per share $0.01



Full year 2025 guidance is based in part on the following assumptions:

Full year corporate expenses of approximately $24 million to $25 million, excluding share-based compensation, which is unchanged from prior guidance;

Full year cash interest expense of approximately $63 million to $64 million, an increase of $2.5 million due to the upsizing of the Company's Credit Facility beyond initial expectations;

Fully diluted weighted average common shares and units of 209.0 million; and

3,502,175 full year available rooms.

EARNINGS CALL

ABOUT THE COMPANY

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with approximately 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of any future pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of any highly infectious disease on the U.S., regional and global economies, travel, the hospitality industry, and the financial condition and results of operations of the Company and its hotels; negative developments or volatility in the economy, including, but not limited to elevated inflation and interest rates, job loss or growth trends, the imposition of trade sanctions or tariffs and any potential retaliatory responses thereto, an increase in unemployment or a decrease in corporate earnings and investment; risks associated with the lodging industry overall, including, without limitation, decreases in the frequency of travel, decreases in the demand for, or frequency of, international travel as a result of evolving global trade dynamics or otherwise, and increases in operating costs; relationships with property managers; the ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; and other risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS (unaudited)



Property and equipment, net $ 2,615,010

$ 2,631,221 Assets held for sale -

93,400 Right-of-use assets 89,485

89,931 Restricted cash 51,155

47,408 Due from hotel managers 171,819

145,947 Prepaid and other assets 81,444

82,963 Cash and cash equivalents 52,402

81,381 Total assets $ 3,061,315

$ 3,172,251







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 1,020,320

1,095,294 Lease liabilities 86,123

85,235 Due to hotel managers 131,948

121,734 Liabilities of assets held for sale -

3,352 Deferred rent 75,614

73,535 Unfavorable contract liabilities, net 57,378

58,208 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 80,477

79,201 Distributions declared and unpaid 17,394

49,034 Deferred income related to key money, net 7,563

7,726 Total liabilities 1,476,817

1,573,319 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;





8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (liquidation

preference $25.00 per share), 4,760,000 shares issued and outstanding at June

30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 48

48 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 205,375,594

and 207,592,210 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December

31, 2024, respectively 2,053

2,076 Additional paid-in capital 2,243,618

2,268,521 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,473)

(1,360) Distributions in excess of earnings (664,721)

(679,050) Total stockholders' equity 1,575,525

1,590,235 Noncontrolling interests 8,973

8,697 Total equity 1,584,498

1,598,932 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,061,315

$ 3,172,251

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Rooms $ 198,237

$ 203,487

$ 361,355

$ 366,994 Food and beverage 78,828

78,111

145,669

146,492 Other 28,655

27,682

53,549

52,217 Total revenues 305,720

309,280

560,573

565,703 Operating Expenses:













Rooms 47,272

47,585

91,115

91,553 Food and beverage 50,548

50,717

96,965

97,956 Other departmental and support expenses 68,719

67,817

134,005

132,417 Management fees 7,406

8,008

12,424

13,318 Franchise fees 10,003

10,567

19,051

19,593 Other property-level expenses 28,017

27,188

52,916

53,806 Depreciation and amortization 28,156

27,873

56,048

56,186 Corporate expenses 9,465

28,519

17,148

37,423 Total operating expenses 249,586

268,274

479,672

502,252















Interest expense 14,868

16,202

30,026

32,448 Interest (income) and other (income)

expense, net (764)

(1,195)

(2,228)

(2,264) Total other expenses, net 14,104

15,007

27,798

30,184 Income before income taxes 42,030

25,999

53,103

33,267 Income tax expense (991)

(1,368)

(149)

(278) Net income 41,039

24,631

52,954

32,989 Less: Net income attributable to

noncontrolling interests (204)

(101)

(262)

(131) Net income attributable to the Company 40,835

24,530

52,692

32,858 Distributions to preferred stockholders (2,454)

(2,454)

(4,908)

(4,908) Net income attributable to common

stockholders $ 38,381

$ 22,076

$ 47,784

$ 27,950 Earnings per share:













Earnings per share available to common

stockholders - basic $ 0.19

$ 0.10

$ 0.23

$ 0.13 Earnings per share available to common

stockholders - diluted $ 0.18

$ 0.10

$ 0.23

$ 0.13















Weighted-average number of common

shares outstanding:













Basic 206,804,961

211,195,763

207,652,548

211,432,403 Diluted 207,916,308

212,016,445

209,161,359

212,276,815

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income and consolidated statements of cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

EBITDA and EBITDAre

EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

FFO

The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by Nareit, which defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.

Adjustments to EBITDAre and FFO

We adjust EBITDAre and FFO when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre and FFO, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance. We adjust EBITDAre and FFO for the following items:

Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization : We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.

: We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period. Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle : The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.

: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period. Gains or Losses from Early Extinguishment of Debt : We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on the early extinguishment of debt because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Acquisition Costs : We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Severance Costs : We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Manager Transition and Hotel Pre-Opening Costs : We exclude the transition costs associated with a change in hotel manager and the pre-opening costs associated with the redevelopment or rebranding of a hotel because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.

: We exclude the transition costs associated with a change in hotel manager and the pre-opening costs associated with the redevelopment or rebranding of a hotel because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Share-Based Compensation Expense: W e exclude share-based compensation expense as it is a non-cash item. This adjustment aligns with the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for our financial covenant ratios under our credit facility, supporting consistency in our financial reporting and covenant compliance, as well as comparability with our peers.

e exclude share-based compensation expense as it is a non-cash item. This adjustment aligns with the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for our financial covenant ratios under our credit facility, supporting consistency in our financial reporting and covenant compliance, as well as comparability with our peers. Other Items: From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: non-cash realized gains or losses on our deferred compensation plan assets; management or franchise contract termination fees; terminated transaction costs; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.

In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO, we exclude any unrealized fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps and the portion of our non-cash ground lease expense recognized as interest expense. We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company.

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

We believe that Hotel Adjusted EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses. With respect to Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

(As Adjusted) (1)

2025

2024

(As Adjusted) (1) Net income $ 41,039

$ 24,631

$ 52,954

$ 32,989 Interest expense 14,868

16,202

30,026

32,448 Income tax expense 991

1,368

149

278 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 28,156

27,873

56,048

56,186 EBITDA/EBITDAre 85,054

70,074

139,177

121,901 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,284

1,555

2,583

3,073 Share-based compensation expense (2) 2,891

2,512

3,556

5,147 Hotel pre-opening costs 321

535

344

769 Terminated transaction costs 907

-

907

- Severance costs -

20,362

-

20,362 Adjusted EBITDA 90,457

95,038

146,567

151,252 Corporate expenses 5,655

5,636

12,003

11,884 Interest (income) and other (income) expense, net (752)

(1,186)

(1,546)

(2,234) Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,360

$ 99,488

$ 157,024

$ 160,902





(1) Effective January 1, 2025, the Company excludes share-based compensation expense from its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Amounts reported for 2024 have been adjusted to reflect the current year presentation. (2) For each of the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, amounts include less than $0.1 million of non-cash realized gains related to our deferred compensation plan. For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, amounts include $0.7 million and less than $0.1 million, respectively, of non-cash realized gains related to our deferred compensation plan.



Full Year 2025 Guidance

Low End

High End Net income $ 79,710

$ 100,710 Interest expense 64,000

63,000 Income tax expense 683

1,683 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 116,000

115,000 EBITDAre 260,393

280,393 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 6,200

6,200 Share-based compensation expense 7,000

7,000 Terminated transaction costs 907

907 Hotel pre-opening costs 500

500 Adjusted EBITDA $ 275,000

$ 295,000

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

(As Adjusted) (1)



2025

2024

(As Adjusted) (1) Net income $ 41,039

$ 24,631



$ 52,954

$ 32,989 Real estate related depreciation and

amortization 28,156

27,873



56,048

56,186 FFO 69,195

52,504



109,002

89,175 Distribution to preferred stockholders (2,454)

(2,454)



(4,908)

(4,908) FFO available to common stock and unit

holders 66,741

50,050



104,094

84,267 Non-cash lease expense and other

amortization 1,470

1,555



2,945

3,073 Share-based compensation expense (2) 2,891

2,512



3,556

5,147 Terminated transaction costs 907

-



907

- Severance costs -

20,362



-

20,362 Hotel pre-opening costs 321

535



344

769 Adjusted FFO available to common stock

and unit holders $ 72,330

$ 75,014



$ 111,846

$ 113,618 Adjusted FFO available to common stock

and unit holders, per diluted share $ 0.35

$ 0.35



$ 0.53

$ 0.53 Diluted weighted average shares and units 208,943

212,879



210,178

213,086





(1) Effective January 1, 2025, the Company excludes share-based compensation from its calculation of Adjusted FFO. Amounts reported for 2024 have been adjusted to reflect the current year presentation. (2) For each of the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, amounts include less than $0.1 million of non-cash realized gains related to our deferred compensation plan. For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, amounts include $0.7 million and less than $0.1 million, respectively, of non-cash realized gains related to our deferred compensation plan.



Full Year 2025 Guidance

Low End

High End Net income $ 79,710

$ 100,710 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 116,000

115,000 FFO 195,710

215,710 Distribution to preferred stockholders (9,817)

(9,817) FFO available to common stock and unit holders 185,893

205,893 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 6,200

6,200 Share-based compensation expense 7,000

7,000 Terminated transaction costs 907

907 Hotel pre-opening costs 500

500 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 200,500

$ 220,500 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share $ 0.96

$ 1.06 Diluted weighted average shares and units 209,000

209,000

Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results

The following presents the revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results (in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues $ 305,720

$ 309,280

$ 560,573

$ 565,703 Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1) -

2,966

-

4,500 Hotel revenues from sold hotel (2) -

(10,029)

(3,077)

(17,495) Comparable Revenues $ 305,720

$ 302,217

$ 557,496

$ 552,708















Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,360

$ 99,488

$ 157,024

$ 160,902 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1) -

1,050

-

1,085 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotel (2) -

(3,332)

(331)

(4,734) Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,360

$ 97,206

$ 156,693

$ 157,253















Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.19 %

32.17 %

28.01 %

28.44 % Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.19 %

32.16 %

28.11 %

28.45 %





(1) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown from January 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the seller of the hotel during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. (2) Amounts represent the operating results for Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025.

Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information

The following table is presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information for the Company's current portfolio of 36 hotels.



Quarter 1, 2024 Quarter 2, 2024 Quarter 3, 2024 Quarter 4, 2024 Full Year 2024 ADR $ 269.95 $ 292.59 $ 282.05 $ 291.24 $ 284.26 Occupancy 67.6 % 77.5 % 76.2 % 69.5 % 72.7 % RevPAR $ 182.50 $ 226.83 $ 214.79 $ 202.40 $ 206.64 Total RevPAR $ 287.09 $ 346.27 $ 318.60 $ 309.18 $ 315.28 Revenues (in thousands) $ 250,491 $ 302,217 $ 281,127 $ 272,783 $ 1,106,618 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 60,047 $ 97,206 $ 82,003 $ 73,899 $ 313,155 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 23.97 % 32.16 % 29.17 % 27.09 % 28.30 % Available Rooms 872,508 872,781 882,372 882,280 3,509,941

Market Capitalization as of June 30, 2025 (in thousands) Enterprise Value









Common equity capitalization (at June 30, 2025 closing price of $7.66/share)

$ 1,592,487 Preferred equity capitalization (at liquidation value of $25.00/share)

119,000 Consolidated debt (face amount)

1,020,876 Cash and cash equivalents

(52,402) Total enterprise value

$ 2,679,961 Share Reconciliation









Common shares outstanding

205,376 Operating partnership units

1,135 Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees

850 Share grants under deferred compensation plan

536 Combined shares and units

207,897

Debt Summary (dollars in thousands)











Outstanding Principal as of



Loan

Interest Rate

Term

June 30, 2025

August 7, 2025

Maturity Hotel Clio

4.33 %

Fixed

$ 53,910

$ -

July 2025 Westin Boston Seaport District

4.36 %

Fixed

166,966

166,154

November 2025 Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35% (1)

Variable

500,000

500,000

January 2028 (3) Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35% (2)

Variable

300,000

300,000

January 2029 (3) Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35% (2)

Variable

-

300,000

January 2030 Senior unsecured credit facility

SOFR + 1.40%

Variable

-

-

January 2030 (3) Total debt









1,020,876

1,266,154



Unamortized debt issuance costs (4)









(556)

(1,353)



Debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs





$ 1,020,320

$ 1,264,801

























Leverage Metrics









As of

June 30, 2025

As of

August 7, 2025



Total weighted-average interest rate (5)









5.2 %

5.3 %



Net debt to EBITDA (6)









3.3x

-



Net debt/ Preferred to EBITDA (6)









3.7x

-



Fixed charge coverage









4.6x

-



Average years to maturity









1.4

2.8



























(1) Interest rate was 5.12% as of June 30, 2025 and 5.10% as of August 7, 2025, which includes the effect of interest rate swaps. (2) Interest rate was 5.74% as of June 30, 2025 and 5.69% as of August 7, 2025. (3) Maturity date may be extended for two six-month periods upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions. (4) Excludes debt issuance costs related to our senior unsecured credit facility, which are included within Prepaid and Other Assets on the accompanying consolidated balance sheet. (5) Weighted-average interest rate includes the effect of interest rate swaps. (6) Trailing 12 month EBITDA as of June 30, 2025.



Operating Statistics - Second Quarter

Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

Total RevPAR

2Q 2025 2Q 2024 Change

2Q 2025 2Q 2024 Change

2Q 2025 2Q 2024 Change

2Q 2025 2Q 2024 Change

































AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown (1) 245 $ 157.62 $ 178.99 (11.9) %

68.0 % 66.0 % 2.0 %

$ 107.13 $ 118.21 (9.4) %

$ 123.16 $ 133.02 (7.4) % Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 159.93 $ 156.89 1.9 %

69.7 % 69.7 % - %

$ 111.51 $ 109.41 1.9 %

$ 150.07 $ 158.18 (5.1) % Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 222.29 $ 243.76 (8.8) %

73.0 % 78.6 % (5.6) %

$ 162.35 $ 191.53 (15.2) %

$ 214.85 $ 241.16 (10.9) % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 563.32 $ 574.78 (2.0) %

63.2 % 61.7 % 1.5 %

$ 355.86 $ 354.87 0.3 %

$ 968.38 $ 978.70 (1.1) % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 283.76 $ 279.63 1.5 %

71.9 % 67.4 % 4.5 %

$ 203.91 $ 188.37 8.2 %

$ 347.15 $ 306.39 13.3 % Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa 117 $ 243.15 $ 201.95 20.4 %

63.7 % 72.5 % (8.8) %

$ 154.79 $ 146.43 5.7 %

$ 345.69 $ 355.60 (2.8) % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 232.21 $ 221.52 4.8 %

84.5 % 83.7 % 0.8 %

$ 196.29 $ 185.35 5.9 %

$ 216.05 $ 204.72 5.5 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 330.15 $ 316.32 4.4 %

99.0 % 88.9 % 10.1 %

$ 327.01 $ 281.34 16.2 %

$ 332.59 $ 288.49 15.3 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 354.49 $ 359.88 (1.5) %

91.7 % 94.0 % (2.3) %

$ 325.08 $ 338.22 (3.9) %

$ 334.11 $ 348.70 (4.2) % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 182.91 $ 190.12 (3.8) %

78.3 % 83.5 % (5.2) %

$ 143.19 $ 158.69 (9.8) %

$ 166.46 $ 178.96 (7.0) % Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 242.76 $ 287.85 (15.7) %

82.5 % 83.1 % (0.6) %

$ 200.18 $ 239.30 (16.3) %

$ 303.70 $ 328.80 (7.6) % Henderson Beach Resort 270 $ 445.60 $ 464.72 (4.1) %

71.1 % 74.4 % (3.3) %

$ 316.74 $ 345.84 (8.4) %

$ 606.22 $ 613.43 (1.2) % Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 662.88 $ 684.85 (3.2) %

83.9 % 84.9 % (1.0) %

$ 556.37 $ 581.11 (4.3) %

$ 915.22 $ 899.70 1.7 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 294.15 $ 284.16 3.5 %

97.7 % 89.5 % 8.2 %

$ 287.31 $ 254.22 13.0 %

$ 321.79 $ 284.28 13.2 % Hotel Champlain Burlington 258 $ 208.66 $ 240.84 (13.4) %

73.6 % 75.9 % (2.3) %

$ 153.61 $ 182.85 (16.0) %

$ 228.38 $ 243.22 (6.1) % Hotel Clio 199 $ 336.34 $ 327.64 2.7 %

79.4 % 83.7 % (4.3) %

$ 266.93 $ 274.30 (2.7) %

$ 459.90 $ 462.34 (0.5) % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 188.40 $ 184.02 2.4 %

71.4 % 62.5 % 8.9 %

$ 134.51 $ 115.04 16.9 %

$ 162.90 $ 142.72 14.1 % Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 224.14 $ 218.99 2.4 %

67.7 % 76.2 % (8.5) %

$ 151.63 $ 166.96 (9.2) %

$ 255.25 $ 272.32 (6.3) % Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 96 $ 192.35 $ 182.23 5.6 %

74.3 % 78.5 % (4.2) %

$ 142.96 $ 142.99 - %

$ 291.47 $ 267.26 9.1 % Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort 157 $ 307.13 $ 326.16 (5.8) %

81.9 % 85.7 % (3.8) %

$ 251.58 $ 279.54 (10.0) %

$ 383.45 $ 402.32 (4.7) % L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 882.40 $ 951.60 (7.3) %

76.2 % 74.2 % 2.0 %

$ 672.71 $ 705.97 (4.7) %

$ 1,183.79 $ 1,227.01 (3.5) % Lake Austin Spa Resort 40 $ 1,077.87 $ 1,065.58 1.2 %

63.8 % 70.6 % (6.8) %

$ 688.18 $ 752.64 (8.6) %

$ 1,677.02 $ 1,725.14 (2.8) % Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 363.85 $ 371.14 (2.0) %

88.6 % 88.5 % 0.1 %

$ 322.27 $ 328.50 (1.9) %

$ 450.94 $ 461.12 (2.2) % Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 290.40 $ 301.79 (3.8) %

11.6 % 68.1 % (56.5) %

$ 33.64 $ 205.38 (83.6) %

$ 176.85 $ 404.96 (56.3) % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 212.39 $ 196.94 7.8 %

72.6 % 73.0 % (0.4) %

$ 154.21 $ 143.79 7.2 %

$ 208.58 $ 194.44 7.3 % The Dagny Boston 403 $ 334.24 $ 302.27 10.6 %

86.3 % 89.3 % (3.0) %

$ 288.31 $ 270.03 6.8 %

$ 317.96 $ 298.14 6.6 % The Gwen 311 $ 355.48 $ 331.59 7.2 %

79.4 % 81.5 % (2.1) %

$ 282.15 $ 270.37 4.4 %

$ 427.84 $ 405.17 5.6 % The Hythe Vail 344 $ 256.50 $ 266.05 (3.6) %

40.3 % 50.8 % (10.5) %

$ 103.43 $ 135.12 (23.5) %

$ 189.99 $ 255.37 (25.6) % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 382.17 $ 361.62 5.7 %

60.5 % 64.9 % (4.4) %

$ 231.39 $ 234.60 (1.4) %

$ 439.34 $ 443.90 (1.0) % The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel 167 $ 394.55 $ 388.06 1.7 %

93.3 % 94.0 % (0.7) %

$ 368.17 $ 364.77 0.9 %

$ 463.82 $ 442.56 4.8 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 452.66 $ 435.59 3.9 %

74.2 % 72.4 % 1.8 %

$ 335.85 $ 315.21 6.5 %

$ 532.04 $ 495.38 7.4 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort 103 $ 604.79 $ 605.29 (0.1) %

80.8 % 79.7 % 1.1 %

$ 488.71 $ 482.14 1.4 %

$ 629.10 $ 628.64 0.1 % Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 302.46 $ 281.74 7.4 %

88.1 % 89.8 % (1.7) %

$ 266.47 $ 253.03 5.3 %

$ 411.91 $ 412.33 (0.1) % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 432 $ 250.54 $ 247.85 1.1 %

78.9 % 80.8 % (1.9) %

$ 197.60 $ 200.38 (1.4) %

$ 419.31 $ 419.88 (0.1) % Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 247.02 $ 236.19 4.6 %

82.9 % 75.3 % 7.6 %

$ 204.83 $ 177.91 15.1 %

$ 267.17 $ 221.04 20.9 % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 203.94 $ 217.36 (6.2) %

76.3 % 76.6 % (0.3) %

$ 155.59 $ 166.58 (6.6) %

$ 295.97 $ 309.09 (4.2) % Comparable Total (2) 9,595 $ 295.78 $ 292.59 1.1 %

76.7 % 77.5 % (0.8) %

$ 226.95 $ 226.83 0.1 %

$ 350.00 $ 346.27 1.1 %



































(1) Hotel was acquired on November 12, 2024. Amounts reflect the pre-acquisition operating results of the period from April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024. (2) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of the AC Minneapolis Downtown acquired in 2024 and exclude the Westin Washington D.C. City Center which was sold in 2025.



Operating Statistics - Year to Date



Rooms ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

Total RevPAR

YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change

YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change

YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change

YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change

































AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown (1) 245 $ 146.65 $ 166.70 (12.0) %

54.6 % 53.3 % 1.3 %

$ 80.10 $ 88.81 (9.8) %

$ 93.62 $ 100.94 (7.3) % Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 $ 165.65 $ 160.91 2.9 %

67.3 % 64.4 % 2.9 %

$ 111.54 $ 103.69 7.6 %

$ 158.63 $ 151.42 4.8 % Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 $ 260.70 $ 252.55 3.2 %

70.8 % 77.6 % (6.8) %

$ 184.67 $ 196.01 (5.8) %

$ 238.40 $ 245.23 (2.8) % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 $ 552.72 $ 563.98 (2.0) %

57.4 % 56.4 % 1.0 %

$ 317.05 $ 318.00 (0.3) %

$ 863.68 $ 870.35 (0.8) % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 $ 252.45 $ 236.23 6.9 %

57.5 % 56.9 % 0.6 %

$ 145.11 $ 134.30 8.0 %

$ 253.34 $ 241.50 4.9 % Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa 117 $ 225.20 $ 191.05 17.9 %

61.8 % 72.1 % (10.3) %

$ 139.16 $ 137.79 1.0 %

$ 329.64 $ 339.66 (3.0) % Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 $ 201.74 $ 192.63 4.7 %

77.8 % 75.7 % 2.1 %

$ 156.90 $ 145.88 7.6 %

$ 175.45 $ 164.02 7.0 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 $ 279.25 $ 262.20 6.5 %

96.5 % 89.0 % 7.5 %

$ 269.42 $ 233.30 15.5 %

$ 274.86 $ 240.21 14.4 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 $ 304.09 $ 305.05 (0.3) %

89.7 % 92.6 % (2.9) %

$ 272.67 $ 282.36 (3.4) %

$ 282.28 $ 292.94 (3.6) % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 $ 174.28 $ 177.12 (1.6) %

67.0 % 71.2 % (4.2) %

$ 116.72 $ 126.10 (7.4) %

$ 136.18 $ 142.81 (4.6) % Havana Cabana Key West 106 $ 293.04 $ 348.71 (16.0) %

87.6 % 84.4 % 3.2 %

$ 256.83 $ 294.27 (12.7) %

$ 361.23 $ 378.71 (4.6) % Henderson Beach Resort 270 $ 388.37 $ 415.52 (6.5) %

55.9 % 57.5 % (1.6) %

$ 217.09 $ 239.12 (9.2) %

$ 439.65 $ 446.45 (1.5) % Henderson Park Inn 37 $ 571.49 $ 574.38 (0.5) %

68.0 % 71.0 % (3.0) %

$ 388.70 $ 407.88 (4.7) %

$ 648.77 $ 639.63 1.4 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 $ 255.78 $ 232.97 9.8 %

83.0 % 89.6 % (6.6) %

$ 212.32 $ 208.70 1.7 %

$ 241.33 $ 238.50 1.2 % Hotel Champlain Burlington 258 $ 179.80 $ 201.16 (10.6) %

65.6 % 66.1 % (0.5) %

$ 117.91 $ 132.90 (11.3) %

$ 178.07 $ 178.60 (0.3) % Hotel Clio 199 $ 311.20 $ 300.99 3.4 %

74.7 % 74.5 % 0.2 %

$ 232.49 $ 224.14 3.7 %

$ 397.58 $ 381.06 4.3 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 $ 216.44 $ 218.08 (0.8) %

63.7 % 60.7 % 3.0 %

$ 137.95 $ 132.27 4.3 %

$ 169.02 $ 164.46 2.8 % Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 $ 257.26 $ 247.69 3.9 %

72.2 % 79.1 % (6.9) %

$ 185.78 $ 195.90 (5.2) %

$ 297.55 $ 311.66 (4.5) % Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 96 $ 235.02 $ 223.27 5.3 %

80.4 % 83.8 % (3.4) %

$ 188.87 $ 187.08 1.0 %

$ 356.35 $ 322.39 10.5 % Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort 157 $ 298.15 $ 307.37 (3.0) %

77.8 % 82.1 % (4.3) %

$ 231.86 $ 252.39 (8.1) %

$ 359.91 $ 376.35 (4.4) % L'Auberge de Sedona 88 $ 836.90 $ 909.10 (7.9) %

74.7 % 69.6 % 5.1 %

$ 625.26 $ 632.50 (1.1) %

$ 1,075.77 $ 1,071.71 0.4 % Lake Austin Spa Resort 40 $ 1,050.08 $ 1,036.17 1.3 %

57.4 % 64.1 % (6.7) %

$ 602.64 $ 664.40 (9.3) %

$ 1,459.90 $ 1,527.03 (4.4) % Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 $ 422.83 $ 443.07 (4.6) %

89.8 % 90.1 % (0.3) %

$ 379.71 $ 399.42 (4.9) %

$ 508.65 $ 529.13 (3.9) % Orchards Inn Sedona 70 $ 289.58 $ 299.20 (3.2) %

5.8 % 62.6 % (56.8) %

$ 16.91 $ 187.32 (91.0) %

$ 150.06 $ 361.96 (58.5) % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 $ 208.48 $ 197.58 5.5 %

71.0 % 69.4 % 1.6 %

$ 147.93 $ 137.07 7.9 %

$ 202.94 $ 187.74 8.1 % The Dagny Boston 403 $ 271.07 $ 252.32 7.4 %

82.1 % 83.1 % (1.0) %

$ 222.60 $ 209.63 6.2 %

$ 251.40 $ 236.67 6.2 % The Gwen 311 $ 295.44 $ 278.74 6.0 %

73.2 % 73.7 % (0.5) %

$ 216.32 $ 205.54 5.2 %

$ 323.70 $ 299.27 8.2 % The Hythe Vail 344 $ 529.96 $ 484.14 9.5 %

57.9 % 63.6 % (5.7) %

$ 306.70 $ 307.95 (0.4) %

$ 450.55 $ 455.06 (1.0) % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 $ 357.07 $ 349.50 2.2 %

54.2 % 55.8 % (1.6) %

$ 193.41 $ 194.98 (0.8) %

$ 366.50 $ 366.58 - % The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel 167 $ 364.41 $ 355.33 2.6 %

89.4 % 90.3 % (0.9) %

$ 325.83 $ 320.80 1.6 %

$ 410.87 $ 394.85 4.1 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 $ 400.40 $ 387.62 3.3 %

67.5 % 58.9 % 8.6 %

$ 270.37 $ 228.16 18.5 %

$ 445.58 $ 384.69 15.8 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort 103 $ 668.29 $ 704.50 (5.1) %

79.8 % 77.6 % 2.2 %

$ 533.61 $ 546.47 (2.4) %

$ 678.94 $ 696.18 (2.5) % Westin Boston Waterfront 793 $ 271.43 $ 252.99 7.3 %

82.2 % 83.9 % (1.7) %

$ 223.20 $ 212.21 5.2 %

$ 354.08 $ 352.36 0.5 % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 432 $ 291.78 $ 290.74 0.4 %

81.7 % 84.2 % (2.5) %

$ 238.29 $ 244.94 (2.7) %

$ 495.17 $ 514.78 (3.8) % Westin San Diego Bayview 436 $ 235.97 $ 228.13 3.4 %

79.7 % 68.3 % 11.4 %

$ 188.08 $ 155.87 20.7 %

$ 259.04 $ 207.27 25.0 % Westin Washington D.C. City Center 410 $ 254.66 $ 188.28 35.3 %

45.4 % 60.7 % (15.3) %

$ 115.57 $ 114.25 1.2 %

$ 153.18 $ 146.08 4.9 % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 $ 207.93 $ 213.47 (2.6) %

75.5 % 73.3 % 2.2 %

$ 157.01 $ 156.46 0.4 %

$ 294.60 $ 291.66 1.0 % Comparable Total (2) 9,595 $ 287.24 $ 282.04 1.8 %

72.0 % 72.6 % (0.6) %

$ 206.69 $ 204.67 1.0 %

$ 320.95 $ 316.69 1.3 %



































(1) Hotel was acquired on November 12, 2024. Amounts reflect the pre-acquisition operating results of the period from January 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024. (2) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of the AC Minneapolis Downtown acquired in 2024 and exclude the Westin Washington D.C. City Center which was sold in 2025.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Second Quarter 2025













Net Income / (Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

$ 2,746

$ 555 $ 298 $ - $ - $ 853 Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 4,343

$ 1,270 $ 378 $ - $ - $ 1,648 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 4,301

$ 508 $ 1,109 $ - $ 3 $ 1,620 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 12,513

$ 2,266 $ 1,483 $ - $ 94 $ 3,843 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 37,909

$ 8,420 $ 3,048 $ 6 $ (397) $ 11,077 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 3,681

$ 335 $ 441 $ - $ - $ 776 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 3,480

$ 1,154 $ 386 $ - $ - $ 1,540 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 5,720

$ 952 $ 344 $ 282 $ 204 $ 1,782 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 9,760

$ 2,773 $ 536 $ - $ - $ 3,309 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 4,120

$ (988) $ 482 $ - $ 1,440 $ 934 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 2,929

$ 523 $ 235 $ - $ - $ 758 Henderson Beach Resort

$ 14,895

$ 4,032 $ 1,112 $ - $ - $ 5,144 Henderson Park Inn

$ 3,082

$ 1,427 $ 273 $ - $ - $ 1,700 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 8,258

$ 1,972 $ 778 $ - $ - $ 2,750 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 5,362

$ 300 $ 782 $ - $ - $ 1,082 Hotel Clio

$ 8,328

$ 946 $ 848 $ 600 $ 5 $ 2,399 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 1,423

$ (189) $ 292 $ - $ - $ 103 Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 5,621

$ 454 $ 509 $ - $ 190 $ 1,153 Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 2,546

$ (71) $ 371 $ - $ - $ 300 Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 5,478

$ 1,632 $ 338 $ - $ - $ 1,970 L'Auberge de Sedona

$ 9,480

$ 3,051 $ 420 $ - $ - $ 3,471 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 6,104

$ 1,348 $ 719 $ - $ - $ 2,067 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 7,633

$ 2,478 $ 760 $ - $ - $ 3,238 Orchards Inn Sedona

$ 1,127

$ (629) $ 344 $ - $ 42 $ (243) Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 9,680

$ 2,690 $ 1,062 $ - $ 11 $ 3,763 The Dagny Boston

$ 11,660

$ 3,377 $ 1,566 $ - $ - $ 4,943 The Gwen

$ 12,108

$ 3,058 $ 757 $ - $ - $ 3,815 The Hythe Vail

$ 6,013

$ (1,355) $ 1,149 $ - $ - $ (206) The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 3,278

$ 558 $ 315 $ - $ - $ 873 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 7,049

$ 3,167 $ 368 $ - $ - $ 3,535 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 8,812

$ 2,781 $ 478 $ - $ - $ 3,259 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 5,897

$ 1,519 $ 466 $ - $ - $ 1,985 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 29,726

$ 5,158 $ 2,303 $ 1,884 $ (122) $ 9,223 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 16,484

$ 2,172 $ 1,113 $ - $ - $ 3,285 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 10,600

$ 1,818 $ 1,349 $ - $ - $ 3,167 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 13,574

$ 3,258 $ 944 $ 263 $ - $ 4,465 Total

$ 305,720

$ 62,720 $ 28,156 $ 3,035 $ 1,470 $ 95,360





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Second Quarter 2024







Net Income / (Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 4,577

$ 1,360 $ 347 $ - $ - $ 1,707 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 4,828

$ 1,135 $ 883 $ - $ 3 $ 2,021 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 12,647

$ 2,241 $ 1,409 $ - $ 94 $ 3,744 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 33,458

$ 8,301 $ 3,058 $ 6 $ (397) $ 10,968 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 3,657

$ 58 $ 396 $ - $ 2 $ 456 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 3,297

$ 1,175 $ 331 $ - $ - $ 1,506 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 4,962

$ 378 $ 324 $ - $ 253 $ 955 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 10,186

$ 2,305 $ 490 $ 870 $ - $ 3,665 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 4,430

$ (930) $ 638 $ - $ 1,454 $ 1,162 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 3,172

$ 548 $ 444 $ - $ - $ 992 Henderson Beach Resort

$ 15,016

$ 3,854 $ 1,091 $ - $ - $ 4,945 Henderson Park Inn

$ 3,029

$ 1,345 $ 268 $ - $ - $ 1,613 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 7,295

$ 1,517 $ 650 $ - $ - $ 2,167 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 5,710

$ 604 $ 621 $ - $ - $ 1,225 Hotel Clio

$ 8,373

$ 1,472 $ 799 $ 618 $ 5 $ 2,894 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 1,247

$ (313) $ 313 $ - $ - $ - Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 5,997

$ 660 $ 464 $ - $ 193 $ 1,317 Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 2,335

$ (311) $ 351 $ - $ - $ 40 Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 5,748

$ 1,884 $ 342 $ - $ - $ 2,226 L'Auberge de Sedona

$ 9,826

$ 3,194 $ 346 $ - $ - $ 3,540 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 6,280

$ 1,384 $ 701 $ - $ - $ 2,085 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 7,805

$ 2,621 $ 535 $ - $ - $ 3,156 Orchards Inn Sedona

$ 2,580

$ 693 $ 90 $ - $ 42 $ 825 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 9,024

$ 2,570 $ 965 $ - $ 28 $ 3,563 The Dagny Boston

$ 10,934

$ 2,820 $ 1,656 $ - $ - $ 4,476 The Gwen

$ 11,467

$ 2,926 $ 782 $ - $ - $ 3,708 The Hythe Vail

$ 7,994

$ 196 $ 1,172 $ - $ - $ 1,368 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 3,312

$ 656 $ 220 $ - $ - $ 876 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 6,726

$ 2,977 $ 388 $ - $ - $ 3,365 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 8,205

$ 2,374 $ 505 $ - $ - $ 2,879 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 5,892

$ 1,521 $ 453 $ - $ - $ 1,974 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 29,752

$ 5,087 $ 2,435 $ 1,940 $ (122) $ 9,340 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 16,544

$ 2,763 $ 1,053 $ - $ - $ 3,816 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 8,770

$ 1,283 $ 1,331 $ - $ - $ 2,614 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$ 10,029

$ 2,184 $ 1,148 $ - $ - $ 3,332 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 14,176

$ 3,396 $ 874 $ 698 $ - $ 4,968 Total

$ 309,280

$ 65,928 $ 27,873 $ 4,132 $ 1,555 $ 99,488 Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)

$ 2,966

$ 725 $ 325 $ - $ - $ 1,050 Less: Sold Hotel (3)

$ (10,029)

$ (2,184) $ (1,148) $ - $ - $ (3,332) Comparable Total

$ 302,217

$ 64,469 $ 27,050 $ 4,132 $ 1,555 $ 97,206





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (2) Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of the AC Minneapolis Downtown acquired in 2024. (3) Represents the operating results of the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold in 2025.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2025



Total Revenues

Net Income / (Loss) Plus: Depreciation Plus: Interest

Expense Plus: Adjustments (1) Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA





AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

$ 4,151

$ 192 $ 595 $ - $ - $ 787 Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 9,131

$ 2,875 $ 741 $ - $ - $ 3,616 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 9,493

$ 1,877 $ 2,166 $ - $ 6 $ 4,049 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 22,198

$ 1,999 $ 2,939 $ - $ 187 $ 5,125 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 55,025

$ 5,402 $ 6,158 $ 12 $ (795) $ 10,777 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 6,981

$ 99 $ 871 $ - $ - $ 970 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 5,621

$ 1,285 $ 769 $ - $ - $ 2,054 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 9,403

$ 308 $ 686 $ 567 $ 404 $ 1,965 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 16,401

$ 3,055 $ 1,066 $ - $ - $ 4,121 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 6,705

$ (2,959) $ 1,028 $ - $ 2,890 $ 959 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 6,931

$ 1,886 $ 548 $ - $ - $ 2,434 Henderson Beach Resort

$ 21,486

$ 3,098 $ 2,222 $ - $ - $ 5,320 Henderson Park Inn

$ 4,345

$ 1,394 $ 551 $ - $ - $ 1,945 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 12,318

$ 886 $ 1,436 $ - $ - $ 2,322 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 8,315

$ (919) $ 1,562 $ - $ - $ 643 Hotel Clio

$ 14,320

$ 244 $ 1,702 $ 1,200 $ 10 $ 3,156 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 2,937

$ (245) $ 586 $ - $ - $ 341 Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 13,033

$ 2,410 $ 1,016 $ - $ 383 $ 3,809 Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 6,192

$ 625 $ 740 $ - $ - $ 1,365 Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 10,228

$ 2,465 $ 680 $ - $ - $ 3,145 L'Auberge de Sedona

$ 17,135

$ 4,981 $ 831 $ - $ - $ 5,812 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 10,570

$ 1,629 $ 1,435 $ - $ - $ 3,064 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 17,124

$ 6,430 $ 1,520 $ - $ - $ 7,950 Orchards Inn Sedona

$ 1,901

$ (1,088) $ 439 $ - $ 84 $ (565) Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 18,734

$ 5,264 $ 2,110 $ - $ 21 $ 7,395 The Dagny Boston

$ 18,338

$ 2,391 $ 3,126 $ - $ - $ 5,517 The Gwen

$ 18,221

$ 1,433 $ 1,511 $ - $ - $ 2,944 The Hythe Vail

$ 28,208

$ 9,245 $ 2,310 $ - $ - $ 11,555 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 5,440

$ 446 $ 634 $ - $ - $ 1,080 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 12,419

$ 5,091 $ 731 $ - $ - $ 5,822 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 14,678

$ 3,217 $ 971 $ - $ - $ 4,188 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 12,657

$ 3,453 $ 934 $ - $ - $ 4,387 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 50,822

$ 3,990 $ 4,604 $ 3,761 $ (245) $ 12,110 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 38,718

$ 9,501 $ 2,227 $ - $ - $ 11,728 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 20,442

$ 3,435 $ 2,698 $ - $ - $ 6,133 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$ 3,077

$ 331 $ - $ - $ - $ 331 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 26,875

$ 5,862 $ 1,905 $ 940 $ - $ 8,707 Total

$ 560,573

$ 91,588 $ 56,048 $ 6,480 $ 2,945 $ 157,024 Less: Sold Hotel (2)

$ (3,077)

$ (331) $ - $ - $ - $ (331) Comparable Total

$ 557,496

$ 91,257 $ 56,048 $ 6,480 $ 2,945 $ 156,693





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (2) Represents the operating results of the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold in 2025.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2024







Net Income /(Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Adjusted EBITDA Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 8,764

$ 2,450 $ 722 $ - $ - $ 3,172 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 9,819

$ 2,450 $ 1,757 $ - $ (26) $ 4,181 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 22,493

$ 2,176 $ 2,870 $ - $ 187 $ 5,233 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 52,744

$ 6,724 $ 6,473 $ 12 $ (795) $ 12,414 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 6,985

$ (199) $ 783 $ - $ 3 $ 587 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 5,284

$ 1,342 $ 711 $ - $ - $ 2,053 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 8,263

$ (562) $ 683 $ - $ 507 $ 628 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 17,114

$ 1,736 $ 1,016 $ 1,746 $ - $ 4,498 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 7,070

$ (2,965) $ 1,213 $ - $ 2,918 $ 1,166 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 7,306

$ 2,012 $ 742 $ - $ - $ 2,754 Henderson Beach Resort

$ 21,735

$ 2,897 $ 2,153 $ - $ - $ 5,050 Henderson Park Inn

$ 4,307

$ 1,228 $ 542 $ - $ - $ 1,770 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 12,241

$ 981 $ 1,300 $ - $ - $ 2,281 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 8,386

$ (207) $ 1,195 $ - $ - $ 988 Hotel Clio

$ 13,801

$ 438 $ 1,644 $ 1,239 $ 10 $ 3,331 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 2,873

$ (350) $ 615 $ - $ - $ 265 Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 13,727

$ 2,907 $ 965 $ - $ 392 $ 4,264 Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 5,633

$ 175 $ 708 $ - $ - $ 883 Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 10,754

$ 2,864 $ 722 $ - $ - $ 3,586 L'Auberge de Sedona

$ 17,165

$ 4,821 $ 732 $ - $ - $ 5,553 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 11,117

$ 1,696 $ 1,382 $ - $ - $ 3,078 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 17,912

$ 6,821 $ 1,301 $ - $ - $ 8,122 Orchards Inn Sedona

$ 4,611

$ 1,108 $ 177 $ - $ 84 $ 1,369 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 17,426

$ 4,726 $ 1,883 $ - $ 38 $ 6,647 The Dagny Boston

$ 17,359

$ 1,704 $ 3,186 $ - $ - $ 4,890 The Gwen

$ 16,940

$ 1,060 $ 1,730 $ - $ - $ 2,790 The Hythe Vail

$ 28,490

$ 9,705 $ 2,353 $ - $ - $ 12,058 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 5,471

$ 542 $ 439 $ - $ - $ 981 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 12,001

$ 4,678 $ 781 $ - $ - $ 5,459 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 12,742

$ 1,735 $ 1,123 $ - $ - $ 2,858 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 13,051

$ 3,459 $ 905 $ - $ - $ 4,364 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 50,856

$ 3,886 $ 4,924 $ 3,893 $ (245) $ 12,458 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 40,568

$ 11,024 $ 2,136 $ - $ - $ 13,160 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 16,447

$ 2,085 $ 2,399 $ - $ - $ 4,484 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$ 17,495

$ 2,538 $ 2,196 $ - $ - $ 4,734 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 26,753

$ 5,570 $ 1,725 $ 1,400 $ - $ 8,695 Total

$ 565,703

$ 93,255 $ 56,186 $ 8,290 $ 3,073 $ 160,902 Add: Prior Ownership Results (2)

$ 4,500

$ 437 $ 648 $ - $ - $ 1,085 Less: Sold Hotel (3)

$ (17,495)

$ (2,538) $ (2,196) $ - $ - $ (4,734) Comparable Total

$ 552,708

$ 91,154 $ 54,638 $ 8,290 $ 3,073 $ 157,253





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (2) Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of the AC Minneapolis Downtown acquired in 2024. (3) Represents the operating results of the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold in 2025.

