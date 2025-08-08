

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss consumers remained slightly more pessimistic in July as the confidence index declined for the first time in three months, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Friday.



The consumer sentiment index dropped to -33.0 in July from -32.0 in the previous month. Similarly, the index decreased from the previous year's reading of -32.0.



Among the four components, the economic outlook index negatively contributed, while past financial situation, financial outlook, and moment to make major purchases were somewhat higher compared to last year.



