EOG Resources, Inc.: EOG Resources Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results and Updates 2025 Guidance

HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported second quarter 2025 results and updated its 2025 guidance.
Key Financial Results
In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data
GAAP
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
Total Revenue
5,478
5,669
5,585
5,965
6,025
Net Income
1,345
1,463
1,251
1,673
1,690
Net Income Per Share
2.46
2.65
2.23
2.95
2.95
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
2,032
2,289
2,763
3,588
2,889
Total Expenditures
1,883
1,546
1,446
1,573
1,682
Current and Long-Term Debt
4,236
4,744
4,752
3,776
3,784
Cash and Cash Equivalents
5,216
6,599
7,092
6,122
5,431
Debt-to-Total Capitalization
12.7 %
13.8 %
13.9 %
11.3 %
11.5 %
Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)
10.05
10.31
10.15
10.15
10.11
Non-GAAP
Adjusted Net Income
1,268
1,586
1,535
1,644
1,807
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
2.32
2.87
2.74
2.89
3.16
Adjusted CFO1
2,496
2,813
2,635
2,988
3,042
Capital Expenditures
1,523
1,484
1,358
1,497
1,668
Free Cash Flow
973
1,329
1,277
1,491
1,374
Net Debt
(980)
(1,855)
(2,340)
(2,346)
(1,647)
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization
(3.5 %)
(6.7 %)
(8.7 %)
(8.6 %)
(6.0 %)
Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)2,3
9.94
10.31
10.15
10.05
10.11
Second Quarter Highlights
- Earned adjusted net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.32 per share
- Generated $1.0 billion of free cash flow
- Paid $528 million in regular dividends and repurchased $600 million of shares
- Oil, NGLs and natural gas production above guidance midpoints
- Capital expenditures and per-unit operating costs better than guidance midpoints
- Completed $3.5 billion debt offering to fund the acquisition of Encino Acquisition Partners (Encino)
2025 Guidance Update
- Updated 2025 guidance after close of Encino acquisition
Volumes and Capital Expenditures
2Q 2025
Volumes
2Q 2025
Guidance
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod)
504.2
502.1
502.1
494.6
493.0
490.7
Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld)
258.4
251.0
241.7
252.5
254.3
244.8
Natural Gas (MMcfd)
2,229
2,170
2,080
2,092
1,970
1,872
Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed)
1,134.1
1,114.8
1,090.4
1,095.7
1,075.7
1,047.5
Capital Expenditures ($MM)
1,523
1,550
1,484
1,358
1,497
1,668
From Ezra Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
"EOG delivered excellent second quarter results, with oil, gas, and NGL volumes exceeding the midpoints of our guidance. At the same time, we maintained our focus on cost discipline, with capital expenditures, cash operating costs, and DD&A all coming in below guidance. Strong operational execution across our multi-basin portfolio continues to be the foundation of our success.
"Our operational excellence translated into strong financial performance. EOG generated $973 million in free cash flow during the quarter. We continued to deliver on our cash return commitment by returning $1.1 billion to shareholders, including $600 million of share repurchases. The regular dividend remains our top cash return priority. The 5% increase in our regular quarterly dividend, announced in tandem with the Encino acquisition, reflects both our continued confidence in our business and the positive impact we expect from the transaction.
"With the close of the Encino acquisition, the Utica is now positioned as a foundational asset for EOG. We have updated our full year 2025 guidance, which reflects both capital discipline and our high conviction in the quality and potential of this asset. Our focus is on optimizing the development of the play as we integrate Encino with our operations.
"EOG has never been better positioned to create long-term value for shareholders. The expansion of our portfolio through the Encino acquisition, our entry into Bahrain and the UAE, as well as strong exploration progress across our domestic portfolio and in Trinidad, has significantly enhanced our industry-leading asset base. We continue to improve our resource base while also maintaining one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. Our multi- basin portfolio, operational excellence, and financial strength provide us unmatched flexibility to deliver high returns and significant cash return to shareholders through commodity price cycles."
Previously Announced Regular Dividend and Second Quarter Share Repurchases
On May 30, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $1.02 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 17, 2025. The indicated annual rate is $4.08 per share.
During the second quarter, the company repurchased 5.4 million shares for $600 million under its share repurchase authorization. EOG has $4.5 billion remaining on its current share buyback authorization.
2025 Guidance
2025 Guidance Update
Full year guidance has been updated after the close of the Encino acquisition. The revised outlook also incorporates strong year-to-date operational performance and the impact of recently enacted U.S. tax legislation.
Total capital expenditures for 2025 are now expected to range from $6.2 to $6.4 billion delivering full year average oil production of 521 MBod and average total production of 1,224 MBoed.
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Performance
Prices
- Crude oil, NGL and natural gas prices decreased in 2Q compared with 1Q
Volumes
- Oil production of 504,200 Bopd was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up from 1Q
- NGL production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 7% from 1Q
- Natural gas production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 7% from 1Q
- Total company equivalent production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and increased 4% from 1Q
Per-Unit Costs
- LOE, GP&T, DD&A and non-GAAP G&A costs decreased in 2Q compared to 1Q. Encino acquisition-related costs increased GAAP G&A costs in 2Q compared to 1Q
Hedges
- Mark-to-market hedge gains increased GAAP earnings per share in 2Q compared with 1Q
- Decreased cash paid to settle hedges increased adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share in 2Q compared with 1Q
Free Cash Flow
- Adjusted cash flow from operations was $2.5 billion
- Incurred $1.5 billion of capital expenditures
- This resulted in $1.0 billion of free cash flow
Cash Return and Working Capital
- Paid $528 million in regular dividends
- Repurchased $600 million of stock
- Repaid $500 million of Senior Notes upon maturity
- Acquired Eagle Ford bolt-on acreage for approximately $270 million
Second Quarter 2025 Operating Performance
Lease and Well
- QoQ: Decreased primarily due to lower maintenance costs and water handling expenses
- Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to lower maintenance costs, water handling expenses and workover expenses
General and Administrative
- QoQ: Decreased primarily due to lower professional fees
- Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to lower professional fees
Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs
- QoQ: Decreased primarily due to lower natural gas gathering and processing fees and operating expenses
- Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to lower natural gas gathering and processing fees and compression fuel-related costs
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
- QoQ: Decreased primarily due to well mix
- Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to well mix
Second Quarter 2025 Results vs Guidance
(Unaudited)
See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.
2Q 2025
2Q 2025
Guidance
Midpoint7
Variance
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)
United States
503.1
501.3
1.8
500.9
493.5
491.8
490.1
Trinidad
1.1
0.8
0.3
1.2
1.1
1.2
0.6
Total
504.2
502.1
2.1
502.1
494.6
493.0
490.7
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)
Total
258.4
251.0
7.4
241.7
252.5
254.3
244.8
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)
United States
1,977
1,930
47
1,834
1,840
1,745
1,668
Trinidad
252
240
12
246
252
225
204
Total
2,229
2,170
59
2,080
2,092
1,970
1,872
Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)
1,134.1
1,114.8
19.3
1,090.4
1,095.7
1,075.7
1,047.5
Total MMBoe
103.2
101.4
1.8
98.1
100.8
99.0
95.3
Benchmark Price
Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)
63.71
71.42
70.28
75.16
80.55
Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)
3.44
3.66
2.79
2.16
1.89
Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI8 ($/Bbl)
United States
1.13
1.30
(0.17)
1.48
1.40
1.79
2.16
Trinidad
(9.21)
(9.50)
0.29
(10.30)
(9.81)
(12.01)
(9.80)
Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI
Total
35.6 %
34.0 %
1.6 %
36.8 %
33.9 %
29.8 %
28.7 %
Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub9 ($/Mcf)
United States
(0.57)
(0.45)
(0.12)
(0.30)
(0.40)
(0.32)
(0.32)
Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)
Trinidad
3.65
3.60
0.05
3.78
3.86
3.68
3.48
Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)
1,883
1,546
1,446
1,573
1,682
Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM)
1,523
1,550
(27)
1,484
1,358
1,497
1,668
Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)
Lease and Well
3.84
4.15
(0.31)
4.09
3.91
3.96
4.09
Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs6
4.41
4.55
(0.14)
4.48
4.37
4.50
4.44
General and Administrative (GAAP)
1.80
1.75
0.05
1.74
1.87
1.69
1.58
General and Administrative (non-GAAP)2,3
1.69
1.75
(0.06)
1.74
1.87
1.59
1.58
Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)
10.05
10.45
(0.40)
10.31
10.15
10.15
10.11
Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)2,3
9.94
10.45
(0.51)
10.31
10.15
10.05
10.11
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
10.20
10.30
(0.10)
10.32
10.11
10.42
10.32
Expenses ($MM)
Exploration and Dry Hole
85
70
15
75
60
43
39
Impairment (GAAP)
39
44
276
15
81
Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP)10
28
70
(42)
44
23
15
46
Capitalized Interest
11
12
(1)
12
13
12
10
Net Interest (GAAP)
51
43
8
47
38
31
36
Net Interest (non-GAAP)5
45
43
2
47
38
31
36
?
TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and
(GAAP)
7.3 %
8.0 %
(0.7 %)
7.6 %
6.8 %
6.5 %
7.5 %
(non-GAAP)3
7.3 %
8.0 %
(0.7 %)
7.6 %
6.8 %
7.2 %
7.5 %
Income Taxes
Effective Rate
23.2 %
22.5 %
0.7 %
22.1 %
23.0 %
21.6 %
21.7 %
Current Tax Expense ($MM)
301
260
41
370
454
240
341
Third Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Guidance 11
(Unaudited)
See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.
3Q 2025
3Q 2025
FY 2025
FY 2025
Guidance Range
Midpoint
Guidance Range
Midpoint
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)
United States
528.7
-
533.3
531.0
517.6
-
521.4
519.5
Trinidad
1.2
-
1.6
1.4
1.1
-
1.5
1.3
Total
529.9
-
534.9
532.4
518.7
-
522.9
520.8
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)
Total
297.5
-
312.5
305.0
279.0
-
289.0
284.0
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)
United States
2,475
-
2,575
2,525
2,240
-
2,340
2,290
Trinidad
200
-
220
210
215
-
235
225
Total
2,675
-
2,795
2,735
2,455
-
2,575
2,515
Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)
United States
1,238.7
-
1,275.0
1,256.9
1,169.9
-
1,200.4
1,185.2
Trinidad
34.5
-
38.3
36.4
36.9
-
40.7
38.8
Total
1,273.2
-
1,313.3
1,293.3
1,206.8
-
1,241.1
1,224.0
Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI 8 ($/Bbl)
United States
0.05
-
1.55
0.80
(0.15)
-
1.85
0.85
Trinidad
(5.75)
-
(4.25)
(5.00)
(8.00)
-
(6.00)
(7.00)
Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI
Total
29.0 %
-
39.0 %
34.0 %
30.0 %
-
40.0 %
35.0 %
|
Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub 9 ($/Mcf)
United States
(0.75)
-
(0.05)
(0.40)
(1.40)
-
0.60
(0.40)
Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)
Trinidad
3.25
-
3.95
3.60
3.10
-
4.10
3.60
Capital Expenditures 12 ($MM)
1,600
-
1,700
1,650
6,200
-
6,400
6,300
Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)
Lease and Well
3.45
-
3.95
3.70
3.55
-
4.05
3.80
Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs6
4.85
-
5.35
5.10
4.65
-
5.15
4.90
General and Administrative
1.35
-
1.65
1.50
1.50
-
1.80
1.65
Cash Operating Costs
9.65
-
10.95
10.30
9.70
-
11.00
10.35
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
9.35
-
10.35
9.85
9.55
-
10.55
10.05
|
Expenses ($MM)
Exploration and Dry Hole
55
-
95
75
270
-
310
290
Impairment (excluding certain impairments)10
30
-
110
70
180
-
260
220
Capitalized Interest
19
-
23
21
68
-
72
70
Net Interest
81
-
85
83
248
-
252
250
TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and
condensate, NGLs and natural gas)
6.5 %
-
8.5 %
7.5 %
6.5 %
-
8.5 %
7.5 %
Income Taxes
Effective Rate
18.0 %
-
23.0 %
20.5 %
20.0 %
-
25.0 %
22.5 %
Current Tax Expense ($MM)
130
-
230
180
1,040
-
1,240
1,140
Second Quarter 2025 Results Webcast
Friday, August 8, 2025, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time)
Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.
http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors
About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.
Endnotes
1)
Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital and certain acquisition-related costs.
2)
Cash Operating Costs consist of LOE, GP&T and G&A. Excludes Encino acquisition-related G&A costs of $12 million for 2Q 2025, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per-Boe impact of such Encino acquisition-related costs on G&A and total Cash Operating Costs for 2Q 2025 was ($0.11) as set forth in "Second Quarter 2025 Results vs Guidance" above. G&A per Boe (GAAP) for 2Q 2025 was $1.80.
3)
Cash Operating Costs consist of LOE, GP&T and G&A. TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas) (non-GAAP) and G&A (non-GAAP) for 3Q 2024 exclude a state severance tax refund and related consulting fees, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per-Boe impact of such consulting fees on G&A and total Cash Operating Costs for 3Q 2024 was $(0.10) as set forth in "Second Quarter 2025 Results vs Guidance" above.
4)
Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.
5)
Net interest expense (non-GAAP) excludes Encino acquisition-related financing commitment costs of $6 million for 2Q 2025.
6)
Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income.
7)
GAAP and non-GAAP distinctions apply solely to actual results and do not pertain to EOG's second quarter 2025 guidance midpoint disclosure.
8)
EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.
9)
EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months.
10)
In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).
11)
The forecast items for the third quarter and full year 2025 set forth above for EOG are based on currently available information and expectations as of the date of this press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.
12)
The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.
Glossary
Acq
Acquisitions
Adjusted CFO
Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital and certain acquisition-related costs
ATROR
After-tax rate of return
Bbl
Barrel
Bn
Billion
Boe
Barrels of oil equivalent
Bopd
Barrels of oil per day
CAGR
Compound annual growth rate
Capex
Capital expenditures
CO2e
Carbon dioxide equivalent
DD&A
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
Disc
Discoveries
Divest
Divestitures
EPS
Earnings per share
Ext
Extensions
GAAP
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
G&A
General and administrative expense
G&P
Gathering and processing
GHG
Greenhouse gas
GP&T
Gathering, processing & transportation expense
HH
Henry Hub
LOE
Lease operating expense, or lease and well expense
MBbld
Thousand barrels of liquids per day
MBod
Thousand barrels of oil per day
MBoe
Thousand barrels of oil equivalent
MBoed
Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
Mcf
Thousand cubic feet of natural gas
MMBoe
Million barrels of oil equivalent
MMcfd
Million cubic feet of natural gas per day
NGLs
Natural gas liquids
NYMEX
U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange
OTP
Other than price
QoQ
Quarter over quarter
TOTI
Taxes other than income
USD
United States dollar
WTI
West Texas Intermediate
YoY
Year over year
$MM
Million United States dollars
$/Bbl
U.S. Dollars per barrel
$/Boe
U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent
$/Mcf
U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet
This press release and any accompanying disclosures may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, operating costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices, statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations and statements and projections regarding the strategic rationale for, and anticipated benefits of, EOG's acquisition of Encino Acquisition Partners, LLC (Encino) are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "ambition," "initiative," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning (i) EOG's future financial or operating results and returns, (ii) EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions or targets with respect to emissions, other environmental matters or safety matters, pay and/or increase regular and/or special dividends or repurchase shares or (iii) the successful integration of Encino's assets and operations or the strategic rationale for, or anticipated benefits of, EOG's acquisition of Encino, in each case are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such assumptions are accurate or will prove to have been correct or that any of such expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will be achieved on the expected or anticipated timelines. Moreover, EOG's forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among others:
- the timing, magnitude and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), natural gas and related commodities;
- the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;
- the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recoveries from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;
- the success of EOG's cost-mitigation initiatives and actions in offsetting the impact of any inflationary or other pressures on EOG's operating costs and capital expenditures;
- the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas;
- security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business, and enhanced regulatory focus on the prevention of, and disclosure requirements relating to, cyber incidents;
- the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, liquefaction and export facilities and equipment;
- the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of mineral licenses, concessions and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses, concessions and leases;
- the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including climate change-related regulations, policies and initiatives (for example, with respect to air emissions); tax laws and regulations (including, but not limited to, carbon tax or other emissions-related legislation); environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to financial and other derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;
- the impact of climate change-related legislation, policies and initiatives; climate change-related political, social and shareholder activism; and physical, transition and reputational risks and other potential developments related to climate change;
- the extent to which EOG is able to successfully and economically develop, implement and carry out its emissions and other environmental or safety-related initiatives and achieve its related targets, goals, ambitions and initiatives;
- EOG's failure to realize, in full or at all, the anticipated benefits of its acquisition of Encino and/or business disruptions resulting from the acquisition (e.g., relating to the integration of Encino's assets and operations into EOG's operations) that could harm EOG's business operations (including current plans and operations and the diversion of management's attention from EOG's ongoing business operations);
- EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, identify and resolve existing and potential issues with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production, drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures with respect to such properties;
- the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully, economically and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations;
- competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, concessions, leases and properties;
- the availability and cost of, and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for, employees, labor and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water, sand, fuel and tubulars) and services;
- the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;
- weather and natural disasters, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, liquefaction, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;
- the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;
- EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;
- the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;
- the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;
- the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;
- the economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues;
- geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflicts), including in the areas in which EOG operates;
- the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage; and
- the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.
In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.
Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Reconciliation schedules and definitions for the historical non-GAAP financial measures included or referenced herein as well as related discussion can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.
Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In addition, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow, adjusted cash flow from operations and return on capital employed, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, commodity prices and operating and financial results. Because we provide these measures on a forward-looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as future changes in working capital and future impairments. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on our ultimate results. However, management believes these forward-looking, non-GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates.
Oil and Gas Reserves:
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release or any accompanying disclosures that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (and any updates to such disclosure set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K), available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Income Statements
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
2024
2025
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Operating Revenues and Other
Crude Oil and Condensate
3,480
3,692
3,488
3,261
13,921
3,293
2,974
6,267
Natural Gas Liquids
513
515
524
554
2,106
572
534
1,106
Natural Gas
382
303
372
494
1,551
637
600
1,237
Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market
237
(47)
79
(65)
204
(191)
107
(84)
Gathering, Processing and Marketing
1,459
1,519
1,481
1,341
5,800
1,340
1,247
2,587
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions,
26
20
(7)
(23)
16
(1)
-
(1)
Other, Net
26
23
28
23
100
19
16
35
Total
6,123
6,025
5,965
5,585
23,698
5,669
5,478
11,147
Operating Expenses
Lease and Well
396
390
392
394
1,572
401
396
797
Gathering, Processing and
413
423
445
441
1,722
440
455
895
Exploration Costs
45
34
43
52
174
41
74
115
Dry Hole Costs
1
5
-
8
14
34
11
45
Impairments
19
81
15
276
391
44
39
83
Marketing Costs
1,404
1,490
1,500
1,323
5,717
1,325
1,216
2,541
Depreciation, Depletion and
1,074
984
1,031
1,019
4,108
1,013
1,053
2,066
General and Administrative
162
151
167
189
669
171
186
357
Taxes Other Than Income
338
337
283
291
1,249
341
301
642
Total
3,852
3,895
3,876
3,993
15,616
3,810
3,731
7,541
Operating Income
2,271
2,130
2,089
1,592
8,082
1,859
1,747
3,606
Other Income, Net
62
66
76
70
274
65
55
120
Income Before Interest Expense and
2,333
2,196
2,165
1,662
8,356
1,924
1,802
3,726
Interest Expense, Net
33
36
31
38
138
47
51
98
Income Before Income Taxes
2,300
2,160
2,134
1,624
8,218
1,877
1,751
3,628
Income Tax Provision
511
470
461
373
1,815
414
406
820
Net Income
1,789
1,690
1,673
1,251
6,403
1,463
1,345
2,808
Dividends Declared per Common Share
0.9100
0.9100
0.9100
0.9750
3.7050
0.9750
1.9950
2.9700
Net Income Per Share
Basic
3.11
2.97
2.97
2.25
11.31
2.66
2.48
5.13
Diluted
3.10
2.95
2.95
2.23
11.25
2.65
2.46
5.11
Average Number of Common Shares
Basic
575
569
564
557
566
550
543
547
Diluted
577
572
568
561
569
553
546
549
Volumes and Prices
(Unaudited)
2024
2025
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)
United States
486.8
490.1
491.8
493.5
490.6
500.9
503.1
502.0
Trinidad
0.6
0.6
1.2
1.1
0.8
1.2
1.1
1.1
Total
487.4
490.7
493.0
494.6
491.4
502.1
504.2
503.1
Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices
($/Bbl) (B)
United States
$ 78.46
$ 82.71
$ 76.95
$ 71.68
$ 77.42
$ 72.90
$ 64.84
$ 68.84
Trinidad
67.50
70.75
63.15
60.47
64.43
61.12
54.50
57.84
Composite
78.45
82.69
76.92
71.66
77.40
72.87
64.82
68.81
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)
United States
231.7
244.8
254.3
252.5
245.9
241.7
258.4
250.1
Total
231.7
244.8
254.3
252.5
245.9
241.7
258.4
250.1
Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (B)
United States
$ 24.32
$ 23.11
$ 22.42
$ 23.85
$ 23.40
$ 26.29
$ 22.70
$ 24.42
Composite
24.32
23.11
22.42
23.85
23.40
26.29
22.70
24.42
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)
United States
1,658
1,668
1,745
1,840
1,728
1,834
1,977
1,906
Trinidad
200
204
225
252
220
246
252
249
Total
1,858
1,872
1,970
2,092
1,948
2,080
2,229
2,155
Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (B)
United States
$ 2.10
$ 1.57
$ 1.84
$ 2.39
$ 1.99
$ 3.36
$ 2.87
$ 3.10
Trinidad
3.54
3.48
3.68
3.86
3.65
3.78
3.65
3.71
Composite
2.26
1.78
2.05
2.57
2.17
3.41
2.96
3.17
Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (C)
United States
994.7
1,013.0
1,037.1
1,052.7
1,024.5
1,048.3
1,090.9
1,069.7
Trinidad
34.1
34.5
38.6
43.0
37.6
42.1
43.2
42.7
Total
1,028.8
1,047.5
1,075.7
1,095.7
1,062.1
1,090.4
1,134.1
1,112.4
Total MMBoe (C)
93.6
95.3
99.0
100.8
388.7
98.1
103.2
201.3
(A)
Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.
(B)
Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity and other derivative instruments (see Note 10 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025).
(C)
Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.
Balance Sheets
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
2024
2025
MAR
JUN
SEP
DEC
MAR
JUN
SEP
DEC
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
5,292
5,431
6,122
7,092
6,599
5,216
Accounts Receivable, Net
2,688
2,657
2,545
2,650
2,621
2,504
Inventories
1,154
1,069
1,038
985
897
934
Assets from Price Risk Management Activities
110
4
-
-
-
-
Other (A)
684
642
460
503
563
591
Total
9,928
9,803
10,165
11,230
10,680
9,245
Property, Plant and Equipment
Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)
73,356
74,615
75,887
77,091
78,432
80,139
Other Property, Plant and Equipment
5,768
6,078
6,314
6,418
6,510
6,616
Total Property, Plant and Equipment
79,124
80,693
82,201
83,509
84,942
86,755
Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and
(46,047)
(47,049)
(48,075)
(49,297)
(50,310)
(51,394)
Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
33,077
33,644
34,126
34,212
34,632
35,361
Deferred Income Taxes
38
44
42
39
44
39
Other Assets
1,753
1,733
1,818
1,705
1,626
1,639
Total Assets
44,796
45,224
46,151
47,186
46,982
46,284
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable
2,389
2,436
2,290
2,464
2,353
2,266
Accrued Taxes Payable
786
600
855
1,007
668
348
Dividends Payable
523
516
513
539
534
1,081
Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities
-
8
32
116
276
85
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
34
534
34
532
1,280
778
Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities
318
303
338
315
318
360
Other
223
231
344
381
290
257
Total
4,273
4,628
4,406
5,354
5,719
5,175
Long-Term Debt
3,757
3,250
3,742
4,220
3,464
3,458
Other Liabilities
2,533
2,456
2,480
2,395
2,368
2,398
Deferred Income Taxes
5,597
5,731
5,949
5,866
5,915
6,015
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common Stock, $0.01 Par
206
206
206
206
206
206
Additional Paid in Capital
6,188
6,219
6,058
6,090
6,095
6,153
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(8)
(8)
(9)
(4)
(4)
(7)
Retained Earnings
23,897
25,071
26,231
26,941
27,869
28,131
Common Stock Held in Treasury
(1,647)
(2,329)
(2,912)
(3,882)
(4,650)
(5,245)
Total Stockholders' Equity
28,636
29,159
29,574
29,351
29,516
29,238
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
44,796
45,224
46,151
47,186
46,982
46,284
(A)
Effective October 1, 2024, EOG combined Income Taxes Receivable into the Other line item. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Total Assets.
Cash Flow Statements
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
2024
2025
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash
Net Income
1,789
1,690
1,673
1,251
6,403
1,463
1,345
2,808
Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
1,074
984
1,031
1,019
4,108
1,013
1,053
2,066
Impairments
19
81
15
276
391
44
39
83
Stock-Based Compensation Expenses
45
45
58
51
199
50
53
103
Deferred Income Taxes
199
128
220
(80)
467
44
105
149
(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
(26)
(20)
7
23
(16)
1
-
1
Other, Net
9
3
2
3
17
11
11
22
Dry Hole Costs
1
5
-
8
14
34
11
45
Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other
(237)
47
(79)
65
(204)
191
(107)
84
Net Cash Received from (Payments for)
55
79
61
19
214
(38)
(24)
(62)
Changes in Components of Working Capital and
Accounts Receivable
58
33
109
(99)
101
48
122
170
Inventories
117
75
30
37
259
76
(45)
31
Accounts Payable
(58)
29
(159)
152
(36)
(129)
(107)
(236)
Accrued Taxes Payable
319
(185)
256
151
541
(339)
(321)
(660)
Other Assets
(161)
42
197
(34)
44
(43)
(43)
(86)
Other Liabilities
(71)
(20)
108
6
23
(96)
(52)
(148)
Changes in Components of Working Capital
(229)
(127)
59
(85)
(382)
(41)
(8)
(49)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
2,903
2,889
3,588
2,763
12,143
2,289
2,032
4,321
Investing Cash Flows
Additions to Oil and Gas Properties
(1,485)
(1,357)
(1,263)
(1,248)
(5,353)
(1,381)
(1,699)
(3,080)
Additions to Other Property, Plant and
(350)
(313)
(239)
(117)
(1,019)
(102)
(94)
(196)
Proceeds from Sales of Assets
9
10
-
4
23
12
4
16
Changes in Components of Working Capital
229
127
(59)
85
382
41
8
49
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(1,597)
(1,533)
(1,561)
(1,276)
(5,967)
(1,430)
(1,781)
(3,211)
Financing Cash Flows
Long-Term Debt Borrowings
-
-
-
985
985
-
-
-
Long-Term Debt Repayments
-
-
-
-
-
-
(500)
(500)
Dividends Paid
(525)
(520)
(533)
(509)
(2,087)
(538)
(528)
(1,066)
Treasury Stock Purchased
(759)
(699)
(795)
(993)
(3,246)
(806)
(602)
(1,408)
Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and
-
11
-
11
22
-
11
11
Debt Issuance and Other Financing Costs
-
-
-
(2)
(2)
-
(7)
(7)
Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities
(8)
(9)
(8)
(8)
(33)
(8)
(9)
(17)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
(1,292)
(1,217)
(1,336)
(516)
(4,361)
(1,352)
(1,635)
(2,987)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
-
-
-
(1)
(1)
-
1
1
Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
14
139
691
970
1,814
(493)
(1,383)
(1,876)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
5,278
5,292
5,431
6,122
5,278
7,092
6,599
7,092
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
5,292
5,431
6,122
7,092
7,092
6,599
5,216
5,216
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.
A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.
As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.
EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial performance across periods.
The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time - for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.
Direct ATROR
The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) is based on EOG's net estimated recoverable reserves for a particular well(s) or play, the estimated net present value of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which EOG utilizes certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring such well(s). As such, EOG's direct ATROR for a particular well(s) or play cannot be calculated from EOG's consolidated financial statements.
Adjusted Net Income
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
The following tables adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the net unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these and other derivative transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets)), and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
2Q 2025
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
1,751
(406)
1,345
2.46
Adjustments:
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
(107)
23
(84)
(0.16)
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
(24)
5
(19)
(0.03)
Add: Certain Impairments
11
-
11
0.02
Add: Acquisition-related costs (2)
18
(3)
15
0.03
Adjustments to Net Income
(102)
25
(77)
(0.14)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
1,649
(381)
1,268
2.32
Average Number of Common Shares
Basic
543
Diluted
546
(1)
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, such amount was $24 million.
(2)
Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($12 million) and financing commitment costs ($6 million).
Adjusted Net Income
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
1Q 2025
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
1,877
(414)
1,463
2.65
Adjustments:
Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
191
(41)
150
0.26
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
(38)
8
(30)
(0.05)
Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
1
2
3
0.01
Adjustments to Net Income
154
(31)
123
0.22
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
2,031
(445)
1,586
2.87
Average Number of Common Shares
Basic
550
Diluted
553
(1)
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, such amount was $38 million.
Adjusted Net Income
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
4Q 2024
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
1,624
(373)
1,251
2.23
Adjustments:
Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
65
(14)
51
0.10
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
19
(4)
15
0.03
Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
23
(4)
19
0.03
Add: Certain Impairments
254
(55)
199
0.35
Adjustments to Net Income
361
(77)
284
0.51
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
1,985
(450)
1,535
2.74
Average Number of Common Shares
Basic
557
Diluted
561
(1)
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, such amount was $19 million.
Adjusted Net Income
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
3Q 2024
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
2,134
(461)
1,673
2.95
Adjustments:
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
(79)
17
(62)
(0.11)
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
61
(13)
48
0.08
Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
7
(2)
5
0.01
Less: Severance Tax Refund
(31)
7
(24)
(0.04)
Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees
10
(2)
8
0.01
Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund
(5)
1
(4)
(0.01)
Adjustments to Net Income
(37)
8
(29)
(0.06)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
2,097
(453)
1,644
2.89
Average Number of Common Shares
Basic
564
Diluted
568
(1)
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, such amount was $61 million.
Adjusted Net Income
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
2Q 2024
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
2,160
(470)
1,690
2.95
Adjustments:
Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
47
(10)
37
0.07
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity
79
(17)
62
0.11
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
(20)
5
(15)
(0.03)
Add: Certain Impairments
35
(2)
33
0.06
Adjustments to Net Income
141
(24)
117
0.21
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
2,301
(494)
1,807
3.16
Average Number of Common Shares
Basic
569
Diluted
572
(1)
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, such amount was $79 million.
Adjusted Net Income
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
FY 2024
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
8,218
(1,815)
6,403
11.25
Adjustments:
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
(204)
44
(160)
(0.28)
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
214
(46)
168
0.30
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
(16)
3
(13)
(0.02)
Add: Certain Impairments
291
(57)
234
0.41
Less: Severance Tax Refund
(31)
7
(24)
(0.04)
Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees
10
(2)
8
0.01
Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund
(5)
1
(4)
(0.01)
Adjustments to Net Income
259
(50)
209
0.37
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
8,477
(1,865)
6,612
11.62
Average Number of Common Shares
Basic
566
Diluted
569
(1)
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, such amount was $214 million.
Adjusted Net Income
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
FY 2023
Before
Income Tax
After
Diluted
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
9,689
(2,095)
7,594
13.00
Adjustments:
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative
(818)
176
(642)
(1.09)
Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
(112)
24
(88)
(0.15)
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
(95)
20
(75)
(0.13)
Add: Certain Impairments
42
(6)
36
0.06
Adjustments to Net Income
(983)
214
(769)
(1.31)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
8,706
(1,881)
6,825
11.69
Average Number of Common Shares
Basic
581
Diluted
584
(1)
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, such amount was $112 million.
Net Income per Share
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
1Q 2025 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted
2.65
Realized Prices
2Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and
39.80
Less: 1Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and
(45.88)
Subtotal
(6.08)
Multiplied by: 2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
103.2
Total Change in Revenue
(627)
Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
138
Change in Net Income
(489)
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
(0.90)
Volumes
2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
103.2
Less: 1Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
(98.1)
Subtotal
5.1
Multiplied by: 2Q 2025 Composite Average Margin per Boe (GAAP) (Including Total
14.94
Change in Margin
76
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
(17)
Change in Net Income
59
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.11
Certain Operating Costs per Boe
1Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe
20.63
Less: 2Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe
(20.25)
Subtotal
0.38
Multiplied by: 2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
103.2
Change in Before-Tax Net Income
39
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
(9)
Change in Net Income
30
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.05
Net Income Per Share
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net
2Q 2025 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
107
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
(23)
After Tax - (a)
84
Less: 1Q 2025 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
(191)
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
41
After Tax - (b)
(150)
Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)
234
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.43
Other (1)
0.12
2Q 2025 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted
2.46
2Q 2025 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted
546
(1)
Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
1Q 2025 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP) - Diluted
2.87
Realized Prices
2Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and
39.80
Less: 1Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and
(45.88)
Subtotal
(6.08)
Multiplied by: 2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
103.2
Total Change in Revenue
(627)
Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
138
Change in Net Income
(489)
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
(0.90)
Volumes
2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
103.2
Less: 1Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
(98.1)
Subtotal
5.1
Multiplied by: 2Q 2025 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total
15.21
Change in Margin
78
Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
(17)
Change in Net Income
61
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.11
Certain Operating Costs per Boe
1Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe
20.63
Less: 2Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe
(20.14)
Subtotal
0.49
Multiplied by: 2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
103.2
Change in Before-Tax Net Income
51
Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
(11)
Change in Net Income
40
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.07
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
2Q 2025 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
(24)
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
5
After Tax - (a)
(19)
1Q 2025 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
(38)
Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
8
After Tax - (b)
(30)
Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)
11
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
0.02
Other (1)
0.15
2Q 2025 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)
2.32
2Q 2025 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted
546
(1)
Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.
Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities (or Investing and Financing Activities, as applicable) and certain other adjustments to exclude certain non-recurring items and other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry. As indicated in the tables below, EOG is (1) in addition to its customary working capital-related adjustments, adjusting Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to add back certain non-recurring acquisition-related costs incurred during the second quarter 2025 and (2) now presenting such adjusted measure as "Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP)" (instead of "Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP)" as reported in prior periods); the presentation below with respect to the second quarter 2025 and the prior periods shown has been conformed.
2024
2025
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)
2,903
2,889
3,588
2,763
12,143
2,289
2,032
4,321
Adjustments:
Changes in Components of Working Capital
Accounts Receivable
(58)
(33)
(109)
99
(101)
(48)
(122)
(170)
Inventories
(117)
(75)
(30)
(37)
(259)
(76)
45
(31)
Accounts Payable
58
(29)
159
(152)
36
129
107
236
Accrued Taxes Payable
(319)
185
(256)
(151)
(541)
339
321
660
Other Assets
161
(42)
(197)
34
(44)
43
43
86
Other Liabilities
71
20
(108)
(6)
(23)
96
52
148
Changes in Components of Working Capital
229
127
(59)
85
382
41
8
49
Add:
Acquisition-Related Costs (1), Net of Tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
10
10
Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-
2,928
3,042
2,988
2,635
11,593
2,813
2,496
5,309
Less:
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (2)
(1,703)
(1,668)
(1,497)
(1,358)
(6,226)
(1,484)
(1,523)
(3,007)
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
1,225
1,374
1,491
1,277
5,367
1,329
973
2,302
(1) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs of $12 million (before tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
(2) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):
2024
2025
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Year
Total Expenditures (GAAP)
1,952
1,682
1,573
1,446
6,653
1,546
1,883
3,429
Less:
Asset Retirement Costs
(21)
60
(11)
(26)
2
(13)
(14)
(27)
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of
(31)
(34)
(17)
(3)
(85)
(9)
(2)
(11)
Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
(21)
(5)
-
(7)
(33)
1
(270)
(269)
Acquisition Costs of Other Property,
(131)
(1)
(5)
-
(137)
-
-
-
Exploration Costs
(45)
(34)
(43)
(52)
(174)
(41)
(74)
(115)
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)
1,703
1,668
1,497
1,358
6,226
1,484
1,523
3,007
Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
FY 2023
FY 2022
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)
11,340
11,093
Adjustments:
Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities
Accounts Receivable
38
347
Inventories
231
534
Accounts Payable
119
(90)
Accrued Taxes Payable
(61)
113
Other Assets
(39)
364
Other Liabilities
(184)
266
Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities
(295)
(375)
Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP)
11,149
12,252
Less:
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a)
(6,041)
(4,607)
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
5,108
7,645
(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):
Total Expenditures (GAAP)
6,818
5,610
Less:
Asset Retirement Costs
(257)
(298)
Non-Cash Development Drilling
(90)
-
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties
(99)
(127)
Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
(16)
(419)
Acquisition Costs of Other Property, Plant and Equipment
(134)
-
Exploration Costs
(181)
(159)
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)
6,041
4,607
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)
29,238
29,516
29,351
29,574
29,159
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)
4,236
4,744
4,752
3,776
3,784
Less: Cash
(5,216)
(6,599)
(7,092)
(6,122)
(5,431)
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)
(980)
(1,855)
(2,340)
(2,346)
(1,647)
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)
33,474
34,260
34,103
33,350
32,943
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)
28,258
27,661
27,011
27,228
27,512
Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]
12.7 %
13.8 %
13.9 %
11.3 %
11.5 %
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c)
-3.5 %
-6.7 %
-8.7 %
-8.6 %
-6.0 %
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups of components of revenues, costs and/or margins per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). Certain of these components are adjusted for non-recurring and certain other items, as further discussed below. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)
103.2
98.1
100.8
99.0
95.3
Total Operating Revenues and Other - (b)
5,478
5,669
5,585
5,965
6,025
Total Operating Expenses - (c)
3,731
3,810
3,993
3,876
3,895
Operating Income - (d)
1,747
1,859
1,592
2,089
2,130
Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas
Crude Oil and Condensate
2,974
3,293
3,261
3,488
3,692
Natural Gas Liquids
534
572
554
524
515
Natural Gas
600
637
494
372
303
Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
4,108
4,502
4,309
4,384
4,510
Operating Costs
Lease and Well
396
401
394
392
390
Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs (1)
455
440
441
445
423
General and Administrative (GAAP)
186
171
189
167
151
Less: Certain Items (see Endnotes 2 & 3 to 2Q 2025 earnings release)
(12)
-
-
(10)
-
General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (3)
174
171
189
157
151
Taxes Other Than Income (GAAP)
301
341
291
283
337
Add: Severance Tax Refund
-
-
-
31
-
Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP) (4)
301
341
291
314
337
Interest Expense, Net
51
47
38
31
36
Less: Acquisition-Related Financing Commitment Costs
(6)
-
-
-
-
Interest Expense, Net (Non-GAAP) (5)
45
47
38
31
36
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs)
1,389
1,400
1,353
1,318
1,337
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
1,371
1,400
1,353
1,339
1,337
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)
1,053
1,013
1,019
1,031
984
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)
2,442
2,413
2,372
2,349
2,321
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)
2,424
2,413
2,372
2,370
2,321
Exploration Costs
74
41
52
43
34
Dry Hole Costs
11
34
8
-
5
Impairments
39
44
276
15
81
Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)
124
119
336
58
120
Less: Certain Impairments (2)
(11)
-
(254)
-
(35)
Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)
113
119
82
58
85
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j)
2,566
2,532
2,708
2,407
2,441
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-
2,537
2,532
2,454
2,428
2,406
Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
1,542
1,970
1,601
1,977
2,069
Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
1,571
1,970
1,855
1,956
2,104
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)
Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a)
53.08
57.79
55.41
60.25
63.22
Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)
36.15
38.84
39.62
39.15
40.87
Composite Average Operating Income per Boe - (d) / (a)
16.93
18.95
15.79
21.10
22.35
Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate,
39.80
45.88
42.74
44.31
47.31
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
13.46
14.26
13.42
13.32
14.03
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
26.34
31.62
29.32
30.99
33.28
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a)
23.66
24.58
23.53
23.74
24.35
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
16.14
21.30
19.21
20.57
22.96
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a)
24.86
25.79
26.86
24.33
25.61
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) -
14.94
20.09
15.88
19.98
21.70
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
13.30
14.26
13.42
13.53
14.03
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
26.50
31.62
29.32
30.78
33.28
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a)
23.50
24.58
23.53
23.95
24.35
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
16.30
21.30
19.21
20.36
22.96
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a)
24.59
25.79
24.34
24.54
25.24
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) -
15.21
20.09
18.40
19.77
22.07
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
2024
2023
2022
Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)
388.7
359.4
331.5
Total Operating Revenues and Other - (b)
23,698
24,186
25,702
Total Operating Expenses - (c)
15,616
14,583
15,736
Operating Income (Loss) - (d)
8,082
9,603
9,966
Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas
Crude Oil and Condensate
13,921
13,748
16,367
Natural Gas Liquids
2,106
1,884
2,648
Natural Gas
1,551
1,744
3,781
Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
17,578
17,376
22,796
Operating Costs
Lease and Well
1,572
1,454
1,331
Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs (1)
1,722
1,620
1,587
General and Administrative (GAAP)
669
640
570
Less: Severance Tax Consulting Fees
(10)
-
(16)
General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (3)
659
640
554
Taxes Other Than Income (GAAP)
1,249
1,284
1,585
Add: Severance Tax Refund
31
-
115
Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP) (4)
1,280
1,284
1,700
Interest Expense, Net
138
148
179
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
5,350
5,146
5,252
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
5,371
5,146
5,351
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)
4,108
3,492
3,542
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)
9,458
8,638
8,794
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)
9,479
8,638
8,893
Exploration Costs
174
181
159
Dry Hole Costs
14
1
45
Impairments
391
202
382
Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)
579
384
586
Less: Certain Impairments (2)
(291)
(42)
(113)
Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)
288
342
473
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j)
10,037
9,022
9,380
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-
9,767
8,980
9,366
Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
7,541
8,354
13,416
Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural
7,811
8,396
13,430
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent
(Continued)
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
2024
2023
2022
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)
Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a)
60.97
67.30
77.53
Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)
40.18
40.58
47.47
Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe - (d) / (a)
20.79
26.72
30.06
Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate,
45.22
48.34
68.77
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
13.76
14.31
15.84
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
31.46
34.03
52.93
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a)
24.33
24.03
26.53
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
20.89
24.31
42.24
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a)
25.82
25.10
28.30
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) /
19.40
23.24
40.47
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
13.82
14.31
16.14
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
31.40
34.03
52.63
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a)
24.39
24.03
26.83
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
20.83
24.31
41.94
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a)
25.13
24.98
28.26
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) /
20.09
23.36
40.51
(1)
Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income.
(2)
In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).
(3)
EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from General and Administrative Costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.
(4)
EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from Taxes Other Than Income is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.
(5)
EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from Interest Expense, Net is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.
Additional Key Financial Information
(Unaudited)
See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.
2024 Actual
2023 Actual
2022 Actual
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)
United States
490.6
475.2
460.7
Trinidad
0.8
0.6
0.6
Total
491.4
475.8
461.3
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)
Total
245.9
223.8
197.7
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)
United States
1,728
1,551
1,315
Trinidad
220
160
180
Total
1,948
1,711
1,495
Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)
United States
1,024.5
957.5
877.5
Trinidad
37.6
27.3
30.7
Total
1,062.1
984.8
908.2
Benchmark Price
Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)
75.72
77.61
94.23
Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)
2.27
2.74
6.64
Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI1 ($/Bbl)
United States
1.70
1.57
2.99
Trinidad
(11.29)
(9.03)
(8.07)
Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI
Total
30.9 %
29.7 %
39.0 %
Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub2 ($/Mcf)
United States
(0.28)
(0.04)
0.63
Natural Gas Realizations3 ($/Mcf)
Trinidad
3.65
3.65
4.43
Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)
6,653
6,818
5,610
Capital Expenditures4 (non-GAAP) ($MM)
6,226
6,041
4,607
Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)
Lease and Well
4.04
4.05
4.02
Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs5
4.43
4.50
4.78
General and Administrative (GAAP)
1.72
1.78
1.72
General and Administrative (non-GAAP)6
1.70
1.78
1.67
Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)
10.19
10.33
10.52
Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)6
10.17
10.33
10.47
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
10.57
9.72
10.69
Expenses ($MM)
Exploration and Dry Hole
188
182
204
Impairment (GAAP)
391
202
382
Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))7
100
160
269
Capitalized Interest
45
33
36
Net Interest
138
148
179
TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas)
(GAAP)
7.1 %
7.4 %
7.0 %
(non-GAAP)6
7.3 %
7.4 %
7.5 %
Income Taxes
Effective Rate
22.1 %
21.6 %
21.7 %
Current Tax Expense ($MM)
1,348
1,415
2,208
Additional Key Information
Endnotes
1)
EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.
2)
EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months.
3)
The full-year 2022 realized natural gas price for Trinidad includes a one-time pricing adjustment of $0.76/Mcf for prior-period production following a contract amendment with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited.
4)
Capital Expenditures includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. Capital Expenditures excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.
5)
Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income.
6)
Cash Operating Costs consist of LOE, GP&T and G&A. TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas) (non-GAAP) and G&A (non-GAAP) for fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2022 exclude a state severance tax refund and related consulting fees, respectively, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per-Boe impact of such consulting fees on G&A and total Cash Operating Costs for fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2022 was $(0.02) and $(0.05), respectively.
7)
In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).
