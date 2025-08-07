EOG Resources, Inc.: EOG Resources Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results and Updates 2025 Guidance

HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported second quarter 2025 results and updated its 2025 guidance. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions and discussion, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.

Key Financial Results





In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data





GAAP 2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

Total Revenue 5,478

5,669

5,585

5,965

6,025

Net Income 1,345

1,463

1,251

1,673

1,690

Net Income Per Share 2.46

2.65

2.23

2.95

2.95

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,032

2,289

2,763

3,588

2,889

Total Expenditures 1,883

1,546

1,446

1,573

1,682

Current and Long-Term Debt 4,236

4,744

4,752

3,776

3,784

Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,216

6,599

7,092

6,122

5,431

Debt-to-Total Capitalization 12.7 %

13.8 %

13.9 %

11.3 %

11.5 %

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe) 10.05

10.31

10.15

10.15

10.11











Non-GAAP







Adjusted Net Income 1,268

1,586

1,535

1,644

1,807

Adjusted Net Income Per Share 2.32

2.87

2.74

2.89

3.16

Adjusted CFO1 2,496

2,813

2,635

2,988

3,042

Capital Expenditures 1,523

1,484

1,358

1,497

1,668

Free Cash Flow 973

1,329

1,277

1,491

1,374

Net Debt (980)

(1,855)

(2,340)

(2,346)

(1,647)

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (3.5 %)

(6.7 %)

(8.7 %)

(8.6 %)

(6.0 %)

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)2,3 9.94

10.31

10.15

10.05

10.11



Second Quarter Highlights

Earned adjusted net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.32 per share

Generated $1.0 billion of free cash flow

Paid $528 million in regular dividends and repurchased $600 million of shares

Oil, NGLs and natural gas production above guidance midpoints

Capital expenditures and per-unit operating costs better than guidance midpoints

Completed $3.5 billion debt offering to fund the acquisition of Encino Acquisition Partners (Encino)

2025 Guidance Update

Updated 2025 guidance after close of Encino acquisition

Volumes and Capital Expenditures







2Q 2025

















Volumes 2Q 2025

Guidance

Midpoint

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod) 504.2

502.1

502.1

494.6

493.0

490.7

Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld) 258.4

251.0

241.7

252.5

254.3

244.8

Natural Gas (MMcfd) 2,229

2,170

2,080

2,092

1,970

1,872

Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed) 1,134.1

1,114.8

1,090.4

1,095.7

1,075.7

1,047.5











Capital Expenditures ($MM) 1,523

1,550

1,484

1,358

1,497

1,668



From Ezra Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

"EOG delivered excellent second quarter results, with oil, gas, and NGL volumes exceeding the midpoints of our guidance. At the same time, we maintained our focus on cost discipline, with capital expenditures, cash operating costs, and DD&A all coming in below guidance. Strong operational execution across our multi-basin portfolio continues to be the foundation of our success.

"Our operational excellence translated into strong financial performance. EOG generated $973 million in free cash flow during the quarter. We continued to deliver on our cash return commitment by returning $1.1 billion to shareholders, including $600 million of share repurchases. The regular dividend remains our top cash return priority. The 5% increase in our regular quarterly dividend, announced in tandem with the Encino acquisition, reflects both our continued confidence in our business and the positive impact we expect from the transaction.

"With the close of the Encino acquisition, the Utica is now positioned as a foundational asset for EOG. We have updated our full year 2025 guidance, which reflects both capital discipline and our high conviction in the quality and potential of this asset. Our focus is on optimizing the development of the play as we integrate Encino with our operations.

"EOG has never been better positioned to create long-term value for shareholders. The expansion of our portfolio through the Encino acquisition, our entry into Bahrain and the UAE, as well as strong exploration progress across our domestic portfolio and in Trinidad, has significantly enhanced our industry-leading asset base. We continue to improve our resource base while also maintaining one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. Our multi- basin portfolio, operational excellence, and financial strength provide us unmatched flexibility to deliver high returns and significant cash return to shareholders through commodity price cycles."

Previously Announced Regular Dividend and Second Quarter Share Repurchases

On May 30, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $1.02 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 17, 2025. The indicated annual rate is $4.08 per share.

During the second quarter, the company repurchased 5.4 million shares for $600 million under its share repurchase authorization. EOG has $4.5 billion remaining on its current share buyback authorization.

2025 Guidance

2025 Guidance Update

Full year guidance has been updated after the close of the Encino acquisition. The revised outlook also incorporates strong year-to-date operational performance and the impact of recently enacted U.S. tax legislation.

Total capital expenditures for 2025 are now expected to range from $6.2 to $6.4 billion delivering full year average oil production of 521 MBod and average total production of 1,224 MBoed.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Performance

Prices

Crude oil, NGL and natural gas prices decreased in 2Q compared with 1Q

Volumes

Oil production of 504,200 Bopd was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up from 1Q

NGL production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 7% from 1Q

Natural gas production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 7% from 1Q

Total company equivalent production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and increased 4% from 1Q

Per-Unit Costs

LOE, GP&T, DD&A and non-GAAP G&A costs decreased in 2Q compared to 1Q. Encino acquisition-related costs increased GAAP G&A costs in 2Q compared to 1Q

Hedges

Mark-to-market hedge gains increased GAAP earnings per share in 2Q compared with 1Q

Decreased cash paid to settle hedges increased adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share in 2Q compared with 1Q

Free Cash Flow

Adjusted cash flow from operations was $2.5 billion

Incurred $1.5 billion of capital expenditures

This resulted in $1.0 billion of free cash flow

Cash Return and Working Capital

Paid $528 million in regular dividends

Repurchased $600 million of stock

Repaid $500 million of Senior Notes upon maturity

Acquired Eagle Ford bolt-on acreage for approximately $270 million

Second Quarter 2025 Operating Performance

Lease and Well

QoQ : Decreased primarily due to lower maintenance costs and water handling expenses

: Decreased primarily due to lower maintenance costs and water handling expenses Guidance Midpoint : Lower primarily due to lower maintenance costs, water handling expenses and workover expenses

General and Administrative

QoQ : Decreased primarily due to lower professional fees

: Decreased primarily due to lower professional fees Guidance Midpoint : Lower primarily due to lower professional fees

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs

QoQ : Decreased primarily due to lower natural gas gathering and processing fees and operating expenses

: Decreased primarily due to lower natural gas gathering and processing fees and operating expenses Guidance Midpoint : Lower primarily due to lower natural gas gathering and processing fees and compression fuel-related costs

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

QoQ : Decreased primarily due to well mix

: Decreased primarily due to well mix Guidance Midpoint : Lower primarily due to well mix

Second Quarter 2025 Results vs Guidance

(Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.



2Q 2025

























2Q 2025

Guidance Midpoint7

Variance

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024



Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)









United States 503.1

501.3

1.8

500.9

493.5

491.8

490.1



Trinidad 1.1

0.8

0.3

1.2

1.1

1.2

0.6



Total 504.2

502.1

2.1

502.1

494.6

493.0

490.7



Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)









Total 258.4

251.0

7.4

241.7

252.5

254.3

244.8



Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)









United States 1,977

1,930

47

1,834

1,840

1,745

1,668



Trinidad 252

240

12

246

252

225

204



Total 2,229

2,170

59

2,080

2,092

1,970

1,872















Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) 1,134.1

1,114.8

19.3

1,090.4

1,095.7

1,075.7

1,047.5



Total MMBoe 103.2

101.4

1.8

98.1

100.8

99.0

95.3















Benchmark Price









Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl) 63.71









71.42

70.28

75.16

80.55



Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf) 3.44









3.66

2.79

2.16

1.89















Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI8 ($/Bbl)









United States 1.13

1.30

(0.17)

1.48

1.40

1.79

2.16



Trinidad (9.21)

(9.50)

0.29

(10.30)

(9.81)

(12.01)

(9.80)



Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI









Total 35.6 %

34.0 %

1.6 %

36.8 %

33.9 %

29.8 %

28.7 %



Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub9 ($/Mcf)









United States (0.57)

(0.45)

(0.12)

(0.30)

(0.40)

(0.32)

(0.32)



Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)









Trinidad 3.65

3.60

0.05

3.78

3.86

3.68

3.48















Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM) 1,883









1,546

1,446

1,573

1,682



Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM) 1,523

1,550

(27)

1,484

1,358

1,497

1,668















Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)









Lease and Well 3.84

4.15

(0.31)

4.09

3.91

3.96

4.09



Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs6 4.41

4.55

(0.14)

4.48

4.37

4.50

4.44



General and Administrative (GAAP) 1.80

1.75

0.05

1.74

1.87

1.69

1.58



General and Administrative (non-GAAP)2,3 1.69

1.75

(0.06)

1.74

1.87

1.59

1.58



Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) 10.05

10.45

(0.40)

10.31

10.15

10.15

10.11



Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)2,3 9.94

10.45

(0.51)

10.31

10.15

10.05

10.11



Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 10.20

10.30

(0.10)

10.32

10.11

10.42

10.32















Expenses ($MM)









Exploration and Dry Hole 85

70

15

75

60

43

39



Impairment (GAAP) 39









44

276

15

81



Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP)10 28

70

(42)

44

23

15

46



Capitalized Interest 11

12

(1)

12

13

12

10



Net Interest (GAAP) 51

43

8

47

38

31

36



Net Interest (non-GAAP)5 45

43

2

47

38

31

36



?









TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and

condensate, NGLs and natural gas)









(GAAP) 7.3 %

8.0 %

(0.7 %)

7.6 %

6.8 %

6.5 %

7.5 %



(non-GAAP)3 7.3 %

8.0 %

(0.7 %)

7.6 %

6.8 %

7.2 %

7.5 %



Income Taxes









Effective Rate 23.2 %

22.5 %

0.7 %

22.1 %

23.0 %

21.6 %

21.7 %



Current Tax Expense ($MM) 301

260

41

370

454

240

341





Third Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Guidance 11 (Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions. 3Q 2025

3Q 2025

FY 2025

FY 2025



Guidance Range

Midpoint

Guidance Range

Midpoint

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)























United States 528.7 - 533.3

531.0

517.6 - 521.4

519.5

Trinidad 1.2 - 1.6

1.4

1.1 - 1.5

1.3

Total 529.9 - 534.9

532.4

518.7 - 522.9

520.8

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)























Total 297.5 - 312.5

305.0

279.0 - 289.0

284.0

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)























United States 2,475 - 2,575

2,525

2,240 - 2,340

2,290

Trinidad 200 - 220

210

215 - 235

225

Total 2,675 - 2,795

2,735

2,455 - 2,575

2,515

Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)























United States 1,238.7 - 1,275.0

1,256.9

1,169.9 - 1,200.4

1,185.2

Trinidad 34.5 - 38.3

36.4

36.9 - 40.7

38.8

Total 1,273.2 - 1,313.3

1,293.3

1,206.8 - 1,241.1

1,224.0

Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI 8 ($/Bbl)

United States 0.05 - 1.55

0.80

(0.15) - 1.85

0.85

Trinidad (5.75) - (4.25)

(5.00)

(8.00) - (6.00)

(7.00)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI

Total 29.0 % - 39.0 %

34.0 %

30.0 % - 40.0 %

35.0 %

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub 9 ($/Mcf)

United States (0.75) - (0.05)

(0.40)

(1.40) - 0.60

(0.40)

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)























Trinidad 3.25 - 3.95

3.60

3.10 - 4.10

3.60



























Capital Expenditures 12 ($MM) 1,600 - 1,700

1,650

6,200 - 6,400

6,300



























Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)























Lease and Well 3.45 - 3.95

3.70

3.55 - 4.05

3.80

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs6 4.85 - 5.35

5.10

4.65 - 5.15

4.90

General and Administrative 1.35 - 1.65

1.50

1.50 - 1.80

1.65

Cash Operating Costs 9.65 - 10.95

10.30

9.70 - 11.00

10.35

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 9.35 - 10.35

9.85

9.55 - 10.55

10.05

Expenses ($MM)























Exploration and Dry Hole 55 - 95

75

270 - 310

290

Impairment (excluding certain impairments)10 30 - 110

70

180 - 260

220

Capitalized Interest 19 - 23

21

68 - 72

70

Net Interest 81 - 85

83

248 - 252

250







TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and



condensate, NGLs and natural gas) 6.5 % - 8.5 %

7.5 %

6.5 % - 8.5 %

7.5 %

Income Taxes























Effective Rate 18.0 % - 23.0 %

20.5 %

20.0 % - 25.0 %

22.5 %

Current Tax Expense ($MM) 130 - 230

180

1,040 - 1,240

1,140



Income Statements In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)





2024

2025

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Operating Revenues and Other





















Crude Oil and Condensate 3,480 3,692 3,488 3,261 13,921

3,293 2,974



6,267 Natural Gas Liquids 513 515 524 554 2,106

572 534



1,106 Natural Gas 382 303 372 494 1,551

637 600



1,237 Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market

Financial Commodity and Other

Derivative Contracts, Net 237 (47) 79 (65) 204

(191) 107



(84) Gathering, Processing and Marketing 1,459 1,519 1,481 1,341 5,800

1,340 1,247



2,587 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions,

Net 26 20 (7) (23) 16

(1) -



(1) Other, Net 26 23 28 23 100

19 16



35 Total 6,123 6,025 5,965 5,585 23,698

5,669 5,478



11,147























Operating Expenses





















Lease and Well 396 390 392 394 1,572

401 396



797 Gathering, Processing and

Transportation Costs 413 423 445 441 1,722

440 455



895 Exploration Costs 45 34 43 52 174

41 74



115 Dry Hole Costs 1 5 - 8 14

34 11



45 Impairments 19 81 15 276 391

44 39



83 Marketing Costs 1,404 1,490 1,500 1,323 5,717

1,325 1,216



2,541 Depreciation, Depletion and

Amortization 1,074 984 1,031 1,019 4,108

1,013 1,053



2,066 General and Administrative 162 151 167 189 669

171 186



357 Taxes Other Than Income 338 337 283 291 1,249

341 301



642 Total 3,852 3,895 3,876 3,993 15,616

3,810 3,731



7,541























Operating Income 2,271 2,130 2,089 1,592 8,082

1,859 1,747



3,606 Other Income, Net 62 66 76 70 274

65 55



120 Income Before Interest Expense and

Income Taxes 2,333 2,196 2,165 1,662 8,356

1,924 1,802



3,726 Interest Expense, Net 33 36 31 38 138

47 51



98 Income Before Income Taxes 2,300 2,160 2,134 1,624 8,218

1,877 1,751



3,628 Income Tax Provision 511 470 461 373 1,815

414 406



820 Net Income 1,789 1,690 1,673 1,251 6,403

1,463 1,345



2,808























Dividends Declared per Common Share 0.9100 0.9100 0.9100 0.9750 3.7050

0.9750 1.9950



2.9700 Net Income Per Share





















Basic 3.11 2.97 2.97 2.25 11.31

2.66 2.48



5.13 Diluted 3.10 2.95 2.95 2.23 11.25

2.65 2.46



5.11 Average Number of Common Shares





















Basic 575 569 564 557 566

550 543



547 Diluted 577 572 568 561 569

553 546



549

Volumes and Prices (Unaudited)





2024

2025

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)





















United States 486.8 490.1 491.8 493.5 490.6

500.9 503.1



502.0 Trinidad 0.6 0.6 1.2 1.1 0.8

1.2 1.1



1.1 Total 487.4 490.7 493.0 494.6 491.4

502.1 504.2



503.1























Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (B)





















United States $ 78.46 $ 82.71 $ 76.95 $ 71.68 $ 77.42

$ 72.90 $ 64.84



$ 68.84 Trinidad 67.50 70.75 63.15 60.47 64.43

61.12 54.50



57.84 Composite 78.45 82.69 76.92 71.66 77.40

72.87 64.82



68.81























Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)





















United States 231.7 244.8 254.3 252.5 245.9

241.7 258.4



250.1 Total 231.7 244.8 254.3 252.5 245.9

241.7 258.4



250.1























Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (B)





















United States $ 24.32 $ 23.11 $ 22.42 $ 23.85 $ 23.40

$ 26.29 $ 22.70



$ 24.42 Composite 24.32 23.11 22.42 23.85 23.40

26.29 22.70



24.42























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)





















United States 1,658 1,668 1,745 1,840 1,728

1,834 1,977



1,906 Trinidad 200 204 225 252 220

246 252



249 Total 1,858 1,872 1,970 2,092 1,948

2,080 2,229



2,155























Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (B)





















United States $ 2.10 $ 1.57 $ 1.84 $ 2.39 $ 1.99

$ 3.36 $ 2.87



$ 3.10 Trinidad 3.54 3.48 3.68 3.86 3.65

3.78 3.65



3.71 Composite 2.26 1.78 2.05 2.57 2.17

3.41 2.96



3.17























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (C)





















United States 994.7 1,013.0 1,037.1 1,052.7 1,024.5

1,048.3 1,090.9



1,069.7 Trinidad 34.1 34.5 38.6 43.0 37.6

42.1 43.2



42.7 Total 1,028.8 1,047.5 1,075.7 1,095.7 1,062.1

1,090.4 1,134.1



1,112.4























Total MMBoe (C) 93.6 95.3 99.0 100.8 388.7

98.1 103.2



201.3





























(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity and other derivative instruments (see Note 10 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025). (C) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets In millions of USD (Unaudited)

2024

2025

MAR JUN SEP DEC

MAR JUN SEP DEC Current Assets

















Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,292 5,431 6,122 7,092

6,599 5,216



Accounts Receivable, Net 2,688 2,657 2,545 2,650

2,621 2,504



Inventories 1,154 1,069 1,038 985

897 934



Assets from Price Risk Management Activities 110 4 - -

- -



Other (A) 684 642 460 503

563 591



Total 9,928 9,803 10,165 11,230

10,680 9,245























Property, Plant and Equipment

















Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 73,356 74,615 75,887 77,091

78,432 80,139



Other Property, Plant and Equipment 5,768 6,078 6,314 6,418

6,510 6,616



Total Property, Plant and Equipment 79,124 80,693 82,201 83,509

84,942 86,755



Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and

Amortization (46,047) (47,049) (48,075) (49,297)

(50,310) (51,394)



Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 33,077 33,644 34,126 34,212

34,632 35,361



Deferred Income Taxes 38 44 42 39

44 39



Other Assets 1,753 1,733 1,818 1,705

1,626 1,639



Total Assets 44,796 45,224 46,151 47,186

46,982 46,284























Current Liabilities

















Accounts Payable 2,389 2,436 2,290 2,464

2,353 2,266



Accrued Taxes Payable 786 600 855 1,007

668 348



Dividends Payable 523 516 513 539

534 1,081



Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities - 8 32 116

276 85



Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 34 534 34 532

1,280 778



Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 318 303 338 315

318 360



Other 223 231 344 381

290 257



Total 4,273 4,628 4,406 5,354

5,719 5,175























Long-Term Debt 3,757 3,250 3,742 4,220

3,464 3,458



Other Liabilities 2,533 2,456 2,480 2,395

2,368 2,398



Deferred Income Taxes 5,597 5,731 5,949 5,866

5,915 6,015



Commitments and Contingencies





































Stockholders' Equity

















Common Stock, $0.01 Par 206 206 206 206

206 206



Additional Paid in Capital 6,188 6,219 6,058 6,090

6,095 6,153



Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (8) (8) (9) (4)

(4) (7)



Retained Earnings 23,897 25,071 26,231 26,941

27,869 28,131



Common Stock Held in Treasury (1,647) (2,329) (2,912) (3,882)

(4,650) (5,245)



Total Stockholders' Equity 28,636 29,159 29,574 29,351

29,516 29,238



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 44,796 45,224 46,151 47,186

46,982 46,284









(A) Effective October 1, 2024, EOG combined Income Taxes Receivable into the Other line item. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Total Assets.

Cash Flow Statements In millions of USD (Unaudited)























2024

2025

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Cash Flows from Operating Activities





















Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash

Provided by Operating Activities:





















Net Income 1,789 1,690 1,673 1,251 6,403

1,463 1,345



2,808 Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash





















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 1,074 984 1,031 1,019 4,108

1,013 1,053



2,066 Impairments 19 81 15 276 391

44 39



83 Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 45 45 58 51 199

50 53



103 Deferred Income Taxes 199 128 220 (80) 467

44 105



149 (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net (26) (20) 7 23 (16)

1 -



1 Other, Net 9 3 2 3 17

11 11



22 Dry Hole Costs 1 5 - 8 14

34 11



45 Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other

Derivative Contracts (Gains) Losses, Net (237) 47 (79) 65 (204)

191 (107)



84 Net Cash Received from (Payments for)

Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts 55 79 61 19 214

(38) (24)



(62) Changes in Components of Working Capital and

Other Assets and Liabilities





















Accounts Receivable 58 33 109 (99) 101

48 122



170 Inventories 117 75 30 37 259

76 (45)



31 Accounts Payable (58) 29 (159) 152 (36)

(129) (107)



(236) Accrued Taxes Payable 319 (185) 256 151 541

(339) (321)



(660) Other Assets (161) 42 197 (34) 44

(43) (43)



(86) Other Liabilities (71) (20) 108 6 23

(96) (52)



(148) Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities (229) (127) 59 (85) (382)

(41) (8)



(49) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,903 2,889 3,588 2,763 12,143

2,289 2,032



4,321 Investing Cash Flows





















Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (1,485) (1,357) (1,263) (1,248) (5,353)

(1,381) (1,699)



(3,080) Additions to Other Property, Plant and

Equipment (350) (313) (239) (117) (1,019)

(102) (94)



(196) Proceeds from Sales of Assets 9 10 - 4 23

12 4



16 Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities 229 127 (59) 85 382

41 8



49 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (1,597) (1,533) (1,561) (1,276) (5,967)

(1,430) (1,781)



(3,211) Financing Cash Flows





















Long-Term Debt Borrowings - - - 985 985

- -



- Long-Term Debt Repayments - - - - -

- (500)



(500) Dividends Paid (525) (520) (533) (509) (2,087)

(538) (528)



(1,066) Treasury Stock Purchased (759) (699) (795) (993) (3,246)

(806) (602)



(1,408) Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and

Employee Stock Purchase Plan - 11 - 11 22

- 11



11 Debt Issuance and Other Financing Costs - - - (2) (2)

- (7)



(7) Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (8) (9) (8) (8) (33)

(8) (9)



(17) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,292) (1,217) (1,336) (516) (4,361)

(1,352) (1,635)



(2,987) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash - - - (1) (1)

- 1



1 Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 14 139 691 970 1,814

(493) (1,383)



(1,876) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 5,278 5,292 5,431 6,122 5,278

7,092 6,599



7,092 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 5,292 5,431 6,122 7,092 7,092

6,599 5,216



5,216

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.

As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.

EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time - for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.

Direct ATROR

The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) is based on EOG's net estimated recoverable reserves for a particular well(s) or play, the estimated net present value of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which EOG utilizes certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring such well(s). As such, EOG's direct ATROR for a particular well(s) or play cannot be calculated from EOG's consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)





























The following tables adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the net unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these and other derivative transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets)), and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

















2Q 2025

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,751

(406)

1,345

2.46 Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts, Net (107)

23

(84)

(0.16) Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) (24)

5

(19)

(0.03) Add: Certain Impairments 11

-

11

0.02 Add: Acquisition-related costs (2) 18

(3)

15

0.03 Adjustments to Net Income (102)

25

(77)

(0.14)















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,649

(381)

1,268

2.32















Average Number of Common Shares













Basic











543 Diluted











546





(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, such amount was $24 million. (2) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs ($12 million) and financing commitment costs ($6 million).

Adjusted Net Income (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)































1Q 2025

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,877

(414)

1,463

2.65 Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts, Net 191

(41)

150

0.26 Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) (38)

8

(30)

(0.05) Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 1

2

3

0.01 Adjustments to Net Income 154

(31)

123

0.22















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,031

(445)

1,586

2.87















Average Number of Common Shares













Basic











550 Diluted











553





(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, such amount was $38 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)































4Q 2024

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 1,624

(373)

1,251

2.23 Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts, Net 65

(14)

51

0.10 Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) 19

(4)

15

0.03 Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 23

(4)

19

0.03 Add: Certain Impairments 254

(55)

199

0.35 Adjustments to Net Income 361

(77)

284

0.51















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 1,985

(450)

1,535

2.74















Average Number of Common Shares













Basic











557 Diluted











561





(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, such amount was $19 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)































3Q 2024

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,134

(461)

1,673

2.95 Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts, Net (79)

17

(62)

(0.11) Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) 61

(13)

48

0.08 Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 7

(2)

5

0.01 Less: Severance Tax Refund (31)

7

(24)

(0.04) Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees 10

(2)

8

0.01 Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund (5)

1

(4)

(0.01) Adjustments to Net Income (37)

8

(29)

(0.06)















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,097

(453)

1,644

2.89















Average Number of Common Shares













Basic











564 Diluted











568





(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, such amount was $61 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)































2Q 2024

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,160

(470)

1,690

2.95 Adjustments:













Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts, Net 47

(10)

37

0.07 Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (1) 79

(17)

62

0.11 Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (20)

5

(15)

(0.03) Add: Certain Impairments 35

(2)

33

0.06 Adjustments to Net Income 141

(24)

117

0.21















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,301

(494)

1,807

3.16















Average Number of Common Shares













Basic











569 Diluted











572





(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, such amount was $79 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)















FY 2024

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 8,218

(1,815)

6,403

11.25 Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts, Net (204)

44

(160)

(0.28) Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) 214

(46)

168

0.30 Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (16)

3

(13)

(0.02) Add: Certain Impairments 291

(57)

234

0.41 Less: Severance Tax Refund (31)

7

(24)

(0.04) Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees 10

(2)

8

0.01 Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund (5)

1

(4)

(0.01) Adjustments to Net Income 259

(50)

209

0.37















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 8,477

(1,865)

6,612

11.62















Average Number of Common Shares













Basic











566 Diluted











569





















(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, such amount was $214 million.

Adjusted Net Income (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)















FY 2023

Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings per

Share















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 9,689

(2,095)

7,594

13.00 Adjustments:













Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts, Net (818)

176

(642)

(1.09) Net Cash Payments for Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) (112)

24

(88)

(0.15) Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (95)

20

(75)

(0.13) Add: Certain Impairments 42

(6)

36

0.06 Adjustments to Net Income (983)

214

(769)

(1.31)















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 8,706

(1,881)

6,825

11.69















Average Number of Common Shares













Basic











581 Diluted











584





















(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP), EOG subtracts from reported Net Income (GAAP) the total net cash paid for settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, such amount was $112 million.

Net Income per Share In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







1Q 2025 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



2.65







Realized Prices





2Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and

Natural Gas per Boe 39.80



Less: 1Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and

Natural Gas per Boe (45.88)



Subtotal (6.08)



Multiplied by: 2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 103.2



Total Change in Revenue (627)



Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 138



Change in Net Income (489)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.90)







Volumes





2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 103.2



Less: 1Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (98.1)



Subtotal 5.1



Multiplied by: 2Q 2025 Composite Average Margin per Boe (GAAP) (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule below) 14.94



Change in Margin 76



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (17)



Change in Net Income 59



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.11







Certain Operating Costs per Boe





1Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 20.63



Less: 2Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (20.25)



Subtotal 0.38



Multiplied by: 2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 103.2



Change in Before-Tax Net Income 39



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (9)



Change in Net Income 30



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.05

Net Income Per Share (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net



2Q 2025 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts 107



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (23)



After Tax - (a) 84



Less: 1Q 2025 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts (191)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 41



After Tax - (b) (150)



Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) 234



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.43







Other (1)



0.12







2Q 2025 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



2.46







2Q 2025 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted 546

















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







1Q 2025 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP) - Diluted



2.87







Realized Prices





2Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and

Natural Gas per Boe 39.80



Less: 1Q 2025 Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and

Natural Gas per Boe (45.88)



Subtotal (6.08)



Multiplied by: 2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 103.2



Total Change in Revenue (627)



Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 138



Change in Net Income (489)



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.90)







Volumes





2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 103.2



Less: 1Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (98.1)



Subtotal 5.1



Multiplied by: 2Q 2025 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule below) 15.21



Change in Margin 78



Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (17)



Change in Net Income 61



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.11







Certain Operating Costs per Boe





1Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 20.63



Less: 2Q 2025 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (20.14)



Subtotal 0.49



Multiplied by: 2Q 2025 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 103.2



Change in Before-Tax Net Income 51



Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (11)



Change in Net Income 40



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.07

Adjusted Net Income Per Share (Continued) In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)







Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts



2Q 2025 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (24)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 5



After Tax - (a) (19)



1Q 2025 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (38)



Less: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 8



After Tax - (b) (30)



Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) 11



Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.02







Other (1)



0.15







2Q 2025 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



2.32







2Q 2025 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted 546

















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration costs, dry hole costs, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense, the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate and the impact of share repurchases on diluted shares.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow In millions of USD (Unaudited)







































The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities (or Investing and Financing Activities, as applicable) and certain other adjustments to exclude certain non-recurring items and other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry. As indicated in the tables below, EOG is (1) in addition to its customary working capital-related adjustments, adjusting Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to add back certain non-recurring acquisition-related costs incurred during the second quarter 2025 and (2) now presenting such adjusted measure as "Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP)" (instead of "Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP)" as reported in prior periods); the presentation below with respect to the second quarter 2025 and the prior periods shown has been conformed.

2024

2025

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year























Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 2,903 2,889 3,588 2,763 12,143

2,289 2,032



4,321























Adjustments:





















Changes in Components of Working Capital

and Other Assets and Liabilities





















Accounts Receivable (58) (33) (109) 99 (101)

(48) (122)



(170) Inventories (117) (75) (30) (37) (259)

(76) 45



(31) Accounts Payable 58 (29) 159 (152) 36

129 107



236 Accrued Taxes Payable (319) 185 (256) (151) (541)

339 321



660 Other Assets 161 (42) (197) 34 (44)

43 43



86 Other Liabilities 71 20 (108) (6) (23)

96 52



148 Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities 229 127 (59) 85 382

41 8



49 Add:





















Acquisition-Related Costs (1), Net of Tax - - - - -

- 10



10 Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-

GAAP) 2,928 3,042 2,988 2,635 11,593

2,813 2,496



5,309 Less:





















Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (2) (1,703) (1,668) (1,497) (1,358) (6,226)

(1,484) (1,523)



(3,007) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 1,225 1,374 1,491 1,277 5,367

1,329 973



2,302























(1) Consists of Encino acquisition-related G&A costs of $12 million (before tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2025. (2) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):

























2024

2025

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year























Total Expenditures (GAAP) 1,952 1,682 1,573 1,446 6,653

1,546 1,883



3,429 Less:





















Asset Retirement Costs (21) 60 (11) (26) 2

(13) (14)



(27) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of

Unproved Properties (31) (34) (17) (3) (85)

(9) (2)



(11) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (21) (5) - (7) (33)

1 (270)



(269) Acquisition Costs of Other Property,

Plant and Equipment (131) (1) (5) - (137)

- -



- Exploration Costs (45) (34) (43) (52) (174)

(41) (74)



(115) Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 1,703 1,668 1,497 1,358 6,226

1,484 1,523



3,007

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow In millions of USD (Unaudited)







































FY 2023

FY 2022















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)







11,340

11,093















Adjustments:













Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities











Accounts Receivable







38

347 Inventories







231

534 Accounts Payable







119

(90) Accrued Taxes Payable







(61)

113 Other Assets







(39)

364 Other Liabilities







(184)

266 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities





(295)

(375) Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (Non-GAAP)





11,149

12,252 Less:













Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a)







(6,041)

(4,607) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)







5,108

7,645















(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):















Total Expenditures (GAAP)







6,818

5,610 Less:













Asset Retirement Costs







(257)

(298) Non-Cash Development Drilling







(90)

- Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties







(99)

(127) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties







(16)

(419) Acquisition Costs of Other Property, Plant and Equipment







(134)

- Exploration Costs







(181)

(159) Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)







6,041

4,607

















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)





































The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.





















June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024



















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 29,238

29,516

29,351

29,574

29,159



















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 4,236

4,744

4,752

3,776

3,784 Less: Cash (5,216)

(6,599)

(7,092)

(6,122)

(5,431) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) (980)

(1,855)

(2,340)

(2,346)

(1,647)



















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 33,474

34,260

34,103

33,350

32,943



















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 28,258

27,661

27,011

27,228

27,512



















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 12.7 %

13.8 %

13.9 %

11.3 %

11.5 %



















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c)

/ [(a) + (c)] -3.5 %

-6.7 %

-8.7 %

-8.6 %

-6.0 %

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)



















EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups of components of revenues, costs and/or margins per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). Certain of these components are adjusted for non-recurring and certain other items, as further discussed below. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





















2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024



















Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a) 103.2

98.1

100.8

99.0

95.3



















Total Operating Revenues and Other - (b) 5,478

5,669

5,585

5,965

6,025 Total Operating Expenses - (c) 3,731

3,810

3,993

3,876

3,895 Operating Income - (d) 1,747

1,859

1,592

2,089

2,130



















Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas

















Crude Oil and Condensate 2,974

3,293

3,261

3,488

3,692 Natural Gas Liquids 534

572

554

524

515 Natural Gas 600

637

494

372

303 Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural

Gas - (e) 4,108

4,502

4,309

4,384

4,510



















Operating Costs

















Lease and Well 396

401

394

392

390 Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs (1) 455

440

441

445

423 General and Administrative (GAAP) 186

171

189

167

151 Less: Certain Items (see Endnotes 2 & 3 to 2Q 2025 earnings release) (12)

-

-

(10)

- General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (3) 174

171

189

157

151 Taxes Other Than Income (GAAP) 301

341

291

283

337 Add: Severance Tax Refund -

-

-

31

- Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP) (4) 301

341

291

314

337 Interest Expense, Net 51

47

38

31

36 Less: Acquisition-Related Financing Commitment Costs (6)

-

-

-

- Interest Expense, Net (Non-GAAP) (5) 45

47

38

31

36 Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs)

- (f) 1,389

1,400

1,353

1,318

1,337 Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) - (g) 1,371

1,400

1,353

1,339

1,337



















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A) 1,053

1,013

1,019

1,031

984



















Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) 2,442

2,413

2,372

2,349

2,321 Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) 2,424

2,413

2,372

2,370

2,321



















Exploration Costs 74

41

52

43

34 Dry Hole Costs 11

34

8

-

5 Impairments 39

44

276

15

81 Total Exploration Costs (GAAP) 124

119

336

58

120 Less: Certain Impairments (2) (11)

-

(254)

-

(35) Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP) 113

119

82

58

85



















Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j) 2,566

2,532

2,708

2,407

2,441 Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-

GAAP)) - (k) 2,537

2,532

2,454

2,428

2,406



















Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural

Gas less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs

(GAAP)) 1,542

1,970

1,601

1,977

2,069 Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural

Gas less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration

Costs (Non-GAAP)) 1,571

1,970

1,855

1,956

2,104

Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued) In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)







































2Q 2025

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024 Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)





































Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a) 53.08

57.79

55.41

60.25

63.22 Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a) 36.15

38.84

39.62

39.15

40.87 Composite Average Operating Income per Boe - (d) / (a) 16.93

18.95

15.79

21.10

22.35



















Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate,

NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe - (e) / (a) 39.80

45.88

42.74

44.31

47.31



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -

(f) / (a) 13.46

14.26

13.42

13.32

14.03



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)] 26.34

31.62

29.32

30.99

33.28



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a) 23.66

24.58

23.53

23.74

24.35



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)] 16.14

21.30

19.21

20.57

22.96



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a) 24.86

25.79

26.86

24.33

25.61



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (j) / (a)] 14.94

20.09

15.88

19.98

21.70



















Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)





































Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -

(g) / (a) 13.30

14.26

13.42

13.53

14.03



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)] 26.50

31.62

29.32

30.78

33.28



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a) 23.50

24.58

23.53

23.95

24.35



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)] 16.30

21.30

19.21

20.36

22.96



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a) 24.59

25.79

24.34

24.54

25.24



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (k) / (a)] 15.21

20.09

18.40

19.77

22.07





















Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued) In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)





























2024

2023

2022



















Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)







388.7

359.4

331.5



















Total Operating Revenues and Other - (b)







23,698

24,186

25,702 Total Operating Expenses - (c)







15,616

14,583

15,736 Operating Income (Loss) - (d)







8,082

9,603

9,966



















Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural Gas

















Crude Oil and Condensate







13,921

13,748

16,367 Natural Gas Liquids







2,106

1,884

2,648 Natural Gas







1,551

1,744

3,781 Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural

Gas - (e)







17,578

17,376

22,796



















Operating Costs

















Lease and Well







1,572

1,454

1,331 Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs (1)







1,722

1,620

1,587 General and Administrative (GAAP)







669

640

570 Less: Severance Tax Consulting Fees







(10)

-

(16) General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (3)







659

640

554 Taxes Other Than Income (GAAP)







1,249

1,284

1,585 Add: Severance Tax Refund







31

-

115 Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP) (4)







1,280

1,284

1,700 Interest Expense, Net







138

148

179 Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -

(f)







5,350

5,146

5,252 Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) - (g)







5,371

5,146

5,351



















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)







4,108

3,492

3,542



















Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)







9,458

8,638

8,794 Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)







9,479

8,638

8,893



















Exploration Costs







174

181

159 Dry Hole Costs







14

1

45 Impairments







391

202

382 Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)







579

384

586 Less: Certain Impairments (2)







(291)

(42)

(113) Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)







288

342

473



















Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j)







10,037

9,022

9,380 Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-

GAAP)) - (k)







9,767

8,980

9,366



















Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural

Gas less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs

(GAAP))







7,541

8,354

13,416 Total Revenues from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate, NGLs, and Natural

Gas less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration

Costs (Non-GAAP))







7,811

8,396

13,430





















Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued) In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)



























2024

2023

2022



















Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)





































Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a)







60.97

67.30

77.53 Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)







40.18

40.58

47.47 Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe - (d) / (a)







20.79

26.72

30.06



















Composite Average Revenue from Sales of Crude Oil and Condensate,

NGLs, and Natural Gas per Boe - (e) / (a)







45.22

48.34

68.77



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -

(f) / (a)







13.76

14.31

15.84



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)]







31.46

34.03

52.93



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a)







24.33

24.03

26.53



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)]







20.89

24.31

42.24



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a)







25.82

25.10

28.30



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) /

(a) - (j) / (a)]







19.40

23.24

40.47



















Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)





































Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -

(g) / (a)







13.82

14.31

16.14



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)]







31.40

34.03

52.63



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a)







24.39

24.03

26.83



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)]







20.83

24.31

41.94



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a)







25.13

24.98

28.26



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e) /

(a) - (k) / (a)]







20.09

23.36

40.51

























(1) Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income. (2) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated). (3) EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from General and Administrative Costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring. (4) EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from Taxes Other Than Income is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring. (5) EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from Interest Expense, Net is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.

Additional Key Financial Information (Unaudited)





























See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.



2024 Actual

2023 Actual

2022 Actual















Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)













United States



490.6

475.2

460.7 Trinidad



0.8

0.6

0.6 Total



491.4

475.8

461.3 Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)













Total



245.9

223.8

197.7 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)













United States



1,728

1,551

1,315 Trinidad



220

160

180 Total



1,948

1,711

1,495 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)













United States



1,024.5

957.5

877.5 Trinidad



37.6

27.3

30.7 Total



1,062.1

984.8

908.2















Benchmark Price













Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)



75.72

77.61

94.23 Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)



2.27

2.74

6.64















Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI1 ($/Bbl)













United States



1.70

1.57

2.99 Trinidad



(11.29)

(9.03)

(8.07) Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI













Total



30.9 %

29.7 %

39.0 %















Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub2 ($/Mcf)













United States



(0.28)

(0.04)

0.63 Natural Gas Realizations3 ($/Mcf)













Trinidad



3.65

3.65

4.43















Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)



6,653

6,818

5,610 Capital Expenditures4 (non-GAAP) ($MM)



6,226

6,041

4,607















Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)













Lease and Well



4.04

4.05

4.02 Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs5



4.43

4.50

4.78 General and Administrative (GAAP)



1.72

1.78

1.72 General and Administrative (non-GAAP)6



1.70

1.78

1.67 Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)



10.19

10.33

10.52 Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)6



10.17

10.33

10.47 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization



10.57

9.72

10.69















Expenses ($MM)













Exploration and Dry Hole



188

182

204 Impairment (GAAP)



391

202

382 Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))7



100

160

269 Capitalized Interest



45

33

36 Net Interest



138

148

179















TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas)













(GAAP)



7.1 %

7.4 %

7.0 % (non-GAAP)6



7.3 %

7.4 %

7.5 % Income Taxes













Effective Rate



22.1 %

21.6 %

21.7 % Current Tax Expense ($MM)



1,348

1,415

2,208

Additional Key Information

(Continued)

Endnotes



1) EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.



2) EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months.



3) The full-year 2022 realized natural gas price for Trinidad includes a one-time pricing adjustment of $0.76/Mcf for prior-period production following a contract amendment with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited.



4) Capital Expenditures includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. Capital Expenditures excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.



5) Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income.



6) Cash Operating Costs consist of LOE, GP&T and G&A. TOTI (% of revenues from sales of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas) (non-GAAP) and G&A (non-GAAP) for fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2022 exclude a state severance tax refund and related consulting fees, respectively, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per-Boe impact of such consulting fees on G&A and total Cash Operating Costs for fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2022 was $(0.02) and $(0.05), respectively.



7) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).

