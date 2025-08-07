NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net sales of $133.2 million, a Company record under its current operating segments, increased 2.8% year-over-year

Record net sales of $48.6 million for the Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems segment ("Precast")

Net income of $0.91 per diluted share

Backlog 1 of $298 million for the Water Transmission Systems segment ( " WTS " ); backlog including confirmed orders 2 of $348 million

" " Order book 3 of $56 million for Precast

Repurchased $15.0 million of common stock from April 2025 through July 2025, representing 3.6% of the Company ' s shares outstanding

' Completed corporate rebranding to NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. in June 2025

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWPX) (the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company will broadcast its second quarter 2025 earnings conference call on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 7:00 a.m. PT.

As previously announced, effective June 12, 2025, the Company's shareholders approved an Amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation to change the corporate name from Northwest Pipe Company to NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. and, at the same time, the Company renamed one of its two operating segments. The segment previously referred to as "Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP)" has been renamed "Water Transmission Systems (WTS)" to better reflect the value contribution specifically from the business unit's capabilities in engineering, production execution, and delivery of critical integrated water pipeline systems. The "Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast)" segment name remains unchanged. This change in naming convention does not affect the composition of the segments or the basis of segment reporting, as there have been no changes to how the Company's chief operating decision maker manages or evaluates performance. Historical results have been recast to reflect the updated segment name for all periods presented.

Management Commentary

"In the second quarter, NWPX Infrastructure delivered record results, demonstrating strong operational execution and demand across both business segments," said Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. "We achieved consolidated revenue of $133.2 million, our highest ever for this configuration of the Company, driven by continued momentum in our WTS segment and record performance from our Precast segment. Gross margin expanded to 19.0%, up 230 basis points from the previous quarter, reflecting enhanced production efficiency and solid market demand."

Montross continued, "WTS revenue reached $84.6 million with significant margin expansion due to higher production levels and improved overhead absorption versus the previous quarter. Backlog including confirmed orders surged to $348 million, an increase of over 20% compared to the end of the first quarter, setting the stage for sustained strength in the second half of the year. We anticipate third quarter WTS revenues and margins to remain in-line with or exceed the second quarter."

"Additionally, our Precast segment delivered record revenue of $48.6 million, fueled by markedly higher shipping levels compared to the prior quarter. This performance led to a 210 basis point sequential improvement in our Precast gross margin. Our healthy order book and uptick in order velocity supports our expectation for Precast revenue to remain strong in the third quarter of 2025 with continued margin improvement," concluded Montross.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Consolidated

Net sales increased 2.8% to $133.2 million from $129.5 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross profit decreased 1.7% to $25.4 million, or 19.0% of net sales, from $25.8 million, or 19.9% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2024.

Net income was $9.1 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to $8.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.

Water Transmission Systems Segment (WTS)

WTS net sales decreased 5.5% to $84.6 million from $89.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 driven by a 10% decrease in tons produced resulting from changes in project timing, partially offset by a 4% increase in selling price per ton due to changes in product mix.

WTS gross profit decreased 11.3% to $15.1 million, or 17.8% of WTS net sales, from $17.0 million, or 19.0% of WTS net sales, in the second quarter of 2024 due to decreased volume.

WTS backlog was $298 million as of June 30, 2025 compared to $203 million as of March 31, 2025 and $282 million as of June 30, 2024. Backlog including confirmed orders was $348 million as of June 30, 2025 compared to $289 million as of March 31, 2025 and $348 million as of June 30, 2024.

Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems Segment (Precast)

Precast net sales increased 21.5% to a quarterly record of $48.6 million from $40.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 driven by a 13% increase in volume shipped and a 7% increase in selling prices due to changes in product mix.

Precast gross profit increased 16.7% to $10.3 million, or 21.2% of Precast net sales, from $8.8 million, or 22.1% of Precast net sales, in the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to increased volume.

Precast order book was $56 million as of June 30, 2025 compared to $64 million as of March 31, 2025 and $62 million as of June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, and Capital Allocation

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $30.6 million of outstanding revolving loan borrowings and additional borrowing capacity of approximately $93 million under the revolving credit facility.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $22.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to a $17.3 million decrease in cash from changes in working capital.

Capital expenditures were $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

The Company repurchased approximately 192,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $40.47 per share for a total of $7.8 million during the second quarter of 2025, and subsequent to quarter end, the Company repurchased approximately 171,000 additional shares at an average price of $42.04 per share for a total purchase price of $7.2 million pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.











1 NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. defines "backlog" as the balance of remaining performance obligations under signed contracts for Water Transmission Systems products for which revenue is recognized over time.

2 NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. defines "confirmed orders" as Water Transmission Systems projects for which the Company has been notified that it is the successful bidder, but a binding agreement has not been executed.

3 NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. defines "order book" as unfulfilled orders outstanding at the measurement date for its Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems segment.

Conference Call Details

A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the Company's second quarter 2025 financial results will be held on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The call will be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.nwpipe.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately three hours after the event and will remain available until Friday, August 22, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally and entering the replay access code: 13754578.

About NWPX Infrastructure, Inc.

Founded in 1966, NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. Under the Northwest Pipe Company brand, the Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered water transmission systems in North America and produces steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, and pipeline system joints and fittings. The Company also provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including high-quality reinforced precast concrete products and lined precast sanitary sewer system components, which are manufactured under the NWPX Geneva brand, as well as water distribution and management equipment including pump lift stations, wastewater pretreatment, and stormwater quality products through the NWPX Park brand. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company's skilled team is committed to quality and innovation while upholding its core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, NWPX Infrastructure operates 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. For more information, please visit www.nwpx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release by Scott Montross contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of important factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, those that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include changes in demand and market prices for its products, product mix, bidding activity and order modifications or cancelations, timing of customer orders and deliveries, production schedules, price and availability of raw materials, excess or shortage of production capacity, international trade policy and regulations, changes in trade policy (in particular with Canada and Mexico) and duties imposed on imports and exports and the related impacts on the Company, economic uncertainty and associated trends in macroeconomic conditions, including potential recession, inflation, and the state of the housing and commercial construction markets, interest rate risk and changes in market interest rates, including the impact on the Company's customers and related demand for its products, the Company's ability to identify and complete internal initiatives and/or acquisitions in order to grow its business, the Company's ability to effectively integrate future acquisitions into its business and operations that produce accretive financial results, effects of security breaches, computer viruses, and cybersecurity incidents, timing and amount of share repurchases, impacts of U.S. tax reform legislation on the Company's results of operations, and the impact on its customers and related demand for its products, adequacy of the Company's insurance coverage, supply chain challenges, labor shortages, impact of geopolitical trends, changes, and events, including the various military conflicts or tensions and the regional and global ramifications of these conditions, operating problems at the Company's manufacturing operations including fires, explosions, inclement weather, and floods and other natural disasters, material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting and its ability to remediate such weaknesses, impacts of pandemics, epidemics, or other public health emergencies, and other risks discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and from time to time in its other Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. If the Company does update or correct one or more forward-looking statements, investors and others should not conclude that it will make additional updates or corrections with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company is presenting backlog including confirmed orders. This non-GAAP financial measure is provided to better enable investors and others to assess the Company's ongoing operating results and compare them with its competitors. This should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

NWPX INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net sales:































Water Transmission Systems

$ 84,588



$ 89,523



$ 163,034



$ 169,530

Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems



48,594





39,982





86,263





73,190

Total net sales



133,182





129,505





249,297





242,720



































Cost of sales:































Water Transmission Systems



69,533





72,542





135,805





138,307

Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems



38,284





31,149





68,762





58,465

Total cost of sales



107,817





103,691





204,567





196,772



































Gross profit:































Water Transmission Systems



15,055





16,981





27,229





31,223

Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems



10,310





8,833





17,501





14,725

Total gross profit



25,365





25,814





44,730





45,948



































Selling, general, and administrative expense



12,129





12,195





25,925





23,639

Operating income



13,236





13,619





18,805





22,309

Other income (loss)



21





(228)





28





(221)

Interest expense



(763)





(1,823)





(1,398)





(3,297)

Income before income taxes



12,494





11,568





17,435





18,791

Income tax expense



3,431





2,949





4,408





4,934

Net income

$ 9,063



$ 8,619



$ 13,027



$ 13,857



































Net income per share:































Basic

$ 0.91



$ 0.87



$ 1.31



$ 1.40

Diluted

$ 0.91



$ 0.86



$ 1.30



$ 1.38



































Shares used in per share calculations:































Basic



9,882





9,912





9,908





9,914

Diluted



9,961





9,995





10,041





10,025



NWPX INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)





June 30, 2025



December 31, 2024

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,031



$ 5,007

Trade and other receivables, net



78,320





66,946

Contract assets



102,876





103,422

Inventories



76,477





79,770

Prepaid expenses and other



4,298





7,343

Total current assets



264,002





262,488

Property and equipment, net



153,533





150,456

Operating lease right-of-use assets



88,158





87,747

Goodwill



55,504





55,504

Intangible assets, net



25,025





27,041

Other assets



6,358





6,417

Total assets

$ 592,580



$ 589,653



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Current portion of long-term debt

$ 2,994



$ 2,994

Accounts payable



30,794





27,783

Accrued liabilities



23,740





28,172

Contract liabilities



4,218





11,197

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



5,051





4,987

Total current liabilities



66,797





75,133

Borrowings on line of credit



30,644





24,677

Long-term debt



9,979





11,476

Operating lease liabilities



86,662





85,744

Deferred income taxes



8,757





8,297

Other long-term liabilities



10,289





10,323

Total liabilities



213,128





215,650



















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock



98





99

Additional paid-in-capital



121,010





128,407

Retained earnings



259,358





246,331

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,014)





(834)

Total stockholders' equity



379,452





374,003

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 592,580



$ 589,653



NWPX INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Six Months Ended June 30,





2025



2024

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 13,027



$ 13,857

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:















Depreciation and finance lease amortization



7,278





7,106

Amortization of intangible assets



2,016





2,016

Noncash operating lease expense



3,172





2,966

Deferred income taxes



453





227

Share-based compensation expense



2,692





2,674

Other, net



841





360

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Trade and other receivables



(11,829)





(23,653)

Contract assets, net



(6,433)





(3,311)

Inventories



3,293





3,497

Prepaid expenses and other assets



2,816





3,976

Accounts payable



552





(6,316)

Accrued and other liabilities



(5,005)





(4,722)

Operating lease liabilities



(2,601)





(2,492)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



10,272





(3,815)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(7,165)





(10,634)

Other investing activities



21





61

Net cash used in investing activities



(7,144)





(10,573)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Borrowings on line of credit



89,184





105,324

Repayments on line of credit



(83,217)





(83,886)

Payments on other debt



(1,500)





-

Payments on finance lease liabilities



(803)





(712)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards



(2,313)





(1,449)

Repurchase of common stock



(7,455)





(4,429)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(6,104)





14,848



















Change in cash and cash equivalents



(2,976)





460

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



5,007





4,068

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 2,031



$ 4,528



